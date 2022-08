Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars . But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver.According to data assembled by DMAR's market-trends committee, 25 of the ninety metro-area zip codes tracked by the organization saw price hikes of at least 20 percent during the first six months of 2022 compared to the median price last year, and one was over 30 percent.The committee examined year-over-year changes in the average close price, the median close price, the number of closed transactions and days on the Multiple Listing Service, or MLS, by zip code from January 1 to June 31. When measured by the average close price, 31 zip codes experienced gains of 20 percent or more.In this context, however, average prices can be deceiving, as evidenced by figures for the 80125 zip code associated with Sedalia, Westcreek and Deckers. The area registered a 70 percent year-over-year jump in the average closing total, but that's because the number of overall sales actually went down, and those that moved were considered to be "susceptible to big price swings from a changing mix," the DMAR report acknowledges. And indeed, 80125's median close price climbed by a relatively modest 15.6 percent.Of the ninety Denver area zip codes, only two saw median price decreases during 2022's first half: 80220, comprising South Park Hill, Hale, Montclair and East Colfax, and 80237, which encompasses Hampden South and the northern part of the Denver Tech Center. (Median prices slid by 0.9 percent in the former and 7.6 percent in the latter.)Meanwhile, the number of closed transactions fell in 75 percent of Denver-area zip codes from January to June as compared to 2021. An exception was 80002 (Appleridge, Arvada Plaza and Olde Town), where the number of closings went up by an impressive 50.7 percent. Meanwhile, 80209 (Washington Park and Belcaro) had the highest median price of any metro zip code, $1,025,000; it was the only zip code with a median price over $1 million.The stats also show how zip codes that were once avoided by many home shoppers have become much more appealing. Sizable percentage gains were registered by zip codes for Green Valley Ranch, Globeville, Commerce City and Federal Heights — and the top slot is held by a slice of Lakewood.Here are the 25 Denver area zip codes with price increases of at least 20 percent, ranked from the lowest to the highest amount. Included are the neighborhoods or communities with which they're connected, the median closing price for 2021 and the first half of 2022, and the percentage increase.Median close price, 2021: $799,370Median close price, January-June, 2022: $960,000Increase: 20.1 percentMedian close price, 2021: $426,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $513,000Increase: 20.4 percentMedian close price, 2021: $415,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $500,000Increase: 20.5 percentMedian close price, 2021: $850,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $1,025,000Increase: 20.6 percentMedian close price, 2021: $482,245Median close price, January-June, 2021: $583,000Increase: 20.9 percentMedian close price, 2021: $550,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $665,000Increase: 20.9 percentMedian close price, 2021: $564,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $682,000Increase: 20.9 percentMedian close price, 2021: $424,635Median close price, January-June, 2022: $515,000Increase: 21.3 percentMedian close price, 2021: $493,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $599,198Increase: 21.5 percentMedian close price, 2021: $700,050Median close price, January-June, 2022: $850,500Increase: 21.5 percentMedian price close, 2021: $370,000Median price close, January-June, 2022: $450,000Increase: 21.6 percentMedian close price, 2021: $476,635Median close price, January-June, 2022: $579,960Increase: 21.7 percentMedian close price, 2021: $455,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $554,000Increase: 21.8 percentMedian close price, 2021: $675,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $825,000Increase: 22.2 percentMedian close price, 2021: $350,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $430,000Increase: 22.9 percentMedian close price, 2021: $450,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $558,500Increase: 24.1 percentMedian close price, 2021: $450,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $558,900Increase: 24.2 percentMedian close price, 2021: $440,100Median close price, January-June, 2022: $550,000Increase: 25.0 percentMedian close price, 2021: $315,000Median close price, January-June, 2021: $395,000Increase: 25.4 percentMedian close price, 2021: $700,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $885,000Increase: 26.4 percentMedian close price, 2021: $298,750Median close price, January-June, 2022: $381,000Increase: 27.5 percentMedian close price, 2021: $240,100Median close price, January-June, 2022: $306,500Increase: 27.7 percentMedian close price, 2021: $328,500Median close price, January-June, 2022: $420,000Increase: 27.9 percentMedian close price, 2021: $540,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $715,000Increase: 32.4 percentMedian close price, 2021: $460,000Median close price, January-June, 2022: $615,000Increase: 33.7 percent