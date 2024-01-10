Denver's Homeless, Migrants and City Council Bracing for Cold Nights Ahead

including

and Department of Housing Stability, from clearing encampments when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. The idea was

first considered in

on November 22, when members heard about how sweeps can take away important belongings and expose homeless individuals to hypothermia, frostbite, trench foot and chilblains.



Josh Barocas , a medical researcher with the University of Colorado, told the committee.

"We know that moving people, depending on how it occurs, people are less likely to take with them sleeping bags, clothing, etc. ... That can exacerbate cold-weather injuries."





After hearing from Barocas and other speakers at the full January 8 council meeting, though, council postponed a final vote on the proposal. Instead, members voted 9-4 to add an amendment allowing sweeps to take place on days that are predicted to be below freezing, but only while the temperatures are still above 32 degrees.

A second amendment, which passed unanimously, specifies that city agencies can still move people indoors to shelters or offer medical services on below-freezing days.



A final hearing and vote are now slated for Tuesday, January 16.



Activists with



"Whatever that protection may be is critical, and often that protection is a tent, and ideally, for people that are lucky, that protection is a tent with a sleeping bag and a blanket and cardboard and hand warmers," says Terese Howard, the lead organizer for HAND. "But lose all of that gear and you're not going to be in a situation to survive."



"You just have to go outside and feel the cold to understand what people go through," she adds."Now times that by 24, because most people only go out for an hour here or there as opposed to all day."

Activists with Housekey Action Network Denver , who call it the "No Freezing Sweeps" ordinance, will hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. in front of City Hall before that council meeting. According to HAND, it's important to stop sweeps when it's cold outside because people are often forced to leave sleeping bags, blankets, tents and other winter gear behind when they're moved on short notice."Whatever that protection may be is critical, and often that protection is a tent, and ideally, for people that are lucky, that protection is a tent with a sleeping bag and a blanket and cardboard and hand warmers," says Terese Howard, the lead organizer for HAND. "But lose all of that gear and you're not going to be in a situation to survive.""You just have to go outside and feel the cold to understand what people go through," she adds."Now times that by 24, because most people only go out for an hour here or there as opposed to all day."

click to enlarge Jose Guerra (left) and Jorge Vides came to City Hall on January 8 to ask council to look for a way to get them jobs and a warm place to stay. Bennito L. Kelty





"The true problem for us migrants is permission to work," Vides says. "If the council's participation helps move forward a law or something temporary that can allow the mayor to do something, it would be a huge help."



"If we can work, we can pay our rent, we can buy our food, and everything will balance out," Guerra says. "We don't have work; we're without permission, so we're in a tough situation."



He "shivers, shivers because of the cold" at night, Guerra says, but even though he came from a warmer climate, he thinks that this country's residents living on the street have just as much trouble with the cold as he does.



Several Venezuelan migrants were at the January 8 council meeting, asking the city for both a warm place to stay and authorization to work. Among them were Jorge Vides and Jose Guerra, Venezuelans who said they'd had to sleep outside over the past few days but that everything will fall into place if they can get work."The true problem for us migrants is permission to work," Vides says. "If the council's participation helps move forward a law or something temporary that can allow the mayor to do something, it would be a huge help.""If we can work, we can pay our rent, we can buy our food, and everything will balance out," Guerra says. "We don't have work; we're without permission, so we're in a tough situation."He "shivers, shivers because of the cold" at night, Guerra says, but even though he came from a warmer climate, he thinks that this country's residents living on the street have just as much trouble with the cold as he does.