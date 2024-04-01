Most Expensive Houses for Sale in Metro Denver Now

There's no reason to pity Russell Wilson.
True, the onetime Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks was humbled during the two years he spent with the Denver Broncos, thanks to an 11-19 record as a starter and zero playoff appearances. Moreover, his Cherry Hills Village abode, which he put on the market even before being officially released by the Denver franchise on March 13, quickly sold for $21.5 million, or $3.5 million less than the $25 million he paid for it in 2022.
With Wilson's spread off the market, prospective luxury-home buyers in the Denver area will have to lower their standards, but not by much. Although the five most expensive houses for sale in the metro area may be considerably less expensive than the one where Russ, Ciara and their ultra-photogenic kids briefly cavorted (the spendiest tops out at a mere $14,000,000), they're still mighty posh. Three of them are located in Cherry Hills Village, including two whose addresses are a single digit away from each other on Churchill Drive. The other two, meanwhile, are a spectacular manse in Greenwood Village and a historic Denver property designed by famed architect Temple Hoyne Buell.
Settling for less has seldom involved less of a sacrifice.
5 Mockingbird Lane
Cherry Hills Village
$9,475,000
Seven bedrooms
Ten baths
15,526 square feet
"5 Mockingbird Lane is a charming residence nestled within the exclusive enclave of Cherry Hills Village. This stately home boasts timeless elegance and a serene ambiance that complements its prestigious location. Designed by Sall Group and built by Mesa, this eloquent estate is the finest luxury home in Cherry Hills Village. This estate is poised on 2.15 lushly landscaped private acres.
Upon arrival, a grand circular driveway welcomes you to the meticulously manicured estate. The exterior's classic architecture exudes sophistication, featuring a combination of brick and stone with lush landscaping. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an inviting foyer with soaring ceilings, setting the tone for the luxurious living spaces that lie beyond.
The interior showcases a harmonious blend of traditional and modern design elements. The expansive living areas are adorned with rich hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and large windows that flood the home with natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and an oversized island, perfect for culinary creations and casual gatherings.
The residence boasts 8 spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite with a private balcony overlooking the lush backyard. Outside, the meticulously landscaped grounds provide a private oasis with many covered patios, outdoor kitchen, and a sparkling swimming pool, ideal for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. The separate guest house with a kitchen/great room, bedroom and bath is the perfect tranquil setting for family or guests.
This is not just a home; it's a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship in one of Cherry Hills Village's most coveted neighborhoods. This property offers the ultimate in luxury living."
2750 East Cedar Avenue
Denver
$10,695,000
Number of bedrooms not listed
Number of baths not listed
11,546 square feet
"One of Denver's first premier estates, built by Senator Lawrence C. Phipps for his daughter and designed by Temple Hoyne Buell in 1933, this stately yet updated Tudor estate is not only a castle.... It's a work of art! Quality abounds...with its intricate exterior brick work (built by special masons commissioned from England, spiral staircase leading to the 3rd floor central tower — almost 60 feet high), leaded glass windows, breathtaking original crystal chandeliers, parquet floor, ornate handcrafted wood-paneled walls and ceilings and hand-crafted garage doors. Everything has been meticulously maintained or restored. Inside, you'll discover a spacious formal room, dining and library that lend themselves to grand entertaining. For more intimate gatherings...there's a newly renovated family room & updated kitchen and sun-filled breakfast room. For really special occasions, host a dinner party for fourteen in a spectacular 4,000 bottle wine cellar! Within the gated, private, professionally landscaped grounds, you'll find more areas to entertain, including a 5,000 square foot patio with outdoor kitchen, fire pit, oversize pool, cabana with TV, rose gardens and formal covered patio you can use year round. The primary suite is extraordinary and boats a brand new five-piece bath and a walk-in closet fit for royalty. Enjoy the perks of modern living...but experience craftsmanship rarely seen today. This property is truly one of Denver's greatest masterpieces!"
