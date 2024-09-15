 Denver Residents Respond to Lyft Removing Dockless Scooters | Westword
Reader: Scooters Are Not Much More Than Mobile Litter

Lyft is removing its standalone dockless vehicles from Denver. Will you miss them?
September 15, 2024
Will Lyft scoot out of town?
Will Lyft scoot out of town? Catie Cheshire
Lyft, one of the two companies that provide rentable electric scooters and bikes in Denver, is doing away with standalone dockless vehicles. The move is reportedly part of a larger restructuring effort to cut costs.

"We are discontinuing our dockless scooters in Washington, D.C., and are exploring alternatives for our dockless bikes and scooters in Denver," Lyft announced earlier this month.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Hannah Metzger's story about Lyft's move, as well as a report on a paralyzed man suing Lime, readers suggest several things they'd like the city to explore regarding scooters and transportation in general. Says Mike:
One of the finer things about Colorado and Denver is this option of alternative transport. Most people who own cars fear walking and have no clue what it feels like to walk three miles to work every day and walk three miles home. Especially with this sun...not fun. So having this option has been helpful and pretty cool as far as city stuff goes. Yes, they have their faults. But go to cities without them and you're just stuck walking or renting an expensive car. Hopefully they come up with an alternative option.
Replies Aaron: 
Hang in there...RTD bus/rail service can be perfectly de-stressing if you live on a decent route. Three miles on a bike (electric or not) should be an acceptable option as well.
Notes Jason:
But 90% of us don't live along a decent route, sadly.
Offers Diana:
I love riding these downtown, all y'all haters. These are so fun. We always have a blast on them. If they are used properly and put back in a spot that's also proper, then what's the fuss? Maybe they should put an age limit on them; that might help.
Counters Myco:
Yea. They are dangerous. A young man almost ran in front of me two weeks ago. The look on his face was priceless as he flew into traffic from the sidewalk inches from a car going 30 mph with a green light.

Adds William: 
They need to be banned for so many reasons. In addition to injuries, people also insist on parking them blocking sidewalks and curb cuts. Why??
Concludes Chris: 
I've seen countless scooters blocking stairs and ADA ramps. If you want to ride a scooter, own it. Scooters are not much more than mobile litter. I get their advantages — but just leaving them in the street, on sidewalks, at crosswalks, etc. is not a plus.

What do you think of the scooters around town? What do you think the city should do to make alternative transportation more available...and safer? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
