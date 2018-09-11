 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The HALO camera at 14th and Curits.
The HALO camera at 14th and Curits.
File photo

Where All 226 Police HALO Cameras Are Watching You in Denver

Michael Roberts | September 11, 2018 | 7:05am
AA

The number of High Activity Location Observation, or HALO, cameras monitored by the Denver Police Department has more than doubled in the past seven years, making it more likely than ever that authorities are monitoring your activities at some of the Mile High City's busiest places.

The data about HALO cameras was provided by the DPD, which initiated the surveillance program in connection with the 2008 Democratic National Convention. The following year, the department reconfigured the project, which provides 24/7 video feeds from what are considered high-crime areas within the city limits.

Related Stories

The idea is that potential offenders will think twice about committing misdeeds where they think their acts could be captured on video — and if they choose to do so anyhow, the images provide an important investigative clue to law enforcement.

In June 2011, when we published our first list of HALO camera locations, 102 of the devices were operational, with only a handful offering multiple views of the same setting. For instance, three cameras were installed on the campus of Lincoln High School, while Manual and Montbello high schools each sported four.

Times have changed. As you can see from the following list of HALO cameras in Denver, divided among the community's six police districts, the cameras are currently mounted in 176 spots in Denver, including Mile High Stadium, the Pepsi Center and assorted parks.

But multiple cameras are cranking away at many sites, adding another fifty to the total. Two cameras can be found at or near a slew of major District 6 intersections not far from Civic Center Park, the Colorado State Capitol, the Denver Art Museum and the main branch of the Denver Public Library: 13th and Broadway, 13th and Acoma, 14th and Acoma, 1450 Lincoln and more.

By far the most HALO cameras are at the pedestrian bridge between 35th and 36th streets, which allows folks on foot to cross over railroad tracks between Blake and Wazee. The bridge, which opened in August 2017, boasts twelve of the gadgets.

The number of cameras in Denver may seem excessive, but plenty of communities are even more aggressive in regard to surveillance. Take Brighton, a much less populous burg than Denver, which has invested in 150 cameras and is currently encouraging residents to register their private security cams to broaden authorities' view even further.

Continue to see where all 226 current HALO cameras in Denver can be found, complete with their GPS coordinates. We've also included some photos that show the cameras hiding in plain sight. One is screwed to a 7-Eleven sign. Another is affixed to the side of a Walgreens.

Where Decatur meets Holden Place.
Where Decatur meets Holden Place.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 1

1. 1250 Decatur at Holden Pl.
GPS Location: 39.735735, -105.021693

2. 16th & Central
GPS Location: 39.758387, -105.009291

3. 10th & Federal
GPS Location: 39.732928, -105.025071

4. 38th & Lipan
GPS Location: 39.769391, -105.001876

5. Colfax & Perry
GPS Location: 39.740235, -105.039412

6. Federal & Howard Pl
GPS Location: 39.737880, -105.025394

7. Federal & Howard Pl
GPS Location: 39.737880, -105.025394

8. Broncos Field East
GPS Location: 39.743105, -105.016948

9. Broncos Field North
GPS Location: 39.746145, -105.022809

10. Broncos Field South
GPS Location: 39.740630, -105.019150

11. 13th & Decatur
GPS Location: 39.736437, -105.021861

12. 1155 Decatur
GPS Location: 39.734914, -105.021845

13. 11th & Decatur
GPS Location: 39.733947, -105.021880

14. 9th & Decatur
GPS Location: 39.731114, -105.021846

15. 900 Blk Alcott Way (Park)
GPS Location: 39.731902, -105.017581

16. 990 Alcott Way
GPS Location: 39.732623, -105.018128

17. Colfax & Federal Ramp
GPS Location: 39.739314, -105.024309

18. Pepsi Center Main Entrance
GPS Location: 39.747057, -105.008245

19. 12th & Chopper Cir
GPS Location: 39.749806, -105.005522

20. Pepsi Center NW Parking Lot
GPS Location: 39.749768, -105.007304

21. DPS DIST 1
32nd Clay North HS
GPS Location: 39.761945, -105.020628

22. DPS DIST 1
2900 Blk W. Douglas Pl. NHS
GPS Location: 39.760644, -105.023686

23. DPS DIST 1
2960 Speer Blvd. NHS Campus
GPS Location: 39.761257, -105.022839

24. DPS DIST 1
2960 Speer Blvd. NHS Campus
GPS Location: 39.761257, -105.022839

The intersection at 12th and Yosemite.
The intersection at 12th and Yosemite.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 2

