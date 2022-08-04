Support Us

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

August 4, 2022 6:46AM

A zip code in Lakewood saw the biggest home-price increases in metro Denver during the first half of 2022.
The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver.

According to data assembled by DMAR's market-trends committee, 25 of the ninety metro-area zip codes tracked by the organization saw price hikes of at least 20 percent during the first six months of 2022 compared to the median price last year, and one was over 30 percent.

The committee examined year-over-year changes in the average close price, the median close price, the number of closed transactions and days on the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS, by zip code from January 1 to June 31. When measured by the average close price, 31 zip codes experienced gains of 20 percent or more.

In this context, however, average prices can be deceiving, as evidenced by figures for the 80125 zip code associated with Sedalia, Westcreek and Deckers. The area registered a 70 percent year-over-year jump in the average closing total, but that's because the number of overall sales actually went down, and those that moved were considered to be "susceptible to big price swings from a changing mix," the DMAR report acknowledges. And indeed, 80125's median close price climbed by a relatively modest 15.6 percent.

Of the ninety Denver area zip codes, only two saw median price decreases during 2022's first half: 80220, comprising South Park Hill, Hale, Montclair and East Colfax, and 80237, which encompasses Hampden South and the northern part of the Denver Tech Center. (Median prices slid by 0.9 percent in the former and 7.6 percent in the latter.)

Meanwhile, the number of closed transactions fell in 75 percent of Denver-area zip codes from January to June as compared to 2021. An exception was 80002 (Appleridge, Arvada Plaza and Olde Town), where the number of closings went up by an impressive 50.7 percent. Meanwhile, 80209 (Washington Park and Belcaro) had the highest median price of any metro zip code, $1,025,000; it was the only zip code with a median price over $1 million.

The stats also show how zip codes that were once avoided by many home shoppers have become much more appealing. Sizable percentage gains were registered by zip codes for Green Valley Ranch, Globeville, Commerce City and Federal Heights — and the top slot is held by a slice of Lakewood.

Here are the 25 Denver area zip codes with price increases of at least 20 percent, ranked from the lowest to the highest amount. Included are the neighborhoods or communities with which they're connected, the median closing price for 2021 and the first half of 2022, and the percentage increase.

Number 25: 80206 (Cherry Creek, Congress Park & City Park)
Median close price, 2021: $799,370
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $960,000
Increase: 20.1 percent

Number 24: 80249 (Green Valley Ranch)
Median close price, 2021: $426,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $513,000
Increase: 20.4 percent

Number 23: 80219 (Barnum, Westwood, Mar Lee & Harvey Park)
Median close price, 2021: $415,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $500,000
Increase: 20.5 percent

Number 22: 80209 (Washington Park, Belcaro)
Median close price, 2021: $850,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $1,025,000
Increase: 20.6 percent

Number 21 (tie): 80226 (Belmar, Glennon Heights & Creighton)
Median close price, 2021: $482,245
Median close price, January-June, 2021: $583,000
Increase: 20.9 percent

Number 21 (tie): 80228 (Rooney Valley, Green Mountain & Union Square)
Median close price, 2021: $550,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $665,000
Increase: 20.9 percent

Number 21 (tie): 80109 (Western Castle Rock, Meadows & Red Hawk)
Median close price, 2021: $564,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $682,000
Increase: 20.9 percent

Number 18: 80640 (Belle Creek, Henderson & River Run)
Median close price, 2021: $424,635
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $515,000
Increase: 21.3 percent

Number 17 (tie): 80002 (Appleridge Estates, Arvada Plaza, Olde Town)
Median close price, 2021: $493,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $599,198
Increase: 21.5 percent

Number 17 (tie): 80212 (Berkeley, West Highlands & Sloan's Lake)
Median close price, 2021: $700,050
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $850,500
Increase: 21.5 percent

Number 15: 80011 (Jewell Heights, Lardeo Highline, Peterson)
Median price close, 2021: $370,000
Median price close, January-June, 2022: $450,000
Increase: 21.6 percent

Number 14: 80018 (Murphy Creek, Adonea & Quincy Highlands)
Median close price, 2021: $476,635
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $579,960
Increase: 21.7 percent

Number 13: 80241 (Eastlake)
Median close price, 2021: $455,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $554,000
Increase: 21.8 percent

Number 12: 80211 (Highland, Sunnyside & Potter Highlands)
Median close price, 2021: $675,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $825,000
Increase: 22.2 percent

Number 11: 80216 (Globeville & Elyria Swansea)
Median close price, 2021: $350,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $430,000
Increase: 22.9 percent

Number 10: 80234 (North Westminster & Ranch CC)
Median close price, 2021: $450,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $558,500
Increase: 24.1 percent

Number 9: 80022 (Commerce City, Reunion, Buffalo Run)
Median close price, 2021: $450,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $558,900
Increase: 24.2 percent

Number 8: 80223 (Valverde, Baker, Overland & Athmar Park)
Median close price, 2021: $440,100
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $550,000
Increase: 25.0 percent

Number 7: 80014 (Heather Ridge, Heather Gardens & Meadow Hills)
Median close price, 2021: $315,000
Median close price, January-June, 2021: $395,000
Increase: 25.4 percent

Number 6: 80007 (West Woods, Leyden & Candelas)
Median close price, 2021: $700,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $885,000
Increase: 26.4 percent

Number 5: 80260 (Federal Heights, Huron Green & Hillcrest)
Median close price, 2021: $298,750
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $381,000
Increase: 27.5 percent

Number 4: 80247 (Windsor & Dayton Triangle)
Median close price, 2021: $240,100
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $306,500
Increase: 27.7 percent

Number 3: 80231 (Indian Creek, Hampden, Cherry Creek CC)
Median close price, 2021: $328,500
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $420,000
Increase: 27.9 percent

Number 2: 80215 (Applewood, Cedar Crest & Heverly Heights)
Median close price, 2021: $540,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $715,000
Increase: 32.4 percent

Number 1: 80214 (Northeast Lakewood, Molholms, Lakewood CC)
Median close price, 2021: $460,000
Median close price, January-June, 2022: $615,000
Increase: 33.7 percent
