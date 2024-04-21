Nuggets Fans Celebrate Lakers' Daddy Issues After Game One Win

Damn Joker played @KingJames like a fiddle.



Slowed down, gave a little nudge, and then blew right by the defense.



Outthinking & out hustling LeBron.



Man just wants it more. After this series there will be no doubt, he is the @Lakers daddy now. — Jakobe (@jacobweaver1994) April 21, 2024

Denver easily wins their game with the Lakers. LeBron looked very tired. That is not a good thing for the Lakers. AD played 44 minutes, and may catch up with him. — arthur g. laugand (@GLauattp) April 21, 2024

Now did LeBron stop playing last night or was he just tired in the 4th? — The Humble Beast (@whosamjohn) April 21, 2024

The Joker came as Gru, and he cooked the lakers.

https://t.co/gEzNQTLrjO — Samuel Ameh (@SamuelAmeh_) April 21, 2024

It’s gonna be his fault when lakers lose again to his daddy, The Joker. That’s what we know. LeCoshKillrr already eliminated Vogul don’t try deflecting. — Moshe (@FBASteph) April 21, 2024

The dunk wasnt as memorable as that visual of AD totally exhausted. And that's like a signal to Jokić the Energizer to run even more.

That push off LeBron to sprint ahead for the dunk was disrespectful, funny and smart. — It's Nikla, NOT Nicoooola! (@HelwaniNose) April 21, 2024

And LeBron is 39 and cannot play 40+ minutes at the same level against this opposition. He visibly tired in the 3rd. No drives, settling for jumpers, plus AG was on him throughout. They would need someone to relieve him for 5-8 minutes, but there is no one. — Ivan Milatovic (@ivanmilat1) April 21, 2024

Bro Lebron can’t carry the team himself for 50 minutes he’s literally 39 years old he ain’t got the gas to do that every fucking game, others need to step up — Omnisocialist (@Trumpsocialismm) April 21, 2024

The pivot from Joker to Gru is impeccable. They turned him into a kiddies favourite — Killua's Interlude (@CycloneXXIV) April 21, 2024

Lebron was already out of gas in the 2nd half of game 1. It will only get worse as the series progresses. — &TWEET$ (@TWEET98986076) April 21, 2024

Lebron & AD look sooooo exhausted... and its only Game 1 — ʟᴀᴋᴇꜱʜᴏᴡᴀᴠᴇ (@LakeShoWave) April 21, 2024

Yo lakers fans … stop with the lebron ran outta gas… if you expect a 40 year old to play four quarters of great ball you are insane and get ready to be mad. Lakers lose to nuggets because their guards do not defend murray well and score enough. Period!! #Playoffs — TJ (@tfelt3) April 21, 2024

It's about time you said something right. I had the pleasure of hearing MICHAEL MALONE'S LAKERS DADDY comment in person. The crowd was bursting out in LAUGHTER! — Dominick (@Dominick970) April 21, 2024

Smh, last point coach we gotta give Aaron Gordon his flowers, he knows how to make lebron tired and eats his legs every game. Just incredible defensive performance — Logic Hoops (@logicalhoops) April 21, 2024

Looking like a sweep the lakers play like when they play Denver they need to come out like f that team cause hugging before the game and they saying they your daddy not gonna work say f that team and play with intensity and integrity — 888FLARE (@JoshuaM60365012) April 21, 2024

Nuggets in 4 pic.twitter.com/GyKG1jSIBR — The Lakers Daddy (@NugsGetBuckets) April 21, 2024

LeBron looks so frazzled in his press conference. The Lakers are done. — Wolves In Four (@AntMan5MVP) April 21, 2024

I’m not watching four games of this https://t.co/h1pPn41BWD — Ivan has put the Lakers on a PIP (@EconDogb) April 21, 2024