5280 South University Boulevard
Greenwood Village
$12,000,000 ($3,000,000 price cut on February 20)
Five bedrooms
Six baths
6,615 square feet
"Nestled in the heart of Greenwood Village, this exceptional 12+-acre estate presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both developers and families seeking a magical retreat. Zoned R-2.5, this property boasts the potential for subdividing into 2.5-acre parcels, creating an exclusive custom home community of unparalleled elegance. For those envisioning a multi-generational haven, this estate offers the possibility to craft a family compound centered around a private lake, where cherished memories can be made for generations to come. Horse enthusiasts will find their dreams fulfilled here, as the property is thoughtfully zoned for horses and comes complete with a well-appointed barn, expansive riding arena, and ample pasture space for these majestic creatures to roam. But this property is more than just land; it's a private escape within the city limits. Step onto this enchanting ranch, and you'll find yourself immersed in a symphony of nature's beauty and historic allure. Each footstep unveils a new chapter in its captivating story. Lush landscapes and meticulously manicured gardens serve as a sanctuary for a myriad of bird species, transforming this estate into a birdwatcher's paradise. Kingfishers, Canadian Geese, Herons, Swallows, and Ducks have all discovered a nesting haven here, raising their young amidst the tranquility of this extraordinary setting. This is not merely a property; it's an invitation to experience the harmonious coexistence of nature and luxury. Discover the Greenwood Village ranch that will forever redefine your definition of home. Enjoy the convenience of being centrally located with all your favorite amenities just a few minutes away. Proximity to I25, I225 and 285 provide quick access to Downtown, DTC and the mountains. DIA and Centennial airport are within 35 minutes allowing your jet setting dreams to come true. Luxurious living is re-imagined in this magical estate."
3 Churchill Drive
Cherry Hills Village
$13,500,000
Five bedrooms
Twelve baths
18,444 square feet
"Situated on one of the most prominent sites in Cherry Hills Village, this authentic English Tudor (with a separate guest cottage) is a legacy estate that epitomizes a generational offering for the most discerning of buyers. Overlooking the Cherry Hills Country Club with breathtaking mountain views on 2.69 acres, the grandeur and significance of this location cannot be overstated. Newly designed and classically proportioned English gardens infuse bold forms and modern elements, integrating timeless architecture with a majestic landscape. The beauty of this estate is enhanced through the organization of its topography, with terraced parterres in the garden to honor the home's English heritage, a perspective walk, sport court, vegetable gardens, pool, and a private putting green that seamlessly blends the property into the 11th hole of the golf course. This organization of the estate's grounds, with its surroundings and mountain views, strikes a harmonic chord when viewed both intimately and as a whole, while the peaceful nature of the golf course and auspicious view of the pond creates a sanctuary that few properties can match. With its foundations originally laid in the 1940s, this Tudor underwent an $8.1 million dollar full restoration and 8,500 sqft addition that was completed in 2007 to achieve a blend of exceptional quality, meticulous detail, and a wealth of rare features true to the authenticity of the Tudor style. Additionally, another several million was spent on recent upgrades to the property, including all major systems, whole house smart home features with security, and the newly designed landscaping, seamlessly transforming this estate. This once in a lifetime offering effortlessly blends a distinguished English Tudor with the Rocky Mountains and a cultivated worldly estate."
1 Churchill Drive
Cherry Hills Village
$14,750,000
Six bedrooms
Seven baths
12,830 square feet
"1 Churchill Drive stands as a paragon of luxury living in Cherry Hills Village, boasting a prime location and breathtaking views of the Cherry Hills Country Club Golf course. Occupying a prime spot that has long been considered one of the premier locations within the community, this magnificent residence is a beacon of elegance and sophistication. Enclosed by an iron gate, it offers unmatched privacy and serenity. This architecturally designed traditional masterpiece perfectly blends spaciousness with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Its interior showcases thoughtfully considered spaces filled with natural light, including a grand living room, an elegant dining area, a relaxing primary suite, a beautiful library, and a chef's dream kitchen that flows seamlessly into a cozy hearth room and an expansive great room. The residence also features a separate guest apartment with private entry, enhancing accommodations. The lower level is an entertainment haven with a home theatre, game room, wine cellar, and exercise area. The property includes a 2-car attached garage, a 3-car detached garage with a whole house generator, and resort-style outdoor amenities like a swimming pool, spa, manicured gardens, and a private dog park with heated doghouse. This is more than a home; it's a lifestyle offering in Cherry Hills Village."