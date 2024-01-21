Details Emerge About Parker Man Who Killed Partner, Her 7-Year-Old Son and Self: "Everyone Knew Them"

Brandon Timms, Angel Meyers and her two children — ages seven and seventeen — lived an active and seemingly happy life in Parker. "They were well-known," says Jon Brusco, president of the Dads of Parker community group.
"They were engaged so much with different groups in our community, like Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts," he remembers. "So many people knew of this family."
On January 11, Timms fatally shot Meyers, 43, inside their home on Blackwolf Drive in the Canterberry Crossing neighborhood of Parker and then drove Meyers's seven-year-old son, Dane, roughly fifteen minutes away to the Rueter-Hess Incline Trail near the Rueter-Hess Water Purification Facility and shot him dead, according to police. Timms, 38, then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.
"It's a tragedy," says Deputy Cocha Heyden, public information officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "We're hoping once we get a little more wrapped up, we'll be able to put more [information] out."
Originally reporting the incident as a death investigation, authorities revealed on January 18 that the family had been involved in a murder-suicide. Their names and ages were confirmed to Westword by the Douglas County Coroner's Office and local law enforcement agenies, as were the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Investigators are still piecing together what happened, but police hope to complete the investigation by the end of next week.
"There's a lot that detectives have to go through," Heyden says. "There's a lot of details. You always want to figure out why, what happened, talk to people, talk to family members, talk to neighbors...whatever they need to do to figure it out."
The Parker Police Department, which is handling the Meyers death (since the home falls within the municipality of Parker) is also still working on its investigation, but hopes to be finished by the end of next week as well. Requests for 911 records for the Timms and Meyers residence were pushed back until then, with a spokesperson telling Westword that would require the police chief's approval.
When the death investigation was first reported, it revealed that DCSO deputies were dispatched to the Rueter-Hess Incline Trail in the 13000 block of Ancestry Drive at around 8:51 a.m. because of the discovery of a body and some “suspicious circumstances." Evidence at the scene led the deputies to contact Parker PD to ask for a welfare check on a residence on Blackwolf Drive. (Police decline to say what the evidence was.)
Westword reached several neighbors over the phone on January 19, but none wanted to speak publicly about the family.
"There was a lot of community support," Brusco says. "A lot of people knew them, knew the mom and knew the seven-year-old. They were well-liked in the community. They were just very loving people."
Voter records show that Timms and Meyers lived together in Parker and had also lived together in the past. It's not known if they were married or if the seven-year-old, who was autistic, was Timms's biological son. The family is survived by Meyers's seventeen-year-old daughter, who is receiving support from Dads of Parker and others in the community through fundraisers and a GoFundMe.
On January 20, the Dads of Parker held a pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefiting the Meyers family, which raised over $11,000 with help from the Bad Moms of Parker community group and others. "We're working to raise funds for the memorial of the little boy, the seven-year-old, that was killed, and for the surviving daughter," Brusco says. "The funds that we've been working to raise will go to the memorial and to a trust for the seventeen-year-old to help them as she tries to find that new normal."
Brusco adds, "All of the proceeds, all the money raised for these donations, everything goes to this family. Dads of Parker is paying for all these activities independently. And things have been going really well." And the community efforts continue.
"We're still going to continue to fundraise into next week," Brusco says. "We've supported the community in different functions, but this is the first time we've had a tragedy like this that we've been able to engage with. Parker has never been known for having this kind of thing happen in the community. It's quiet, it's a safe community."
Heyden echoes that. "People don't want to assume this happens, but unfortunately it does. ... It happens," she says. What's important is to make sure people have the support they need to deal with things that may be troubling or affecting them, she adds.
"I'm sad for the family," Brusco says. "I'm sad that this man felt that he had gotten to whatever place he had gotten to, that he felt his only course of action was to not only kill himself, but to kill his wife and son. I don't understand that. I'm sad that he felt that was his only recourse at that time. I'm sad that's where he got and felt was his only solution left and the solution he chose."
As president of Dads of Parker, Brusco is calling on local men and fathers who might be struggling with mental health issues or family problems to speak up and get the help they need.
"Lots of us deal with lots of things, right? Lots of dads out here — and I'm included too," Brusco says. "There's times where you feel as a dad or as a man, you feel alone. And what's important is to know there are resources out there. Dads of Parker most certainly has [people] within our group, there's a litany of guys here that are happy to pick up the phone and talk to you, any time of day or night. Our Facebook Group is a private group, so you have to be a guy to join it and it's meant to be a safe place — as overused as that term is — for men to ask questions or to vent about what's bothering them. And we have had people who've needed someone to talk to, and we have leaders that are happy to do it, and we have community resources that we've partnered with that are professionals in individual and family counseling. We've had people who have felt like they needed help or felt suicidal, and all it takes is that one text or one phone call, and we have a group of guys who are always happy to come out and get you in touch with the right resources or just be there to talk."