25. 12th & Yosemite
GPS Location: 39.735524, -104.884788

26. 14th & Krameria
GPS Location: 39.738243, -104.916277

27. 2205 Colorado Blvd
GPS Location: 39.749484, -104.940895

28. 26th & Welton (2)
GPS Location: 39.753890, -104.979404

29. 27th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.754782, -104.978196

30. 33rd & Hudson
GPS Location: 39.763719, -104.924137

31. Bruce Randolph & Gilpin
GPS Location: 39.764576, -104.966997

32. Bruce Randolph & York
GPS Location: 39.764412, -104.959624

33. Colfax & Elm
GPS Location: 39.740275, -104.929737

34. Colfax & Josephine
GPS Location: 39.740014, -104.958719

35. Colfax & Krameria
GPS Location: 39.740286, -104.916148

36. Colfax & St. Paul
GPS Location: 39.740079, -104.950776

37. Colfax & Valentia
GPS Location: 39.740044, -104.892205

38. Colfax & Verbena
GPS Location: 39.740046, -104.890436

39. Colfax & Xanthia
GPS Location: 39.740044, -104.886298

40. 35th St. Blake Bridge (12)
GPS Location: 39.769138, -104.975688

41. DPS DIST 2
1651 E. 26th Ave. Manual HS
GPS Location: 39.754561, -104.967792

42. DPS DIST 2
1751 E. 28th Ave. Manual HS
GPS Location: 39.757005, -104.965952

43. DPS DIST 2
2655 N. Williams Manual HS
GPS Location: 39.755983, -104.965949

44. DPS DIST 2
2795 N. Williams Manual HS
GPS Location: 39.756993, -104.965955

45. DPS DIST 2
2675 E. Colfax East HS
GPS Location: 39.740230, -104.955720

46. DPS DIST 2
16th & Esplanade East HS
GPS Location: 39.741623, -104.956743

47. DPS DIST 2
North Parking Lot & Track East HS
GPS Location: 39.742911, -104.958547

48. DPS DIST 2
South Parking Lot & Track East HS
GPS Location: 39.742433, -104.958783

49. DIST 2 PARKS
Curtis Park (4)
GPS Location: 39.761049, -104.976637

The HALO Camera at 10010 East Girard is mounted on a 7-Eleven sign.
The HALO Camera at 10010 East Girard is mounted on a 7-Eleven sign.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 3

50. 10010 E Girard
GPS Location: 39.654360, -104.871922

51. 890 S Monaco
GPS Location: 39.701050, -104.911405

52. University & Cherry Creek Dr N
GPS Location: 39.716092, -104.959026

53. 000 Block University
GPS Location: 39.718258, -104.959104

54. 1st Ave & Milwaukee
GPS Location: 39.718155, -104.952193

55. Ellsworth & Steele
GPS Location: 39.716260, -104.949903

56. 725 S Pennsylvania - Parking
GPS Location: 39.703654, -104.981955

57. 725 S Pennsylvania - Alley
GPS Location: 39.703654, -104.981955

58. Pennsylvania & Exposition
GPS Location: 39.703961, -104.981596

59. Western Union Bellview-Quebec
GPS Location: 39.624117, -104.903917

60. Western Union Chenenga-Olive
GPS Location: 39.625450, -104.905533

61. Western Union Chenenga-S. Quebec
GPS Location: 39.625567, -104.904200

62. Western Union Mid Block S. Quebec
GPS Location: 39.624700, -104.904183

63. Western Union Bellview-Olive
GPS Location: 39.624217, -104.905283

64. Western Union MidBlock-Olive
GPS Location: 39.624800, -104.905533

65. DPS DIST 3
Virginia & Krameria - GWHS
GPS Location: 39.707533, -104.916430

66. DPS DIST 3
Leetsdale & Exposition - GWHS
GPS Location: 39.703889, -104.914773

67. DPS DIST 3
Monaco & Exposition - GWHS
GPS Location: 39.703860, -104.912917

68. DPS DIST 3
500 Blk S Monaco - GWHS
GPS Location: 39.705899, -104.912845

The HALO camera at the right is mounted on a Walgreens at 300 South Federal.
The HALO camera at the right is mounted on a Walgreens at 300 South Federal.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 4

