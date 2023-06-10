Nuggets Fans on Twitter Predict Gentleman's Sweep After Heat Turned Down in Game 4

Such declarations make those of us who've watched various representatives of the Denver franchise fall short for decades understandably nervous. But Twitter's confidence crew has one important thing working in their favor: overwhelming evidence that the Nuggets are simply better than the Heat.
The ratings-driven folks at ESPN, who would have preferred pretty much any other team than Denver to reach this stage, continue to shower the Nuggets with disrespect; once again, NBA Game Time commentators Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith picked Miami to win on Friday and even the series. And a number of events along the way certainly offered the Heat hope.
When Nikola Jokic, Denver's center (and centerpiece), rolled his ankle during what appeared to be a routine play, Jimmy Butler and his Miami brethren probably had to resist the urge to rub their hands together in glee — and even though Jokic returned, he wound up in foul trouble aided by ridiculous theatrics (Bam Adebayo deserves an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Flopper). As a result, Jokic notched a subpar (for him) 23 points. Moreover, Jamal Murray, who'd joined Jokic in history with a thirty-point triple double in game three, recorded just fifteen points on five-for-seventeen shooting.
Then again, Murray served up twelve assists without committing a single turnover and was instrumental in helping Aaron Gordon explode for 27 points, each one more frustrating to the Heat than the last. Moreover, Michael Porter Jr. wasn't quite as inconsequential as in previous faceoffs, putting in eleven points, and inspirational leader Bruce Brown matched MPJ's total in the fourth quarter alone en route to 21.
True, Miami got within five points during the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets always seemed in control.
The Heat's defensive strategy is no joke. Indeed, Denver, which wants to run relentlessly and pile up transition buckets, has been forced to play at Miami's pace via grind-it-out, possession-by-possession battles every 24 seconds or so. But that only makes the Nuggets' achievement more impressive. Even without being able to dictate the tempo, they're still dominating.
That's no guarantee that the finals will be finished in five games, though. A sixth or even a seventh basketbrawl are well within the realm of possibility, and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, proved that a team can dig out of a 1-3 hole. But at this moment, the Nuggets give no indication that they're ready to fold — and the Denver faithful on Twitter have noticed.
Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game tweets below:
Number 20:
Gentleman’s sweep incoming— Nathan Bolser (@ntbols) June 10, 2023
Number 19:
Hey @JimmyButler what other non-basketball activities do u have planned now that we’re down 1-3 to the Nuggets? More escape rooms? More bingo? More dinners? Ice cream? Coffee shops? Don’t worry you’ll have more time to have fun this summer in a few days— Jordan (@IcyJordan) June 10, 2023
Number 18:
Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) proved last night that they are a more talented and best team in the playoffs! Jokic is the best player in the NBA right now! I said that Nuggets was going to win in 6 possibly 5, looks like it’s going to be in 5!— DT’s Unfiltered & Uncensored (@DTUnFilUnCen247) June 10, 2023
Number 17:
I dont care they can join the L table nuggets in 5. https://t.co/4JAIo4dpgc— . (@_Mxna24) June 10, 2023
Number 16:
Denver Nuggets about to do a gentleman's sweep. #DENvsMIA #NBAFinals— Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) June 10, 2023
Number 15:
It’s best to stay POSITIVE until the end when the positive becomes a NEGATIVE and submission is evident and the @nuggets are crowned NBA CHAMPIONS 2023 Great effort and leadership by Jimmy Butler. It was an awesome playoff run a Gentleman’s Sweep is gentle— SymbaNuNu (@Cherrio77) June 10, 2023
Number 14:
Nuggets in 5? https://t.co/esFnQyw5PE— Sons 2.0 (@sonskolpart2) June 10, 2023
Number 13:
I managed to watch all of game 4. I don't know what Stephen A, Wilbon, and Jalen were thinking in predicting the Heat would beat the Nuggets, but there was no way. I REALLY want Jimmy Buckets to get a ring, too, but I would be stunned if this doesn't become a gentleman's sweep.— The Ron Mobster Vtuber | PNGtuber Arc Begins! (@RonIsAVtuberNow) June 10, 2023
Number 12:
Nuggets gentleman’s sweep incoming. Please bring your brooms Monday June 12— ANGELS 35-30 (@dopeitsgary) June 10, 2023
Number 11:
Only way I see the Heat winning in 7 is IF someone on the nuggets gets injured. Already accepted the loss. Nuggets in 5— Ziggy (@WhyYouHateMJ) June 10, 2023
Number 10:
People make fun of meteorologists… These guys were a collective 0-6 on the two #NBAFinals in Miami. #Nuggets complete the Gentleman’s Sweep on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/q4wmJIJmbU— Jim Siedlecki (@JimSiedlecki) June 10, 2023
Number 9:
#RefBall tried, but #Heat got sloppy down the stretch.— Kevin D. Grüssing (Pronounced Grew-sing) (@KevDGrussing) June 10, 2023
And after giving a game back, #Nuggets now will be playing for a Gentleman’s Sweep with Larry O’ actually in their building for the first time ever.
Number 8:
Guys it's safe to say the series is over— Denver Nuggets in 5 (@LungaN_) June 10, 2023
Number 7:
I told y’all nuggets in 5— (@0nlyv0nta) June 10, 2023
Number 6:
Gordon and Brown combined for 45! 27&18. #NUGGETS 3-1 Lead and This series will be a Gentleman's Sweep! #NUGGETS are NOT Losing next game #NBA ITS OVER #HEAT— WiseBeyondMyYears (@sports_god1) June 10, 2023
Number 5:
They tried everything including getting the refs involved tonight, but the better team won and is going to win this series with the gentleman’s sweep. 1 more dub Nuggets!— Trey Charles Talley (@SirTreyDay) June 10, 2023
Number 4:
Nuggets in a gentleman’s sweep. Might as well hang the banner. This thing is over. #NBAFinals— JDM (@bleacherstar) June 10, 2023
Number 3:
Why shut it down in 7 when you can do it in 5?! LISTEN!!! I’m about to strut around in my Nuggets gear from now until next season. Lol— Cree (@reallycree) June 10, 2023
Number 2:
Thank God Miami ain't winning shit. Nuggets in 5— Uncle Toast (@Toast_TheGist) June 10, 2023
Number 1:
If not for Miami knocking down 17 3s in Game 2 to win by 3, the Nuggets would have just swept the Heat.— Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) June 10, 2023
No biggie. They got their one.
A Gentleman's Sweep will more than do.
Who's in the mood for a parade next week? #MileHighBasketball
#NBAFinals