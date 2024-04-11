Denver to Sweep La Alma Homeless Encampment as Mayor Waits for More Housing

Michael Dixon and Randall McAda, who are both homeless, have been at the encampment for a month after they "just happened to come across it,” McAda says. When they first arrived, the encampment had only three tents, Dixon adds.



Despite the encampment getting crowded, they're both staying put in hopes of being swept.



“We’re just waiting to get swept so maybe we can get some sort of housing,” McAda explains. "I’m almost sixty years old, and I’m too old to be living like this. I’m on disability. I get monthly income, but still, I can’t afford to get an apartment because it’s so expensive.”



Dixon is 46 years old and lost all the toes on his right foot to frostbite during the last two months. Dixon says he's been living on the streets for 25 years; McAda has been homeless “off and on for a couple years,” he says.



Unlike previous sweeps, the city won't put up fencing afterward, allowing the encampment to grow again in hopes of offering housing later. But like the rest of the La Alma encampment, McAda and Dixon won't be offered housing before being swept next week.



"We really need to intervene when these encampments are small and move them to housing when they're small," Johnston says. "And not have people — even well intended — encourage people to make encampments larger and larger, because they're harder to serve that way."



Encampments have grown for this same reason before, "but not to this volume," Johnston says.



Johnston admits he is "frustrated" that he has to move the La Alma encampment before housing is available, adding that it's "the first time in six months we've had to close an encampment and not be able to connect people to housing."

"What we know happens right now, unfortunately, is when we started having conversations with people in the encampment, word gets out, [and] many community members or advocates say, 'Everyone should go to this site because there will be housing available,'" Johnston explains. "And it goes from forty people to 140 people in a couple days."Rick Mitzen and his wife, Sharron, have been homeless for five years after losing everything to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas. They now live at the La Alma encampment, and Rick says he wants to tell La Alma residents that they're sorry for the fears about the encampment, but admits they need help."We apologize for being in the way, but we don't know where else to go or what else to do," Mitzen says. "I definitely don't want to be out here. We need help. I don't know what kind of help we need."