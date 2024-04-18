City Looking for Housing After Sweep of 138 People at La Alma Encampment





"What we know happens right now, unfortunately, is when we start having conversations with people in the encampment, word gets out, [and] many community members or advocates say, 'Everyone should go to this site because there will be housing available,'" Johnston said during the town hall. "And it goes from forty people to 140 people in a couple days."The mayor said it's happened before at other encampments, "but not to this volume." The Housekeys Action Network Denver , which advocates for affordable housing and homeless rights, says the camp wouldn't have become a public health and safety risk if Johnston had taken care of the people there.

"Any public health and safety risk at this camp which the mayor is trying to use to justify the sweep is the creation of the mayor’s office for not following his promises to provide sanitation resources or outreach teams to camps," HAND wrote in a press release on Friday, April 12. "The city only recently started some spotty and poorly executed trash service at this camp (which has included trashing people’s property!@#), and did not bring portapotties to the camp (saying they will attract people^!*) until this week after pressure at the public meeting!"