69. 300 S Federal
GPS Location: 39.710153, -105.025078

70. Alameda & Zuni
GPS Location: 39.711188, -105.015729

71. Mississpippi & Raritan
GPS Location: 39.696765, -105.009369

72. DPS DIST 4
Iliff & Hazel - Lincoln HS
GPS Location: 39.675013, -105.025052

73. DPS DIST 4
2175 S Hazel Ct - Lincoln HS
GPS Location: 39.677111, -105.027897

74. DPS DIST 4
2165 S Federal - Lincoln HS
GPS Location: 39.677448, -105.025071

75. DPS DIST 4
2285 S Federal - Lincoln HS
GPS Location: 39.676008, -105.026625

76. DPS DIST 4
6400 Blk W Brown Pl - Kennedy HS
GPS Location: 39.663334, -105.067333

77. DPS DIST 4
6500 Blk W Dartmouth - Kennedy HS
GPS Location: 39.660259, -105.071244

78. DPS DIST 4
Dartmouth & Lamar - Kennedy HS
GPS Location: 39.659787, -105.067289

79. DPS DIST 4
Brown Pl & Lamar - Kennedy HS
GPS Location: 39.663333, -105.067299

The intersection of Albrook and Peoria.
The intersection of Albrook and Peoria.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 5

80. Albrook E of Peoria
GPS Location: 39.782138, -104.845586

81. 3900 Blk N Peoria
GPS Location: 39.772052, -104.846993

82. 40th & Chambers
GPS Location: 39.773247, -104.809737

83. GVR & Chambers
GPS Location: 39.783786, -104.809703

84. 47th & Peoria
GPS Location: 39.782398, -104.847022

85. DPS DIST 5
51st & Bolling Drive - Montbello HS
GPS Location: 39.787016, -104.824782

86. DPS DIST 5
Stoll Place & Bolling - Montbello HS
GPS Location: 39.784868, -104.823570

87. DPS DIST 5
4875 N Crown Blvd - Montbello HS
GPS Location: 39.784340, -104.831212

88. DPS DIST 5
5025 N Crown Blvd - Montbello HS
GPS Location: 39.787057, -104.829330

A Denver HALO camera seen at the upper right captures the scene in a different way than the photographer on the left.
A Denver HALO camera seen at the upper right captures the scene in a different way than the photographer on the left.
Google Maps

DISTRICT 6

89. Art Museum E
GPS Location: 39.740330, -104.990545

90. Art Museum W
GPS Location: 39.740330, -104.990545

91. 12th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.740862, -104.995453

92. 1351 Cherokee
GPS Location: 39.737973, -104.991927

93. 13th & Cherokee
GPS Location: 39.737081, -104.991374

94. 13th & Delaware
GPS Location: 39.736975, -104.992769

95. 13th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.741876, -104.994304

96. 13th & Broadway (2)
GPS Location: 39.736873, -104.987414

97. 13th & Acoma (2)
GPS Location: 39.736837, -104.988820

98. 14th & Acoma (2)
GPS Location: 39.737811, -104.988836

99. 1450 N Broadway
GPS Location: 39.739249, -104.987496

100. 1450 Lincoln (2)
GPS Location: 39.739282, -104.986187

101. 1451 Larimer (2)
GPS Location: 39.748271, -104.998628

102. 1451 Market (2)
GPS Location: 39.748717, -104.999798

103. 14th & Curtis
GPS Location: 39.745510, -104.996893

104. 14th & Champa
GPS Location: 39.744735, -104.996281

105. 14th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.742656, -104.993749

106. 14th & Stout
GPS Location: 39.744017, -104.995444

107. 14th & Bannock
GPS Location: 39.738442, -104.990251

108. 14th & Elati
GPS Location: 39.738464, -104.994104

109. 14th & Larimer (2)
GPS Location: 39.748296, -104.998602

110. 14th & Broadway (2)
GPS Location: 39.738444, -104.987411

111. 14th & Champa
GPS Location: 39.744664, -104.996308

112. 14th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.742647, -104.993690

113. 14th & Market (2)
GPS Location: 39.748018, -105.000701

114. 15th & Curtis
GPS Location: 39.746277, -104.995991

115. 15th & Champa (2)
GPS Location: 39.745609, -104.995127

116. 15th & California
GPS Location: 39.744301, -104.993357

117. 15th & Larimer (2)
GPS Location: 39.748289, -104.998630

118. 15th & Market (2)
GPS Location: 39.748939, -104.999470

119. 15th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.743623, -104.992452

