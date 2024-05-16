The Highest-Paid Athletes in Denver

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets have both won championships in the last two seasons, while the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies have been more comical than competitive, combining for just one playoff appearance since 2018.
None of these teams are cheapskates, however. Even the Colorado Rockies spend more than fourteen other teams in Major League Baseball. Still, Denver’s list of highest-paid athletes might sting a bit for any non-Nuggets fans, as it’s littered with injuries and under-performers in every sport except basketball.
So, how much cash are the stars of each team pulling in?
Based on what their teams will pay them in the 2024-2025 season, here are Denver’s highest-paid athletes in 2024:
1. Nikola Jokić, Denver NuggetsNikola Jokić’s recent foray into television commercials and Jamal Murray’s New Balance deal undoubtedly make them even richer, but endorsements and contract incentives aren’t included in this rating. No matter: Denver’s three-time Most Valuable Player tops the city's list of highest paid athletes — as it should be.
In 2022, Jokić signed a supermax extension for five years worth a projected total of $276 million. (His salary is a percentage of the NBA salary cap, which can change each year.) At the time, the contract broke the record for the highest ever in the NBA. Jokić has since proved that he was worth every penny, bringing the Nuggets their first NBA championship in 2023 and setting the team on the path to a potential repeat this year. For the 2023-2024 season that’s currently wrapping up, Jokić is making $47.6 million, and he's set to make over $51.4 million in 2024-25.
2. Russell Wilson, Denver BroncosThis one hurts. Wilson, who was cut by the Broncos this NFL offseason, will actually play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024-2025 season, but he still represents the second-highest amount spent this season by a Denver team. For the upcoming season, Wilson is owed a $39 million salary — of which Pittsburgh will pay $1.2 million, leaving Denver with the rest. Even worse: Wilson’s cap hit is $53 million, which will limit the Broncos' spending even more. Let’s hope Bo Nix doesn’t go up in flames, too.
3. Jamal Murray, Denver NuggetsThe other half of Jokić’s two-man game is Jamal Murray, whose sharpshooting and ability to always show up in the biggest moments have endeared him to Denver sports fans. When Murray tore his ACL in 2021, it was a huge setback for the team. In his first fully healthy season back last year, the Nuggets finally won an NBA championship. Murray isn’t afraid of anyone or anything on the court — and with a base salary of $33.8 million in 2023-24, he’s probably not afraid of any financial setbacks, either. Next season, Murrary is set to make just over $36 million.
4. Michael Porter Jr., Denver NuggetsIn 2021, Michael Porter Jr. signed a five-year designated max contract extension that could be worth up to $207 million depending on how the NBA salary cap fluctuates. Commentators and fans have questioned if that was a smart move given Porter’s injury history and his up-and-down production. However, Porter was the Nuggets' starter to play in the most games this regular season, missing only one. And his offensive play and ability to spread the floor in this playoff run while facing extreme personal adversity off the court has proven his worth to even the strongest doubters. For this season, Porter's base pay was around $33.4 million, and he'll make $35.9 million in 2024-25.
Kris Bryant came to the Rockies on a massive $182 million contract in 2022 after his tenure with the Chicago Cubs ended in a trade to the San Francisco Giants and subsequent free agency. So far, Bryant, making a guaranteed $28 million in 2024, hasn’t delivered on anything during his Rockies tenure but the sad quotes department as he has struggled with injuries. He is trying to get back on the field this season, recently telling the Denver Post he knows he has to perform.
5. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies
“If you can’t, then they move on to the next person and you’re forgotten fairly quickly, and you die, and you become dirt in the ground and nobody remembers you,” Bryant said.
Rockies fans will remember, if there are still any left after this season.
6. Aaron Gordon, Denver NuggetsWhen Aaron Gordon came to Denver in a trade with the Orlando Magic, everything just clicked. His instant chemistry with everyone on the team, particularly Jokić and Porter, and his selflessness have made him a fan favorite. Plus, can we get some noise for his incredible dunks? When Gordon leaps in the air, it literally feels like gravity is glitching. That sensation alone is worth his 2023-24 salary of $22.2 million. His base pay will be about $23.8 million next season.
7. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado AvalancheNHL MVP finalist Nathan MacKinnon is the only Colorado Avalanche player to make this list. MacKinnon has been with the Avs since 2013 when the team drafted him, and he's stuck by the team since, from when it was terrible in 2016 to its Stanley Cup win in 2022. During that championship run, the center scored thirteen goals. This year, he's kept the team from being eliminated so far, scoring a winning goal in the 2024 playoffs. MacKinnon will make a guaranteed $16.5 million in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Though his base salary is just $775,000, he will make a signing bonus of $15.725 million in each season.
8. Garett Bolles, Denver BroncosThe highest-paid Denver Bronco who will actually play for the team this season is offensive tackle Garett Boles. Boles was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 and has been a stalwart at left tackle for the team since then, despite dealing with a few injuries and a penchant for holding penalties early on.
This season will be the last in a four-year extension Bolles signed in 2019, with a $16 million salary in 2024-25. Last season he was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors players who exhibit exemplary leadership on and off the field. Bolles has worked with incarcerated youth and mentors those who are on probation. On the field, he posted a solid 2023 season, too.