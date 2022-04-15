Videos: Tour Russell Wilson's Former Mansion and Amazing New Denver Home

Not only did he and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, just put their absolutely spectacular abode in Bellevue, Washington, on the market this week, but on April 14, BusinessDen revealed that the couple had acquired an incredible Cherry Hills mansion for $25 million — the highest amount ever recorded for a residential property in greater Denver.
The tag on the Washington property has been variously reported as $28 million and $36 million, though other specifics in two different listings are the same: The home is located at 905 Shoreland Drive SE, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 11,104 square feet overall. Neither listing directly mentions Wilson — but one concludes with a clear allusion to his status as a Super Bowl winner.
Here's the intro from the $28 million listing:
A signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design and exceptional views. Bask in bluff-top privacy and beachside fun. Luxury, by the numbers: Main level has flawless 180° views; 20-ft tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove + 14-ft prep island; pro gym off the 3-bay garage. Upper level has 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 balconies, 200+ square feet of closet space, 1 Hollywood-worthy glam room. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 cinema, 1 dance/yoga studio, a 3-story elevator and 3 large play spaces. The exterior has 3 patios, 12 parking spots, a 2-story treehouse, 3-slip dock, 2 jet ski lifts. Combine neighboring property for 270’ of Lake Washington frontage. It all adds up to a champion’s life.Here's the $36 million listing:
Breathtaking waterfront estate on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens with spot-on Seattle skyline views. The 2 parcels combine to 270’ of Lake Washington shoreline, with 2 beaches, a tram to the lake’s edge and a dock with space for 4 boats, including a 60’ yacht. The magnificent bluff-top home boasts unusual privacy, exceptional materials, and more than 180 degrees of perfectly-framed lake and city views. Opportunities for wellness and recreation abound, with a professional gym, yoga studio, sport court, play structure, 3-year-old dock and double jet ski lift. There’s tranquility and sanctuary too, with abundant patios, terraced gardens and beachside outlooks. Here you’ll find truly elevated living right at the water’s edge.If those summaries seem like hyperbole, this video from Bellevue's Reese Films contradicts that notion:
After Wilson inked with Denver, Westword tried to help out with his house-hunting in a March 14 post, "Luxury Homes for New Broncos Star Russell Wilson," which spotlighted the four most expensive Mile High properties on the market then; they ranged from $5.75 million to $13.5 million. Turns out, though, that another amazing joint was available: a four-bedroom, twelve-bathroom, 20,060-square-foot spread at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive that had been listed for sale in 2018 before being taken off the market.
This phenomenon isn't that unusual, as we reported following the October sale of ex-Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's home just down the street from the Wilson place (its address is 8 Cherry Hills Park Drive) for $15.725 million — the record this new deal just shattered.
Shanahan's home had been on the market since July 2016, when it was originally listed for $22 million — more than $6 million over the amount he ultimately accepted. Hundreds of pricey metro-area pads have gone unsold over recent years, with many taken off the block owing to a lack of serious interest. From October 2019 to September 2021, for instance, dozens of luxury listings expired each month, including 85 in both August and September of last year.
That was the case for 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive, too. The home was initially put up for sale by LIV Sotheby's International Realty in 2018 for $18 million, and the pitch included a video that lingers online. Its description:
A breathtaking Colorado Masterpiece on 5 acres of lushly landscaped grounds with unobstructed mountain views. This Transitional French home has been completely rebuilt from its original 2000 foundation. With the finest luxury contemporary finishes and craftsmanship throughout. Elegant walnut flooring, cabinetry and woodwork handcrafted by Bill Wright. Kitchen cabinets are a one of a kind, Clive Christian creation. His and hers offices. 2590 square foot indoor swimming pool and entertaining pool house. Brombal USA metal windows and doors. Fantastic outdoor living space with large fireplace, kitchen and multiple seating areas surrounding the home and overlooking the expansive grounds. Grand Master retreat with his and hers bathroom suites and laundry room. 2 additional guest suites with attached baths and a family gathering space or game/den also on the upper level.Yes, the word "breathtaking" is used in the blurbs for both the Washington and Colorado palaces — and as this clip demonstrates, it's entirely justified.
Another angle on 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive is provided by a second 2018 video, this one from Denver's DISCOVER ARCHITECTS.
Could Russell and Ciara have paid less and still gotten this astonishing piece of Denver? Perhaps — but if the Bellevue palace sells for either of its asking prices, they'll cover the cost of their new place with millions to spare.
That's the kind of brainpower the Broncos are counting on.