120. 15th & Wazee
GPS Location: 39.750260, -105.001211

121. 16th & Arapahoe (2)
GPS Location: 39.747877, -104.995640

122. 16th & Blake (2)
GPS Location: 39.750542, -104.999162

123. 16th & California (2)
GPS Location: 39.745216, -104.992173

124. 16th & Champa (2)
GPS Location: 39.746543, -104.993927

125. 16th & Chestnut (2)
GPS Location: 39.753947, -105.003400

126. 16th & Cleveland (2)
GPS Location: 39.741862, -104.987823

127. 16th & Court (2)
GPS Location: 39.742534, -104.988665

128. 16th & Curtis (2)
GPS Location: 39.747212, -104.994786

129. 16th & Glenarm (2)
GPS Location: 39.743859, -104.990404

130. 16th & Larimer (2)
GPS Location: 39.749857, -104.998270

131. 16th & Lawrence (2)
GPS Location: 39.748545, -104.996530

132. 16th & Market (2)
GPS Location: 39.749896, -104.998290

133. 16th & Stout (2)
GPS Location: 39.745860, -104.993011

134. 16th & Tremont (2)
GPS Location: 39.743224, -104.989536

135. 16th & Wazee (2)
GPS Location: 39.751212, -105.000050

136. 16th & Welton (2)
GPS Location: 39.751212, -105.000050

137. 16th & Wewatta (2)
GPS Location: 39.753291, -105.002608

138. 16th & Wynkoop (2)
GPS Location: 39.751892, -105.000915

139. 16th & Tremont
GPS Location: 39.743198, -104.989535

140. 17th & Arapahoe
GPS Location: 39.748794, -104.994413

141. 17th & Broadway
GPS Location: 39.743453, -104.987425

142. 17th & Tremont
GPS Location: 39.744101, -104.988364

143. 18th & Arapahoe
GPS Location: 39.749730, -104.993251

144. 1950 Blake (2)
GPS Location: 39.753745, -104.995040

145. 1950 Market (2)
GPS Location: 39.753184, -104.994029

146. 19th & Blake
GPS Location: 39.753365, -104.995558

147. 19th & Market
GPS Location: 39.752713, -104.994684

148. 20th & Blake
GPS Location: 39.754338, -104.994303

149. 20th & Larimer (2)
GPS Location: 39.752944, -104.992581

150. 20th & Market
GPS Location: 39.753645, -104.993428

151. 2283 19th St - Skate Park
GPS Location: 39.759726, -105.002798

152. 22nd & Lawrence
GPS Location: 39.754154, -104.989279

153. 2300 Blk Welton
GPS Location: 39.751091, -104.982851

154. 23rd & Lawrence (2)
GPS Location: 39.755094, -104.988091

155. 24th & California
GPS Location: 39.752680, -104.982515

156. 24th & Welton
GPS Location: 39.752012, -104.981662

157. 600 Blk 24th St - Alley
GPS Location: 39.752341, -104.982073

158. Colfax & Broadway
GPS Location: 39.740099, -104.987427

159. Colfax & Clarkson
GPS Location: 39.740006, -104.977626

160. Colfax & Cleveland
GPS Location: 39.740603, -104.988845

161. Colfax & Corona
GPS Location: 39.739986, -104.974142

162. Colfax & Downing
GPS Location: 39.739979, -104.973035

163. Colfax & Emerson
GPS Location: 39.740014, -104.976487

164. Colfax & Gilpin
GPS Location: 39.740025, -104.967238

165. Colfax & Grant
GPS Location: 39.740044, -104.983613

166. Colfax & Lafayette
GPS Location: 39.739998, -104.970754

167. Colfax & Logan
GPS Location: 39.740032, -104.982357

168. Colfax & Marion
GPS Location: 39.740012, -104.971893

169. Colfax & Ogden
GPS Location: 39.740046, -104.974794

170. Colfax & Pearl
GPS Location: 39.740032, -104.979922

171. Colfax & Pennsylvania
GPS Location: 39.740024, -104.981105

172. Colfax & Race
GPS Location: 39.740002, -104.963466

173. Colfax & Vine
GPS Location: 39.739992, -104.962246

174. Colfax & Washington
39.740017, -104.978767

175. Colfax & Williams
39.740008, -104.966006

176. HQ Plaza North
39.737600, -104.992065

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >