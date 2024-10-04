Denver International Airport Drops in Customer Satisfaction Rankings

DIA now sits among perennial bottom-dwellers throughout the study's two-decade history, including Los Angeles International Airport, which also scored 588, and Boston Logan International Airport, which scored 591.



DIA has gone up and down in the rankings over the years. However, it consistently ranked above average before 2020, even cracking the top five in 2017 and 2018.



"It's mostly that we see these scores go down when we see a huge uptick in passenger volumes," Taylor adds.



Denver International Airport Construction Anyone walking into DIA will likely notice all the construction. The airport is in the middle of the Great Hall Project , a $2.1 billion renovation of Jeppesen Terminal, which funnels all passengers through security. The terminal was made to accommodate 50 million people, and the renovation, ongoing since 2018, isn't projected to end until 2028.





In a statement responding to the drop in rankings, Washington promises the "substantial renovation" will "transform and modernize the airport in ways that will surpass passenger expectations."







"We are opening dozens of new shops and restaurants and have made upgrades to our parking technology and other operational efficiencies," he says. "We eagerly anticipate the phased completion of our renovation work and look forward to sharing these improved experiences with our passengers in the future. As each phase of construction completes, we continue to improve satisfaction and receive more positive feedback from our passengers.”



The project entered its third and final phase of construction and opened the West Security Checkpoint in February . Since it opened that security checkpoint, the airport has seen "considerable enhancements in customer satisfaction," according to Washington. Last year, Phil Washington , the airport's CEO, acknowledged that travelers are tired of the construction — along with other problems like car thefts and train malfunctions — but he's expecting recent milestones with the project to make travelers happier.

Travelers Say DIA Is Too Crowded

Last year, DIA was projected to have 100 million passengers a year by 2027, five years earlier than originally expected. The Great Hall should be done by then, but its initial completion date was 2021.





J.D. Power notes that crowding tends to take a chunk out of airports' scores. "The average overall satisfaction score when airport terminals are perceived as 'not at all crowded' is 736," it noted in a press release. "That score plummets to 429 when terminals are perceived to be 'severely crowded.'"

Denver Airport Scores High in Food, Drinks and Shopping

Airports always get low scores in the pricing part of the survey. But according to J.D. Power, scores are even lower in 2024 and people are spending less, with the average airport visitor spending almost $4 less at airports than in 2023.