Metro Denver Rent Report First in Months That (Probably) Won't Make You Cry

Rent in several metro Denver communities is actually down on a month-to-month basis. And while most rent prices are still higher than they were at this time last year, the rate of increase isn't nearly as extreme as it's been for most of 2018.
Those are among the main takeaways from the October 2018 metro-Denver rent report from Apartment List. And they represent good news in comparison with the Denver rent data that's preceded them.
The headlines of Westword offerings on this subject from August and September — "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City" and "Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up Most of 25 Priciest U.S. Cities in Past Year," respectively — are an indication of how out-of-proportion rent costs have been in the Mile High City of late.
But the latest figures show that median rents in Denver actually went down by 0.1 percent over the past month and are only up 0.4 percent above totals this time last year. That's actually less than the 0.6 percent bump experienced by the state of Colorado as a whole, by Apartment List's estimate, and under the national average of plus-0.9 percent.
Granted, rent prices have risen on a year-to-year basis in nine of the ten most populous metro communities tracked by the site. But the amounts are far more modest than the double-digit boosts that have been commonplace of late. According to the current stats, the biggest year-to-year increase was 3.7 percent in Broomfield.
Moreover, annual increases were under 1 percent in four metro-area places (including Denver) and fell in three others, with one down 2.4 percent.
Continue to get the rent details for fourteen Colorado locales, ranked from the largest cumulative annual rent increases to the biggest decreases.
Number 14: Broomfield
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,370
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,720
Month-to-month change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.7 percent
Number 13: Brighton
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,250
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,580
Month-to-month change: -0.3 percent
Year-to-year change: +3.3 percent
Number 12: Thornton
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,470
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,870
Month-to-month change: +0.2 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.6 percent
Number 11: Littleton
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,470
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,860
Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent
Year-to-year change: +2.0 percent
Number 10 (tie): Wheat Ridge
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,020
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,290
Month-to-month change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year change: +1.9 percent
Number 10 (tie): Westminster
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,270
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,610
Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent
Year-to-year change: +1.9 percent
Number 8: Parker
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,500
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,900
Month-to-month change: +1.0 percent
Year-to-year change: +1.3 percent
Number 7: Arvada
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,200
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,520
Month-to-month change: -0.6 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.9 percent
Number 6: Castle Rock
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,370
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,730
Month-to-month change: -1.1 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.8 percent
Number 5 (tie): Denver
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,070
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,350
Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.4 percent
Number 5 (tie) Golden
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,230
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,550
Month-to-month change: -0.6 percent
Year-to-year change: +0.4 percent
Number 3: Aurora
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,570
Month-to-month change: +0.1 percent
Year-to-year change: -0.2 percent
Number 2: Englewood
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,190
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,510
Month-to-month change: -1.1 percent
Year-to-year change: -0.6 percent
Number 1: Lone Tree
Median one-bedroom rent price: $1,560
Median two-bedroom rent price: $1,980
Month-to-month change: -0.7 percent
Year-to-year change: -2.4 percent
