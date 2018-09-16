Reader: Only a Fascist State Uses Cameras to Monitor Its People

As Michael Roberts reported this week, there are some 226 High Activity Location Observation, or HALO, cameras in Denver that the police department monitors. And that figure is double what it was just seven years ago. Some of the cameras were a gift from the 2008 Democratic National Convention; some are in high-crime areas are monitored 24/7 by cops.

Readers are wary not just of the increasing number o the cameras, but also their effectiveness and the philosophy behind them.

Robin says:



Only a fascist state uses cameras to monitor its people.



Greg notes:



There are dozens of cameras along Colfax which do nothing to crime but move it into your neighborhoods. On your patio, in your alleys, and in your buildings. I'd almost rather them be gone.



Victor replies:



I don’t have anything to hide, so watch me.



Adam argues:



This isn't about big brother. If the public has access to the footage I have no problem with it. There would be no rights violation. However I needed some footage from one for a car accident I was in and was told they weren't actually recording. So I guess that was a lie.



Jason wonders:



So why don’t they catch more bike thieves?



The data about HALO cameras was provided by the DPD, which initiated the surveillance program in connection with the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. The following year, the department reconfigured the project, which provides 24/7 video feeds from what are considered high-crime areas within the city limits.

The idea is that potential offenders will think twice about committing misdeeds where they think their acts could be captured on video — and if they choose to do so anyhow, the images provide an important investigative clue to law enforcement.

In June 2011, when we published our first list of HALO camera locations, 102 of the devices were operational, with only a handful offering multiple views of the same setting. For instance, three cameras were installed on the campus of Lincoln High School, while Manual and Montbello high schools each sported four.

