Denver Migrants Enjoying Life Outside Shelters With Street Barbecues, Community Bonding

The Quality Inn has been the first stop for many of the migrants now living out of tents outside the converted shelter. The property sits just a stone's throw from a large encampment that the migrants have set up.



According to its residents, the Quality Inn only allows families with children to stay for 37 days, with everyone else limited to fourteen days. About fifty tents can be seen lining both sidewalks that run along the sloping block of West 27th between Zuni and Alcott streets.

click to enlarge Eight-year-old Aranza Delgado stands by the tent where she lives with her mother, Kenia Chacon, who is waiting for the chance to work and get an apartment. Bennito L. Kelty

click to enlarge About a dozen migrants flock around a truck that stopped by the encampment at West 27th Avenue to hand out tacos. Bennito L. Kelty