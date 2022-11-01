Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Housing

Metro Denver Places Where Rent Is Still Rising

November 1, 2022 8:18AM

Gables Vista Apartments, 375 South Jackson Streets, has units for rent ranging from $1,745 to $3,180 per month.
Gables Vista Apartments, 375 South Jackson Streets, has units for rent ranging from $1,745 to $3,180 per month. Google Maps
The November rent report from Apartment List continues a recent trend, with prices falling by modest amounts across most of metro Denver after a long period of sky-high spikes. But two Denver-Boulder communities are still seeing rent increases — one a town that's among the more affordable along the urban corridor, the other considerably pricier.

Within Denver city limits, median monthly rent slid by a full 1 percent in October, the most recent month for which statistics are available, following a 0.2 dip in September that stopped the rises seen throughout the first eight months of 2022.

While October's median one-bedroom rent of $1,420 in Denver was still 2.4 percent higher than it was at this time last year, that represented a major improvement over the costs in July (8.8 percent higher), for example. Moreover, the city's current annual increase is below that of both Colorado as a whole (4.1 percent) and the United States generally (5.7 percent). And only one of fifteen Denver-Boulder cities tracked by Apartment List had a lower annual rent growth than Denver: Parker, at 2.1 percent.

The annual rent hikes in the remaining towns ranged from a low of 2.6 percent in Broomfield to a high of 7.5 percent in Lone Tree, which also had the largest monthly rent increase, 2.1 percent, as well as the spendiest median-two-bedroom price tag, $2,370. The only other spot to register a rise was Wheat Ridge, climbing by 0.7 percent in October. Yet median one-bedroom rent in Wheat Ridge was $1,160, tied with Englewood for the most cost-friendly spot in greater Denver.

Here's the complete rundown:
click to enlarge
Apartment List
Not on this roster is Boulder, the subject of its own Apartment List rent report — and the latest stats show that median rent prices there dropped by 1.4 percent in the latest roundup, after remaining flat the previous month. The one-bedroom median price went from $1,534 to $1,506, and the two-bedroom median price slipped from $1,946 to $1,919.

That translates to monthly savings of $28 and $27 and an annual break of more than $300 for both one- and two-bedrooms in Boulder. And less than a year after the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 residential structures in Boulder County, every dollar helps.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation