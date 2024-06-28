After Three Months With a Micro-Community for the Homeless, Neighbors Are Still on the Fence









In April, Egozi found someone living in his shed, located behind his backyard fence, with blankets and pillows. Egozi says the stranger could have lived there for as long as a month. When he walks his dog at the park near the South Platte River, Egozi often sees people doing drugs "right at the entrance, not even hiding it."



His doorbell camera recently caught a woman stealing two water jugs and a couple of small decorative tables off his porch, then smiling and waving at the camera. Packages have been stolen from his front yard, too, he says. Egozi owns nearby marijuana dispensary Alto, and moved into the Overland neighborhood in January. He liked the idea of the micro-community before it opened on March 11, but his feelings changed once he started having issues with homeless residents at his house after the opening of La Paz. "I was open to the idea. I was trying to learn, open to learning about the process," Overland resident Elias Egozi says. "We would like to see the homeless or the unhoused get the help they need. We knew when we rented that the community was going to be there. We didn't think it would be that bad."

click to enlarge A woman waves at an Overland resident's security camera will stealing water jugs. Elias Egozi





Just off South Santa Fe Drive and West Evans Avenue, the



Originally planned for 120 homeless residents, the size of La Paz shrank to sixty units in December after Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents the area, opposed a contract with CVC unless it agreed to a smaller size. The organization and the mayor's office wanted to open La Paz in December, but the contract and other hiccups delayed it until March.



Now that it's up and running, though, CVC leaders say they're noticing real momentum.





Inside La Paz Micro-Community An Overland resident since 1980, Jack Unruh says, "There's distress in the neighborhood about drug use," and neighbors don't know the best way to report it because they've "never accurately been informed about best practices for calling 311 and 911," he says.Just off South Santa Fe Drive and West Evans Avenue, the La Paz micro-community currently houses about sixty homeless residents brought in through sweeps as part of Johnston's All In Mile High initiative . La Paz, which means "the peace" in Spanish, is run by the Colorado Village Collaborativ e and is considered Denver's largest micro-community Originally planned for 120 homeless residents, the size of La Paz shrank to sixty units in December after Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez, who represents the area, opposed a contract with CVC unless it agreed to a smaller size. The organization and the mayor's office wanted to open La Paz in December, but the contract and other hiccups delayed it until March.Now that it's up and running, though, CVC leaders say they're noticing real momentum.



Griffin prefers the micro-community because "the staff is phenomenal, there's a lot more resources." At a city shelter converted from a former Comfort Inn, Griffin "never even came close to looking at a case manager," she says. At La Paz, she had a case manager after a couple of days.



click to enlarge Two community centers in the La Paz micro-community offer homeless residents a bathroom and a kitchen, with three meals provided per day. Bennito L. Kelty



Cuica Montoya, CVC senior director of homeless programs, and senior program director Hannah Dew say they've been transparent with Overland residents and are responding to their concerns."They have been reaching out when they need something, and they've been communicating with us," Montoya says. "I think they're relatively pleased."

Without its own security officers, staff at La Paz are responsible for monitoring and reporting dangerous and criminal activity. A staff of about fifteen people is on site 24/7, according to CVC, including operational staff who walk through the surrounding neighborhood. Residents can come and go when they want.





click to enlarge At the La Paz micro-community, everybody gets their own room, but no one is allowed in another person's room. One resident says this "cuts down on a lot of drama." Bennito L. Kelty

"Successes are people getting vital documents they haven't had in years," Dew says. "People are building a community, people have connected with family, people have been able to pursue medical care because they're in a stable situation."





"That's what our case management and peer support are for, getting people the help they need," Dew says. "They are actively asking people's goals. They do a needs assessment on the first meeting...and then we help connect them."



Montoya says programs like these prevent recidivism into homelessness, but the micro-community has already seen some residents go back out onto the streets after getting kicked out of La Paz for violating rules.



CVC still hopes to expand the micro-community to 120 units when Denver City Council revisits its contract in the fall. The zoning permit for La Paz only gives the city until 2027 to use the space; after that the land returns to the state government.



At least two La Paz residents have reconnected with their kids since moving in, according to CVC. Meanwhile, one resident has started medical treatment, two restored their veterans' benefits, and another earned their fork-lift certificate. Others have received job training, work clothes and bikes, and mobile clinics and libraries visit every week."That's what our case management and peer support are for, getting people the help they need," Dew says. "They are actively asking people's goals. They do a needs assessment on the first meeting...and then we help connect them."Montoya says programs like these prevent recidivism into homelessness, but the micro-community has already seen some residents go back out onto the streets after getting kicked out of La Paz for violating rules.CVC still hopes to expand the micro-community to 120 units when Denver City Council revisits its contract in the fall. The zoning permit for La Paz only gives the city until 2027 to use the space; after that the land returns to the state government.