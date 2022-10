Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest What's behind the rise? A closer look at the statistics reveals that violent offenses and property crimes in some Denver neighborhoods actually slid in late September and early October from the peaks of three months ago. But the number of comparatively minor offenses, including ones involving drugs and alcohol, more than made up for the difference, largely spurred by Denver Police Department crackdowns in the heart of the city.These are among the takeaways from the latest data provided by the DPD's Denver Crime Map . The online tool divides offenses into three major categories: violent crime (murder, robbery and aggravated assault), property crime (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft and theft from a motor vehicle) and other crimes (drug-and-alcohol crimes, public disorder, white-collar crime, other crimes against persons and all other crimes). The map also combines totals for all three categories, which are broken down by offenses per square mile in order to allow users to compare neighborhoods that vary widely in size. Accompanying graphics juxtapose the nineteen neighborhoods with the most crimes in each bracket.During the two-week period from September 19 to October 3, the two areas with the most violent crime were Civic Center (16.4 offenses per square mile) and Union Station (15.9). Both were also atop the violent-crimes roster for the period of July 2-16, but in reverse order, and their totals were lower then: Union Station notched 18.2 offenses per square mile, while Civic Center recorded 16.4. Union Station was also the area with the most property crimes from September 19-October 3, with 100.2 offenses per square mile — considerably lower than the 123 offenses documented for the Central Business District, which topped that category from July 2-16.In contrast, the "other crimes" per square mile from September 19-October 3 for the three areas — CBD (146.2), Civic Center (138.2) and Union Station (120.7) — dwarf the numbers from July 2-16, when Civic Center led the way with 78.9 offenses per square mile, followed by Union Station at 75.2 and CBD's 74.2.Arrests and/or citations for these minor offenses are almost entirely responsible for the higher all-crimes totals. The Central Business District went from 206.5 offenses per square mile this summer to 250.6 during the recent two-week span, with Union Station jumping from 161.7 to 236.9 and Civic Center increasing from 155.8 to 187.5.Also of note are the large disparities between the first and nineteenth neighborhoods in each category, as exemplified by the all-crimes gap between the CBD's 250.6 offenses per square mile and Westwood's 36.7, showing that crime generally drops as you move away from the city center.Continue to see violent crime, property crime, other crime and overall crime data in Denver from September 19 to October 3 for the nineteen top neighborhoods in each category:1. Civic Center16.4 offenses per square mile2. Union Station15.9 offenses per square mile3. North Capitol Hill14.2 offenses per square mile4. City Park West13.1 offenses per square mile5. CBD (Central Business District)9.3 offenses per square mile6. Five Points9.1 offenses per square mile7. Whittier8.9 offenses per square mile8. Cheesman Park7.6 offenses per square mile9. East Colfax7.5 offenses per square mile10. Capitol Hill7.4 offenses per square mile11. Kennedy5.7 offenses per square mile12. Westwood5.3 offenses per square mile13. West Colfax5 offenses per square mile14 (tie). Hale4.1 offenses per square mile14 (tie). Barnum West4.1 offenses per square mile16. Baker4 offenses per square mile17. Clayton3.9 offenses per square mile18. Harvey Park South3.7 offenses per square mile19. Harvey Park3.6 offenses per square mile1. Union Station100.2 offenses per square mile2. CBD (Central Business District)95.1 offenses per square mile3. North Capitol Hill79.3 offenses per square mile4. Capitol Hill71 offenses per square mile5. Five Points50.1 offenses per square mile6. West Colfax38.8 offenses per square mile7. Speer38.6 offenses per square mile8. Cheesman Park38 offenses per square mile9. City Park West33.6 offenses per square mile10. Civic Center32.9 offenses per square mile11. Cherry Creek27.5 offenses per square mile12. Lincoln Park27.4 offenses per square mile13. Highland26 offenses per square mile14. Baker25.5 offenses per square mile15. West Highland23.2 offenses per square mile16. Washington Park West21.8 offenses per square mile17. Jefferson Park20.3 offenses per square mile18 (tie). Cole19.5 offenses per square mile18 (tie). Whitter19.5 offenses per square mile1. CBD (Central Business District)146.2 offenses per square mile2. Civic Center138.2 offenses per square mile3. Union Station120.7 offenses per square mile4. North Capitol Hill79.3 offenses per square mile5. Capitol Hill72.5 offenses per square mile6. Five Points48.4 offenses per square mile7. East Colfax34.6 offenses per square mile8. City Park West33.6 offenses per square mile9. West Colfax30.8 offenses per square mile10. Auraria29.5 offenses per square mile11. Cheesman Park26.6 offenses per square mile12. Speer23.4 offenses per square mile13. Sun Valley20.2 offenses per square mile14. Westwood20 offenses per square mile15. Villa Park19.3 offenses per square mile16. Highland19.1 offenses per square mile17. Barnum West18 offenses per square mile18. Whittier17.8 offenses per square mile19. Cole17.6 offenses per square mile1. CBD (Central Business District)250.6 offenses per square mile2. Union Station236.9 offenses per square mile3. Civic Center187.5 offenses per square mile4. North Capitol Hill172.8 offenses per square mile5. Capitol Hill150.9 offenses per square mile6. Five Points107.5 offenses per square mile7. City Park West80.4 offenses per square mile8. West Colfax74.6 offenses per square mile9. Cheesman Park72.1 offenses per square mile10. Speer65.6 offenses per square mile11. East Colfax58 offenses per square mile12. Whittier46.2 offenses per square mile13. Highland46 offenses per square mile14. Auraria45 offenses per square mile15. Baker44.9 offenses per square mile16. Lincoln Park44.7 offenses per square mile17. Cole39.1 offenses per square mile18. Kennedy38.5 offenses per square mile19. Westwood36.7 offenses per square mile