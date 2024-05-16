 Denver's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2024 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Highest-Paid Athletes in Denver

Every Nuggets starter makes the list, and one surprise Broncos player.
May 16, 2024
Nikola Jokic is the star of the Denver Nuggets payroll, too.
Nikola Jokic is the star of the Denver Nuggets payroll, too. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Share this:
Denver sports fans have been rewarded with the highest highs and subjected to the lowest lows by our professional sports teams over the past few years, but the salaries only go one way: up

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets have both won championships in the last two seasons, while the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies have been more comical than competitive, combining for just one playoff appearance since 2018.

None of these teams are cheapskates, however. Even the Colorado Rockies spend more than fourteen other teams in Major League Baseball. Still, Denver’s list of highest-paid athletes might sting a bit for any non-Nuggets fans, as it’s littered with injuries and under-performers in every sport except basketball.

So, how much cash are the stars of each team pulling in?

Based on what their teams will pay them in the 2024-2025 season, here are Denver’s highest-paid athletes in 2024:

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić’s recent foray into television commercials and Jamal Murray’s New Balance deal undoubtedly make them even richer, but endorsements and contract incentives aren’t included in this rating. No matter: Denver’s three-time Most Valuable Player tops the city's list of highest paid athletes — as it should be.

In 2022, Jokić signed a supermax extension for five years worth a projected total of $276 million. (His salary is a percentage of the NBA salary cap, which can change each year.) At the time, the contract broke the record for the highest ever in the NBA. Jokić has since proved that he was worth every penny, bringing the Nuggets their first NBA championship in 2023 and setting the team on the path to a potential repeat this year. For the 2023-2024 season that’s currently wrapping up, Jokić is making $47.6 million, and he's set to make over $51.4 million in 2024-25.
click to enlarge Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson dropping back for a pass against the Detroit Lions.
Russell Wilson was cut from the Denver Broncos, but they're still paying his salary.
Denver Broncos

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

This one hurts. Wilson, who was cut by the Broncos this NFL offseason, will actually play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024-2025 season, but he still represents the second-highest amount spent this season by a Denver team. For the upcoming season, Wilson is owed a $39 million salary — of which Pittsburgh will pay $1.2 million, leaving Denver with the rest. Even worse: Wilson’s cap hit is $53 million, which will limit the Broncos' spending even more. Let’s hope Bo Nix doesn’t go up in flames, too.

3. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

The other half of Jokić’s two-man game is Jamal Murray, whose sharpshooting and ability to always show up in the biggest moments have endeared him to Denver sports fans. When Murray tore his ACL in 2021, it was a huge setback for the team. In his first fully healthy season back last year, the Nuggets finally won an NBA championship. Murray isn’t afraid of anyone or anything on the court — and with a base salary of $33.8 million in 2023-24, he’s probably not afraid of any financial setbacks, either. Next season, Murrary is set to make just over $36 million.

4. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

In 2021, Michael Porter Jr. signed a five-year designated max contract extension that could be worth up to $207 million depending on how the NBA salary cap fluctuates. Commentators and fans have questioned if that was a smart move given Porter’s injury history and his up-and-down production. However, Porter was the Nuggets' starter to play in the most games this regular season, missing only one. And his offensive play and ability to spread the floor in this playoff run while facing extreme personal adversity off the court has proven his worth to even the strongest doubters. For this season, Porter's base pay was around $33.4 million, and he'll make $35.9 million in 2024-25.


5. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant came to the Rockies on a massive $182 million contract in 2022 after his tenure with the Chicago Cubs ended in a trade to the San Francisco Giants and subsequent free agency. So far, Bryant, making a guaranteed $28 million in 2024, hasn’t delivered on anything during his Rockies tenure but the sad quotes department as he has struggled with injuries. He is trying to get back on the field this season, recently telling the Denver Post he knows he has to perform.

“If you can’t, then they move on to the next person and you’re forgotten fairly quickly, and you die, and you become dirt in the ground and nobody remembers you,” Bryant said.

Rockies fans will remember, if there are still any left after this season.
click to enlarge Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon dribbling a basketball.
Aaron Gordon's dunks are legendary.
NBA.com

6. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

When Aaron Gordon came to Denver in a trade with the Orlando Magic, everything just clicked. His instant chemistry with everyone on the team, particularly Jokić and Porter, and his selflessness have made him a fan favorite. Plus, can we get some noise for his incredible dunks? When Gordon leaps in the air, it literally feels like gravity is glitching. That sensation alone is worth his 2023-24 salary of $22.2 million. His base pay will be about $23.8 million next season.

7. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

NHL MVP finalist Nathan MacKinnon is the only Colorado Avalanche player to make this list. MacKinnon has been with the Avs since 2013 when the team drafted him, and he's stuck by the team since, from when it was terrible in 2016 to its Stanley Cup win in 2022. During that championship run, the center scored thirteen goals. This year, he's kept the team from being eliminated so far, scoring a winning goal in the 2024 playoffs. MacKinnon will make a guaranteed $16.5 million in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Though his base salary is just $775,000, he will make a signing bonus of $15.725 million in each season.

8. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

The highest-paid Denver Bronco who will actually play for the team this season is offensive tackle Garett Boles. Boles was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 and has been a stalwart at left tackle for the team since then, despite dealing with a few injuries and a penchant for holding penalties early on.

This season will be the last in a four-year extension Bolles signed in 2019, with a $16 million salary in 2024-25. Last season he was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors players who exhibit exemplary leadership on and off the field. Bolles has worked with incarcerated youth and mentors those who are on probation. On the field, he posted a solid 2023 season, too.

9. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets

It’s good to be an NBA starter, especially a coveted three-and-d guy among championship contenders. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the quietest man in the the Nuggets starting five, but his perimeter defense and shooting has carried the team through many a game. Caldwell-Pope is currently being paid $14.7 million for this season, and a $15.4 million number will kick in during the fall if he picks up his player option for the 2024-25 season. KCP seems to be enjoying his time in Denver, but he could very well make more money on the open market this summer.
click to enlarge Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland
Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland.
Courtesy of the Colorado Rockies

10. Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland has long been the team's most consistent starter, and he's set to make at least $15 million this season — but Freeland has been dealing with an elbow strain that put him on the injured list in April. Before that, the homegrown Denver talent was having a a rough time, posting a 13.21 ERA in 15.2 innings of work. In addition to pitching, Freeland ended up having to pinch-run in a game and ended up in a collision at home plate this season. But that incident led to a right shoulder tweak, and his injured-list stint is for his left arm, so it seems that’s just one more example of the horrors facing the Rockies lately.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Nuggets Fans on Denver's Stunning Comeback in Series Versus Timberwolves

Sports

Nuggets Fans on Denver's Stunning Comeback in Series Versus Timberwolves

By Michael Roberts
Reader: No One Complaining About This Building Can Afford to Live in It

Comment of the Day

Reader: No One Complaining About This Building Can Afford to Live in It

By Westword Readers
Denver Elementary Students Suffer Racist Slurs During City Council Meeting

Government

Denver Elementary Students Suffer Racist Slurs During City Council Meeting

By Hannah Metzger
Boulder's Millennium Harvest House Set for Demolition After Losing Historic Integrity

Architecture

Boulder's Millennium Harvest House Set for Demolition After Losing Historic Integrity

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation