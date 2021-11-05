Update: One Dead in Triple Shooting Near Downtown

At 4:18 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted: "ALERT #DPD is investigating a shooting at Park Ave West and Globeville Rd. Three adult male victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital, serious injuries."
A follow-up message five minutes later added, "ROAD CLOSED: Park Ave West closed inbound and outbound from I-25 to Larimer St, due to an ongoing investigation. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised."
Then, at 5:10 a.m., came this: "UPDATE: Inbound Park Ave West has reopened. Outbound remains closed."
The department offered an update on the victims at 10:10 a.m.: "One person has been pronounced deceased. All three victims are adult males and were in the same vehicle at the time of the shooting. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867."
Just under two hours later, at 12:03 p.m., the DPD confirmed that all routes had been reopened.
The intersection cited by the DPD is in the Globeville neighborhood, which saw six violent crime incidents (murders, aggravated assaults or robberies) between October 3 and November 3, the most recent date for which statistics are available via the online Denver Crime Map. One of those took place on Park Avenue West. Here's the list in reverse chronological order:
10/25/2021
10:20 AM
E 50TH AVE/N WASHINGTON ST
Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury
10/24/2021
6:30 PM
4708 N WASHINGTON ST
Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury
10/19/2021
5:30 PM
3500 PARK AVE W
Aggravated Assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
10/19/2021
1:16 AM
5151 N BANNOCK ST
Aggravated Assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
10/10/2021
8:00 PM
4621 N LOGAN ST
Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
10/8/2021
11:39 AM
Aggravated Assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
The November 5 episode will soon be added to the list.
This post has been updated with information about the death of one shooting victim.