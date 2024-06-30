Reader: Rocky Is an Integral Part of the Nuggets Experience

After Solomon retired, he passed the role to his son, Drake. But Drake had to take time off for health reasons, so another person suited up. And now it seems KSE is looking for its next Rocky: On June 25, it posted a job description for a mascot performer, a range far lower than the rumored amount Solomon was earning.
"As a mascot performer for KSE properties, you will be considered a world-class performer and ambassador for our sport property at all home games and public appearances," the job description notes.
But can this mascot live up to the reputation the original Rocky created? In comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers follow the bouncing ball. Says Kevin:
Rocky gets paid what he does because he's been doing it for so long and is one of the best in the business. That doesn't mean the next person to fill that suit is going to immediately make the same kind of money. That's laughable.Comments Steven:
Rocky is an integral part of the game experience and worth way more than $70K to $130K. Dinger, on the other hand, is worth about 75 cents.Responds Gerry:
$70,000 to $130,000 as Denver Nuggets mascot — more money than most WNBA players.Adds Sarah:
As compared to ANY team cheerleaders who make fast food worker money. Disgraceful.Notes Larry:
I don't know how the Nuggets can replace all the skills, talents, and creativity of our Rocky "occupant."Suggests Brian:
Must have arms long enough to get the ball over the head on half-court shots.Recalls Ken:
In my day, Rocky used the small trampoline and did a summersault dunk. The best times were when Sir Charles of Barkley would come to town and harass Rocky.Concludes Joy:
Long live Rocky, whoever's in the suit!