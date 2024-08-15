South Denver Residents Feel House Poor but Don't Know Where to Move

The town hall, attended by about fifty residents, was the fifth in a series that Johnston and his administration have been hosting to talk about affordability in Denver . Tuesday night's town hall took place at the La Familia Recreation Center, 65 South Elati Street, and was meant for residents of Denver City Council District 7, which includes the Ruby Hill, Overland, Speer, Baker, Platt Park and Washington Park West neighborhoods.

Residents said the desire for density came from wanting cheaper options that were still spacious. One resident said that he wants to sell his single-family home because he can't afford to live in it anymore with rising costs, but all he can find on the market are small, overpriced apartments and other single-family homes.



click to enlarge District 7 Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez explained her opposing stance on Mayor Johnston's "Affordable Denver" tax during a town hall on Tuesday, August 13 in her district. Bennito L. Kelty

"For sale is really important," Hill says. "We spend a lot of time talking about rental because it is the easiest way to make a dent."

City council still needs to approve the Affordable Denver ballot proposal. Councilmembers voted 8-5 on August 12 to move the ballot proposal on to a second reading and public hearing on Monday, August 19.



One of the opposing votes on Monday came from Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7. At the town hall, residents were treated to a mini-debate between her and Johnston.





Residents interested in attending a Community Conversation in their neighborhood can find future meetings scheduled on affordability and followups to safety meetings, which wrapped in June, on the mayor's online community outreach calendar. Meetings on vibrancy will continue in the fall. Johnston's next town hall on affordability will take place on Thursday, August 15, in Highland at the Scheitler Recreation Center, 5031 West 46th Avenue. The town halls, also called Community Conversations, have focused on safety and vibrancy at other meetings.