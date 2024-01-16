Happy New Year: Rent Is Down in Denver and Most of Metro Area

The new year started with a rent drop in and around Denver, according to a January rent study by Apartment List.
At the start of 2024, the median monthly rent in Denver was $1,737. That reflects a decrease of 1.1 percent year over year, and 4.3 percent since rents peaked in summer 2023. “Citywide, the median rent currently stands at $1,537 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,914 for a two-bedroom,” the report notes.
In May, Denver's median rent was over $2,000, according to an analysis by Rent. At the time, Westword looked at what sort of living situation people could find for $2,000 or less; today, there are many more options.
The Apartment List analysts note that winter is a slow season for rent, so prices tend to be at their lowest at the beginning of the year. In fact, rents fell 1.5 percent in December.
“If historical seasonal patterns hold, rent growth should heat up once again in early 2024 but a strong supply of new units coming online next year should moderate prices a bit,” the Apartment List predicts for the city of Denver.
Last year, rent in Colorado as a whole decreased 0.6 percent, while rent around the country went down an average of 1 percent. In 2022, rent across the country had increased 1.8 percent from January to December.
Across metro Denver, rent is also down — but the drop is very slight, with just a 0.1 percent decrease over the past year. The median monthly rent in the metro area is currently $1,755 — just over the median rent in Denver proper.
The most expensive city in the metro area is Highlands Ranch, where median rent is a whopping $2,291. Wheat Ridge’s median rent is the lowest, at just $1,482.
Rent in Arvada grew most quickly, at 4 percent in 2023, while Lone Tree’s rent fell the fastest, with a 3.6 percent drop last year.
Here’s the median rent in every metro Denver municipality at the start of 2024:
Arvada: $1,478 for a one-bedroom, $1,729 for a two-bedroom
Aurora: $1,413 for a one-bedroom, $1,788 for a two-bedroom
Broomfield: $1,797 for a one-bedroom, $2,167 for a two-bedroom
Castle Rock: $1,508 for a one-bedroom, $1,627 for a two-bedroom
Centennial: $1,708 for a one-bedroom, $1,943 for a two-bedroom
Denver: $1,537 for a one-bedroom, $1,914 for a two-bedroom
Englewood: $1,216 for a one-bedroom, $1,725 for a two-bedroom
Glendale: $1,499 for a one-bedroom, $1,896 for a two-bedroom
Golden: $1,406 for a one-bedroom, $1,781 for a two-bedroom
Highlands Ranch: $1,774 for a one-bedroom, $2,207 for a two-bedroom
Lakewood: $1,527 for a one-bedroom, $1,713 for a two-bedroom
Littleton: $1,373 for a one-bedroom, $1,686 for a two-bedroom
Lone Tree: $1,825 for a one-bedroom, $2,257 for a two-bedroom
Northglenn: $1,428 for a one-bedroom, $1,765 for a two-bedroom
Parker: $1,711 for a one-bedroom, $1,936 for a two-bedroom
Thornton: $1,593 for a one-bedroom, $1,853 for a two-bedroom
Westminster: $1,567 for a one-bedroom, $1,730 for a two-bedroom
Wheat Ridge: $1,199 for a one-bedroom, $1,495 for a two-bedroom
Boulder is not part of Apartment List's metro Denver roundup; it has its own report. Rent decreased by only 0.3 percent in December 2023 in Boulder, and 0.4 percent year over year. The median Boulder monthly rent is currently $1,906.
Denver's median rent is still 26 percent higher than the nation’s median rent, which is $1,379; it registers as the 24th-most-expensive large city in the United States for rent right now. According to Apartment List, cities with prices similar to Denver's include Plano, Texas, and Long Beach, California.
But things in the Mile High City are actually better than in other parts of the country, where rent went up for January — in Long Beach, for example. And Denver’s 1.5 percent rent decrease last month was larger than the national drop of 0.8 percent.
Happy new year!