Reader: Rocky Is an Integral Part of the Nuggets Experience

Rocky gets paid what he does because he's been doing it for so long and is one of the best in the business. That doesn't mean the next person to fill that suit is going to immediately make the same kind of money. That's laughable.



Rocky is an integral part of the game experience and worth way more than $70K to $130K. Dinger, on the other hand, is worth about 75 cents.



$70,000 to $130,000 as Denver Nuggets mascot — more money than most WNBA players.



As compared to ANY team cheerleaders who make fast food worker money. Disgraceful.



I don't know how the Nuggets can replace all the skills, talents, and creativity of our Rocky "occupant."



Must have arms long enough to get the ball over the head on half-court shots.



In my day, Rocky used the small trampoline and did a summersault dunk. The best times were when Sir Charles of Barkley would come to town and harass Rocky.



Long live Rocky, whoever's in the suit!

Ever since Kenn Solomon bowed out of performing as Rocky , the popular Denver Nuggets mascot, the road has been rocky for the famous mountain cat. Solomon was the only person to perform as Rocky from 1990, when the mascot was born, until around 2021, though the date is not publicly confirmed, since Kroenke Sports & Entertainment — which owns and operates the Nuggets — has always refused to comment on who is inside the suit.After Solomon retired, he passed the role to his son, Drake. But Drake had to take time off for health reasons, so another person suited up. And now it seems KSE is looking for its next Rocky : On June 25, it posted a job description for a mascot performer, a range far lower than the rumored amount Solomon was earning."As a mascot performer for KSE properties, you will be considered a world-class performer and ambassador for our sport property at all home games and public appearances," the job description notes.But can this mascot live up to the reputation the original Rocky created? In comments on theFacebook page, readers follow the bouncing ball. Says Kevin:Comments Steven:Responds Gerry:Adds Sarah:Notes Larry:Suggests Brian:Recalls Ken:Concludes Joy:What do you think of the most recent Rocky? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]