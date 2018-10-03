Metro Denver Rent Report First in Months That (Probably) Won't Make You Cry

Rent in several metro Denver communities is actually down on a month-to-month basis. And while most rent prices are still higher than they were at this time last year, the rate of increase isn't nearly as extreme as it's been for most of 2018.

Those are among the main takeaways from the October 2018 metro-Denver rent report from Apartment List. And they represent good news in comparison with the Denver rent data that's preceded them.

The headlines of Westword offerings on this subject from August and September — "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City" and "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year," respectively — are an indication of how out-of-proportion rent costs have been in the Mile High City of late.