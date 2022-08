Inside Denver Fatal Hit-and-Run Epidemic

2010: 42

2011: 41

2012: 40

2013: 47

2014: 49

2015: 57

2016: 61

2017: 51

2018: 64

2019: 71

2020: 57

2021: 84

It's only August, and there have already been as many fatal hit-and-runs in Denver this year as in all of 2021. One big reason why: The five traffic deaths over the last three weeks were all hit-and-runs.According to data collected by the Denver Police Department , thirteen fatal hit-and-runs were included in the 2021 total of 84 traffic deaths — the highest annual number in at least a decade. Through August 7 of 2022, according to the DPD, out of 54 traffic deaths, a dozen were hit-and-runs.Then, at approximately 6:59 a.m. on August 10, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, the thirteenth fatal hit and run and 55th death took place at the intersection of East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street, when the driver of the Ford Explorer seen in the images at the top of this post struck an adult male bicyclist before fleeing the scene without rendering aid to the victim, who died as a result of his injuries. His family has identified him as Steve Perkins , a husband and father of two.Annual traffic death totals for Denver weren't widely accessible until recent years. However, the DPD was able to providewith the record number of traffic deaths for a single year — 100 in 1969 — as well as figures for each year since 2010, when the fatality count was 42, exactly half of the 2021 amount. Over the past decade-plus, traffic deaths have steadily increased despite the 2016 launch of Vision Zero , a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" as of 2030.Continue to see the annual traffic-fatality counts in Denver from 2010 to 2021.Last year, 43 traffic deaths had taken place by August 10 — twelve fewer than the 55 deaths in 2022 through the same date. Moreover, the pace of fatalities has quickened since's last update, which counted 39 traffic fatalities through June 18 . The sixteen additional traffic deaths in just under two months include seven hit-and-runs.The most recent was the August 10 hit-and-run. The Ford Explorer driven by the suspect is believed to have damage to the driver-side front fender and driver-side rearview mirror; those with information about the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.Here are the 55 fatal traffic accidents from January 1 through August 10, 2022, in chronological order, with the name of the victim; the location of the incident; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; the type of vehicle involved; and the incidents identified as hit and runs.1. January 11, 2022Victim: Paul Hobrecht5200 block of Peña BoulevardAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None2, January 14, 2022Victim: Patricia YoungEast Alameda Avenue/South Dayton StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death3. January 21, 2022Victim: Matthew Goodman1800 block of South Federal BoulevardPedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined4. February 6, 2022Victim: Joaquin Romero600 block of South Eliot StreetAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending5. February 6, 2022Victim: Steven AguilarNorthbound I-25/Colfax AvenueAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None6. February 9, 2022Victim: Jeffrey Jones3700 Park Avenue WestPedestrian/TrainCriminal charges: None7. February 12, 2022Victim: Oscar ChicconNorth Williams Street/East 31st AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death8. February 25, 2022Victim: Mary VaccaroNorth Tower Road/East 69th AvenueAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Declined9. February 26, 2022Victim: Kevin Maczo-Hernandez1200 block of South Santa Fe DriveAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None10. March 2, 2022Victim: Jaime Gonzalez-ValdezLeetsdale Drive/South Monaco ParkwayMotorcycle/AutoCriminal charges: Declined11. March 3, 2022Victim: April MataSouthbound I-25/West Eighth AvenueAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death12, March 12, 2022Victim: Joshua JonesNorthbound I-25/West Alameda AvenuePedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Felony hit and run13. March 23, 2022Victim: Michael LewisSouthbound I-25/West 13th AvenuePedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined14. March 24, 2022Victim: Daniel RubioWest 5th Avenue/North Kalamath StreetAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death15. March 28, 2022Victim: Dennis NeelyWest Alameda Avenue/South Sheridan BoulevardAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death16. April 1, 2022Victim: Rodolfo RiveraEast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Colorado BoulevardAuto/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide17. April 