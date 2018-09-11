Where All 226 Police HALO Cameras Are Watching You in Denver

The number of High Activity Location Observation, or HALO, cameras monitored by the Denver Police Department has more than doubled in the past seven years, making it more likely than ever that authorities are monitoring your activities at some of the Mile High City's busiest places.

The data about HALO cameras was provided by the DPD, which initiated the surveillance program in connection with the 2008 Democratic National Convention. The following year, the department reconfigured the project, which provides 24/7 video feeds from what are considered high-crime areas within the city limits.

The idea is that potential offenders will think twice about committing misdeeds where they think their acts could be captured on video — and if they choose to do so anyhow, the images provide an important investigative clue to law enforcement.