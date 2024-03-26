 2024 Colorado Rockies Roster: Bullpen, Rotation and Lineup | Westword
Who the Hell Is on the Colorado Rockies Roster in 2024, Anyway?

As Major League Baseball nears opening day, here's the lineup.
March 26, 2024
Who's suiting up at Coors Field this year?
Even after being one of just two teams to lose over 100 games in 2023, the Colorado Rockies didn't get booted from Major League Baseball. And this year, they're ready to provide background entertainment for revelers at Coors Field.

But who will be on the field for the purple squad? Who will hit those legendary high-altitude dingers? Which pitchers will try to notch strikeouts for the Monfort-owned club? Is there anyone on the roster worth adding to your fantasy team?

This year's Rockies are split between young players looking to make their mark on the league, such as Nolan Jones and recently-extended Ezequiel Tovar, and a retirement home of players in their last few years of play, like Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant — who is two years into a seven-year, $182 million contract.

As for pitching, Kyle Freeland will be the Rockies opening-day starter on April 5 after posting a 5.03 ERA last year, while Justin Lawrence is the likely closer — although Tyler Kinley looks to scoop up some saves, too.

Here's a full rundown on the Rockies in 2024.

Rockies Projected Starting Lineup

1. Charlie Blackmon, Right Field
2. Kris Bryant, First Base
3. Nolan Jones, Left Field
4. Brendan Rodgers, Second Base
5. Ryan McMahon, Third Base
6. Elias Díaz, Catcher
7. Elehuris Montero, Designated Hitter
8. Ezequiel Tovar, Short Stop
9. Brenton Doyle, Center Field

Despite lower production over the last few seasons, Blackmon is still a fan favorite and he's likely to lead off this year. Bryant, meanwhile, will try to put together a complete season. In his first two years with the Rockies, he played just 122 games after being plagued by injuries.

"Being on the field very sporadically takes a toll on you mentally,” Bryant told MLB.com's Thomas Harding. “I’m excited to be around my teammates, teach them and learn from them."

Jones is one of the league's top young outfielders, while Doyle shines defensively. Tovar just signed a seven-year extension to stay in Colorado. Díaz was the Rockies' lone representative in last year's MLB All-Star Game, earning MVP honors for a game-winning hit; this year, the Rockies will look to Díaz for a veteran in the lineup. McMahon is a reliable presence every year.

Who's in the Rockies Bullpen?

As of right now, here's who MLB lists as the Rockies bullpen: Justin Lawrence, Tyler Kinley, Jalen Beeks, Jake Bird, Nick Mears, Daniel Bard, Anthony Molina and Victor Vodnik.

The Rockies are likely to have just one lefty in the bullpen this year, in the form of Jalen Beeks. Bard is currently on the injured list and won't be back until April 5 at the very earliest; MLB.com predicts righty Peter Lambert will start the season in Bard's roster spot.

Lawrence will have most of the save chances for the Rockies this year, but Vodnik is an interesting prospect to watch.

Who Are the Rockies Starters?

Being a starting pitcher at Coors Field is one of the toughest jobs in the game, thanks to the thinner air and warm summers that make balls fly. Rockies manager Bud Black has already named this year's starting rotation.

1. Kyle Freeland, left-handed
2. Cal Quantrill, right-handed
3. Austin Gomber, left-handed
4. Ryan Feltner, right-handed
5. Dakota Hudson, right-handed

A reliable starter for years, Freeland will look to have a bounce-back season after an up-and-down 2023. Gomber is probably best known for being the centerpiece of what the Rockies got back from the Cardinals for star third baseman Nolan Arenado, a deal made three years ago that still haunts fans. (Montero was also sent over from St. Louis.) When you don't measure Gomber against one of the franchise's best players, however, he's quite serviceable.

Starters Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela are both on the injured list to start the season.

Who Rounds Out the Rest of the Roster?

Backup catcher: Jacob Stallings
Backup outfield: Sean Bouchard or Michael Toglia
Utility: Jake Cave and Alan Trejo

Angel Chivilli, Noah Davis, Gavin Hollowell, Evan Justice, Juan Mejia, Riley Pint, Adael Amador, Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Hunter Goodman, Greg Jones and Yanquiel Fernandez are also on the forty-man roster, but more likely to play in Albuquerque with the Rockies Triple-A team.
