Psilocybin Proponents Push Medical Benefits of Drug, Ballot Initiative

Sandra had never done drugs before in her life, but a broken back and multiple opioid prescriptions later, she was addicted to painkillers. Not only that, but she was also severely depressed.

Her doctor tried to wean her off one opioid while pumping up her dosage for another, but that didn't work. Amid her struggles with addiction and depression, Sandra decided to visit her daughter in California, and it was in the Golden State that she was introduced to psilocybin. Skeptical at first, Sandra eventually came around and tried psilocybin at her daughter's suggestion. The results were profound.

"Psilocybin definitely saved my life," Sandra says.