Denver Prepares to Discharge 350 Migrants a Week From Shelters — Without Sending Them to the Streets

Worried that the renewed length-of-stay policy will lead to more people sleeping on the streets, the city has been urging more migrants to try their luck in another city, according to Jon Ewing, spokesman for the Denver Department of Human Services.



"We're just really pushing, trying to tell people, 'Look it's just not that expensive in every other city,'" Ewing says. "Denver is kind of an outlier, obviously, in the amount of help and support we've provided, but also we're more expensive."

"The only reason that we didn't go fully over capacity and have to turn people away was because the buses stopped coming," Ewing says. "We were making do with ten, eight or nine empty hotel beds a day."

click to enlarge Eight-year-old Aranza Delgado at the migrant encampment that used to be outside the Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni Street. Bennito L. Kelty

The city expects about 150 migrants will be discharged on February 5, when the length-of-stay policy is reinstituted. The city will first discharge families that wouldn't normally qualify for a spot in a shelter but got into one after the winter-policy pause on November 17. They'll leave alongside "individuals who will just happen to be timing out anyway," Ewing notes.



Migrants are only eligible for shelters if they'd been in the U.S. fewer than thirty days before arriving in Denver and have an Alien Registration Number, a temporary identification number given to migrants by immigration officials when they land in the U.S.