1, 2022Victim: Anthony YagovaneSpeer Boulevard/North Broadway StreetAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Declined18. March 31, 2022Carla AndreEast Mississippi Avenue/South Geneva StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None19. April 8, 2022Dale BluecoatEast Colfax Avenue/North Race StreetPedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined20. April 8, 2022Gustavo CorderoCalifornia Street/22nd StreetMotorcycle/AutoCriminal charges: Declined21. April 9, 2022Victor Cruz-PerezSouth Sheridan Boulevard/West Alameda AvenueScooter/AutoCriminal charges: Declined22. April 11, 2022Eugene Guzman13600 block of East 56th AvenueAuto/Fixed objectCriminal charges: None23. April 12, 2022Benjamin MurphyWest 38th Avenue/North Quivas StreetAuto/MotorcycleCriminal charges: Careless driving with death24. April 17, 2022Victor HallcyNorth Syracuse Street/East 14th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death25. May 4, 2022Maximilian RyanSouth Jason Street/South Platte River DriveAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None26. May 5, 2022Jose MedranoSouth Federal Boulevard/West Yale AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide27. May 6, 2022Edgar Johnson13600 Block of East 56th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide28. May 7, 2022Juliana AndersonNorth Newton Street/West 38th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None29. May 11, 2022Steven PetersNorth Colorado Boulevard/East 48th AvenuePedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined30. May 13, 2022Kevin MaezWestbound Interstate 70/Central Park BoulevardAuto/MotorcycleCriminal charges: Pending31. May 17, 2022Christopher Apodaca4300 block of East Colfax AvenuePedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Felony hit and run32. May 21, 2022Paul HoardEast 13th Avenue/North BroadwayAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None33. May 22, 2022Elmil Parada-FunezNorth Chambers Road/East 40th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None34. May 24, 2022Lynn WillcocksonEast Harvard Avenue/South Quebec StreetAuto/AutoHit and runCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide35. May 30, 2022Muslima WarsameEast 46th Avenue/North Brighton BoulevardAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide36. May 30, 2022Samantha WhatleyNorthbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover rampAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None37. May 30, 2022Juvenile (name not provided)Northbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover rampAuto./AutoCriminal charges: None38. June 2, 2022Alfred McClendonPena Boulevard outbound/E-470Auto/RolloverCriminal charges: None39. June 5, 2022Manuel Ruiz6400 block of Pena Boulevard outboundAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None40. June 18, 2022Jason Fujiwara1500 block of North Colorado BoulevardPedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending41. June 25, 2022Javin OdegardNorth Fox Street/West 6th AvenueBicycle/AutoCriminal charges: Pending42. June 26, 2022Michael Thompson4100 block of West 43rd AvenueAuto/Fixed ObjectCriminal charges: None43. June 28, 2022Celso Rojas4900 block of North Quebec StreetMotorcycle/AutoCriminal charges: Declined44. July 2, 2022Terrell JonesBroadway/West Irvington PlaceAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Vehicular Homicide45. July 3, 2022Gregory Robinson3500 block of North Quebec StreetAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Careless driving with death46. July 5, 2022Justin Conway2100 block of East Colfax AvenuePedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending47. July 11, 2022Thomas Vangel7300 block of East Colfax AvenueAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending48. July 19, 2022Felix SagnaEastbound 6th Avenue/Northbound I-25 flyover rampAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None49. July 23, 2022Matthew Melchi600 block of South Santa Fe DriveAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide50. July 23, 2022Brittany Caplan600 block of South Santa Fe DriveAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide51. July 23, 2022Juana Murillo-Gutierrez000 block of North Sheridan BoulevardAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending52. July 30, 2022Jake JohnsonEast 40th Avenue/Peña BoulevardAuto/AutoHit and runCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide53. August 3, 2022Lorenzo GaribaldoNorthbound I-25/South University BoulevardAuto/PedestrianHit and runCriminal charges: Driving under the influence54. August 7, 2022Unidentified femaleWest 6th Avenue Freeway/North Federal BoulevardAuto/Auto/PedestrianHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending55. August 10, 2022Steve PerkinsEast 13th Avenue and North Syracuse StreetAuto/BicycleHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending