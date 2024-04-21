Nuggets Fans Celebrate Lakers' Daddy Issues After Game One Win

Now, after the Nuggets' 114-103 victory in their title defense's initial contest on April 20, the daddy theory is looking like a fact — and Denver loyalists on X, the service formerly known as Twitter, couldn't be more thrilled.
Yes, the Nuggets followed their sweep of the Lakers in the previous Western Conference finals by winning each regular season matchup that followed. But last night's dominating performance on national television underscored Denver's talent level and drive in ways that clearly shook Lakers players and fans alike.
Executives at ESPN were undoubtedly left shaking their heads, too.
The sports net spent much of the week leading up to the game desperately attempting to make the series look competitive; one of the lead stories on Get Up, the flagship morning show, focused on how the Lakers could actually knock Denver out of the playoffs. But such efforts were undercut by reality. Last year, baller-turned-pundit Kendrick Perkins became a pariah in the Mile High for picking against Denver prior to nearly every contest — but the best he could offer this time around was a prediction that the Lakers were capable of taking the Nuggets to a sixth or seventh game before finally falling.
At the outset of game one, this prospect seemed possible, given a fast start for L.A. and a big assist from the referees, who whistled Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson any time they so much as breathed on LeBron. (The Lakers were eventually gifted with nineteen free throws to the Nuggets' six — a disparity that hardly dispels the notion that the NBA favors L.A.) Gordon and Watson rapidly picked up a pair of fouls apiece, forcing them to sit for a significant slice of the first two stanzas, and their absence, coupled with some cold shooting from every Nugget other than Jokić, helped L.A. build up a double-digit lead. But toward the end of the second quarter, the Nugs imposed their will on the defensive end at the same time shots finally began to fall. Only a last-second James three from deeper than deep kept the Lakers in the lead at halftime.
This margin was erased, and then some, in the third quarter, when Jokić, who is currently promoting the latest Despicable Me movie by playing up his resemblance to protagonist Gru, got some help from his minions. Jamal Murray, who seemed to be portraying a bricklayer early on, finally started hitting from long distance, as did Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
But the happiest surprise was the turnaround of Michael Porter Jr. During most of last year's playoffs, the acclaimed sharp-shooter seemed to fade as the spotlight brightened, and most of his early long-distance attempts on Saturday were off the mark, too. But despite having plenty of reasons for being distracted (one of his brothers was recently banned from the NBA amid a gambling scandal, while the other earned a prison sentence for vehicular homicide), he turned his focus to his short game, and after making several shots in or near the paint, the rest of his skill set opened up. He finished with nineteen points and eight rebounds.
The Lakers never recovered from this onslaught. As the clock ticked down, James looked as if every ounce of energy had drained from his perfectly sculpted form. Likewise, Anthony Davis, who had great numbers (thirty points, fourteen rebounds), seemed worn down and dispirited. And since L.A. head coach Darvin Ham has no choice but to play the pair for forty minutes-plus if he wants his crew to have a chance, this situation appears likely to get worse as the series continues.
The Nuggets faithful couldn't be happier about this scenario, as is clear from our picks for the twenty most memorable posts after the game. Count them down below:
Number 20:
Damn Joker played @KingJames like a fiddle.— Jakobe (@jacobweaver1994) April 21, 2024
Slowed down, gave a little nudge, and then blew right by the defense.
Outthinking & out hustling LeBron.
Man just wants it more. After this series there will be no doubt, he is the @Lakers daddy now.
Number 19:
Denver easily wins their game with the Lakers. LeBron looked very tired. That is not a good thing for the Lakers. AD played 44 minutes, and may catch up with him.— arthur g. laugand (@GLauattp) April 21, 2024
Number 18:
Now did LeBron stop playing last night or was he just tired in the 4th?— The Humble Beast (@whosamjohn) April 21, 2024
Number 17:
The Joker came as Gru, and he cooked the lakers.— Samuel Ameh (@SamuelAmeh_) April 21, 2024
https://t.co/gEzNQTLrjO
Number 16:
It’s gonna be his fault when lakers lose again to his daddy, The Joker. That’s what we know. LeCoshKillrr already eliminated Vogul don’t try deflecting.— Moshe (@FBASteph) April 21, 2024
Number 15:
The dunk wasnt as memorable as that visual of AD totally exhausted. And that's like a signal to Jokić the Energizer to run even more.— It's Nikla, NOT Nicoooola! (@HelwaniNose) April 21, 2024
That push off LeBron to sprint ahead for the dunk was disrespectful, funny and smart.
Number 14:
And LeBron is 39 and cannot play 40+ minutes at the same level against this opposition. He visibly tired in the 3rd. No drives, settling for jumpers, plus AG was on him throughout. They would need someone to relieve him for 5-8 minutes, but there is no one.— Ivan Milatovic (@ivanmilat1) April 21, 2024
Number 13:
Bro Lebron can’t carry the team himself for 50 minutes he’s literally 39 years old he ain’t got the gas to do that every fucking game, others need to step up— Omnisocialist (@Trumpsocialismm) April 21, 2024
Number 12:
The pivot from Joker to Gru is impeccable. They turned him into a kiddies favourite— Killua's Interlude (@CycloneXXIV) April 21, 2024
Number 11:
Lebron was already out of gas in the 2nd half of game 1. It will only get worse as the series progresses.— &TWEET$ (@TWEET98986076) April 21, 2024
Number 10:
Lebron & AD look sooooo exhausted... and its only Game 1— ʟᴀᴋᴇꜱʜᴏᴡᴀᴠᴇ (@LakeShoWave) April 21, 2024
Number 9:
Yo lakers fans … stop with the lebron ran outta gas… if you expect a 40 year old to play four quarters of great ball you are insane and get ready to be mad. Lakers lose to nuggets because their guards do not defend murray well and score enough. Period!! #Playoffs— TJ (@tfelt3) April 21, 2024
Number 8:
It's about time you said something right. I had the pleasure of hearing MICHAEL MALONE'S LAKERS DADDY comment in person. The crowd was bursting out in LAUGHTER!— Dominick (@Dominick970) April 21, 2024
Number 7:
Joker..— E-Man (@WigginsWick22) April 21, 2024
Aka Gru pic.twitter.com/A0Tv6sOhXm
Number 6:
Smh, last point coach we gotta give Aaron Gordon his flowers, he knows how to make lebron tired and eats his legs every game. Just incredible defensive performance— Logic Hoops (@logicalhoops) April 21, 2024
Number 5:
Looking like a sweep the lakers play like when they play Denver they need to come out like f that team cause hugging before the game and they saying they your daddy not gonna work say f that team and play with intensity and integrity— 888FLARE (@JoshuaM60365012) April 21, 2024
Number 4:
Nuggets in 4 pic.twitter.com/GyKG1jSIBR— The Lakers Daddy (@NugsGetBuckets) April 21, 2024
Number 3:
LeBron looks so frazzled in his press conference. The Lakers are done.— Wolves In Four (@AntMan5MVP) April 21, 2024
Number 2:
Number 1:
I’m not watching four games of this https://t.co/h1pPn41BWD— Ivan has put the Lakers on a PIP (@EconDogb) April 21, 2024
Who’s your daddy!! pic.twitter.com/Szw7SqU2Xa— Del Griffeth (@Delgriffeth) April 21, 2024