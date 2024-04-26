Denver's New Migrant Plan Closer to Capturing $45 Million in Cuts and Contracts



According to Tony Anderson, chief workforce development officer for the Denver Department of Economic Development and Opportunity, the $2.3 million contract will only train 500 migrants from May 1 to June 30.



"We have individuals here that are somewhere along that 150-day waiting period where we're saying you can't legally earn money or work," Anderson told the committee. "We think WorkReady can provide some real value in that time to prepare for work."



The program will start off with a "comprehensive skills assessment and really make sure we know who these individuals are, what their previous experience is, what skills they have, what their desired career path is," Anderson explained.





The program is already set to receive a donation of 750 laptops, Anderson told the committee, though he didn't identify the giver. Centro de los Trabajadores will either host migrants at its day labor center at 2830 Lawrence Street or visit them at shelters and train them there.

Migrants will get matched up with a job coach; learn what they need in order to get certified in workplace inspection, first aid, CPR or early childhood care; and even get classes in English and financial and digital literacy.





On the same day, council's Safety and Housing committee approved a $1.4 million contract for



click to enlarge The Comfort Inn in Montbello is one of two migrant shelters that closed around the beginning of April. Bennito L. Kelty

About 41,000 migrants have come to Denver since December 2022 , "and more than half of them are likely still here in Colorado, mostly here in the metro area," said Evan Dreyer, the mayor's deputy chief of staff, while updating the Safety and Housing committee.