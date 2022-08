Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Murders in 2022 So Far

Late on July 31, a deadly shooting on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit — one of six shootings or stabbings in the city over the weekend — raised the city's murder count through the end of July 2022 to 55, the highest total through the first seven months of the year in at least a decade During the same period in 2020 and 2021, Denver tallied 53 and 52 murders, respectively. By contrast, from January through July 2010, nine murders occurred, according to the Denver Police Department Many parts of the Mile High City haven't experienced a murder this year, based on information shared publicly on the DPD's Denver Crime Map . However, 31 of Denver's 78 officially recognized neighborhoods have been linked to at least one slaying, as has the Union Station area.These numbers aren't precise: The Denver Crime Map currently ties only 48 of 2022's murders to a specific neighborhood, because in a handful of cases the location of the killing hasn't been definitively confirmed; the I-70 shooting isn't even on the map yet. Still, the available statistics show that seven neighborhoods have been tied to more than one murder this year: Five Points has tallied five, while West Colfax and East Colfax have each suffered four.Continue to see where murders have happened in Denver in 2022, ranked from fewest to most. Included in listings for neighborhoods with at least one murder are figures for crime density: the number per square mile.Auraria, Barnum West, Belcaro, Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Cheesman Park, Cherry Creek, Central Business District (CBD), City Park West, Civic Center, Cole, Congress Park, Cory-Merrill, Country Club, Fort Logan, Goldsmith, Hale, Hampden South, Harvey Park, Hilltop, Indian Creek, Jefferson Park, Kennedy, Lowry Field, Northeast Park Hill, North Park Hill, Overland, Platt Park, Regis, Rosedale, Ruby Hill, Skyland, Sloan Lake, Southmoor Park, Speer, Sunnyside, Sun Valley, University, University Hills, University Park, Washington Virginia Vale, Valverde, Washington Park, Washington Park West, Wellshire, WestwoodNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.11 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.14 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.20 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.32 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.35 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.39 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.48 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.52 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.58 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.65 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.67 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.67 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.69 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.73 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.74 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.78 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.87 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.89 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 0.99 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 1.01 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 1.30 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 1.30 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 1.30 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 1.78 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 1Crime density: 2.83 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 2Crime density: 2.96 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 2Crime density: 4.56 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 3Crime density: 0.07 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 3Crime density: 1.99 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 4Crime density: 1.98 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 4Crime density: 3.74 per square mileNumber of murders through July 30: 5Crime density: 2.84 per square mile