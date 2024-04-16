Homeless Advocates: Mayor's Plan "Will Come Crumbling Down" Without New Vouchers

Howard and her organization are concerned about the 42 people who won't be able to afford their rent once their rapid re-housing vouchers expire, but she says the bigger issue is that Johnston is expecting to put more people on short-term subsidies, and that won't get them into stable, long-term housing.





But Howard noted that the 156 people who got into permanent housing through Hancock's 2022 housing surge — or 79 percent of the participants — were able to do so through long-term housing subsidies, not rapid re-housing vouchers."They didn't just suddenly, magically start making $3,000 a month, able to rent your average one-bedroom apartment in Denver," Howard said. "What happened is housing subsidies, like vouchers, were given to people throughout these past two years to connect them to permanent housing.""It worked, but it is it enough to support myself in a one-bedroom?" said Cersilla Wolf, whose rapid re-housing voucher expires at the end of the year. "No!"Teri Washington is facing homelessness at the end of the month after living for two years in an affordable apartment unit owned by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless . She says that rapid re-housing "is not better for anyone" because"they're not permanent.""Mayor, do your job," Wolf added. "Myself and other people who are in the same program have to have permanent housing at the end of our terms."