The One Metro Denver City Where Rent Is Cheaper Than This Time Last Year

Last month at this time, we told you about the first metro Denver rent report in months that (probably) wouldn't make you cry.

Thankfully, the trend of moderating rent prices is continuing. Indeed, the median rent price in one metro-area city is actually lower now than it was at this time last year.

The facts and figures come from the November rent report from Apartment List. And the good, or at least better, news doesn't stop there.

A pair of our Denver rent update headlines from August and September — "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year" and "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City" — speak volumes about rising costs locally. Indeed, renters in these parts have been looking at significant increases, many in the double-digit range, for the past few years.

This time, though, five of the fourteen metro communities included in the Apartment List study actually saw a month-to-month decrease in overall median rent, including Denver, which experienced a -0.2 percent dip. And while the median year-to-year rent costs are still up in thirteen of the fourteen places, all of the figures are below 5 percent.

As for the one place where year-to-year median rent is down, it's also, naturally, the priciest spot among those surveyed. But lower is lower, and in this rental market, that's definitely worth noting.

Continue to count down rents in the aforementioned Denver metro communities, ranked by year-to-year change. (Note: The month-to-month and year-to-year changes are a cumulative of both one- and two-bedroom figures.)

File photo

Number 14: Broomfield

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,380

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,730

Month-to-month change: +0.5 percent

Year-to-year change: +4.8 percent

Number 13: Castle Rock

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,400

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,780

Month-to-month change: +2.7 percent

Year-to-year change: +3.7 percent

Number 12: Thornton

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,480

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,870

Month-to-month change: +0.4 percent

Year-to-year change: +3.6 percent

Number 11: Brighton

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,260

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,590

Month-to-month change: +0.9 percent

Year-to-year change: +3.4 percent

Number 10: Westminster

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,280

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,610

Month-to-month change: +0.5 percent

Year-to-year change: +3.1 percent

Number 9: Arvada

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,210

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,530

Month-to-month change: +0.7 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.8 percent

Number 8: Wheat Ridge

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,020

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,290

Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.6 percent

File photo

Number 7: Englewood

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,200

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,520

Month-to-month change: +0.7 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.4 percent

Number 4 (tie): Littleton

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,470

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,850

Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.2 percent

Number 4 (tie): Golden

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,230

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,550

Month-to-month change: +0.2 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.2 percent

Number 4 (tie): Denver

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,060

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,350

Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.2 percent

Number 3: Parker

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,480

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,870

Month-to-month change: -1.5 percent

Year-to-year change: +1.1 percent

Number 2: Aurora

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,240

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,560

Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent

Year-to-year change: +0.7 percent

Number 1: Lone Tree

Median one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,570

Median two-bedroom apartment rent: $1,990

Month-to-month change: +0.4 percent

Year-to-year change: -0.3 percent