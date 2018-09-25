Donald Trump Calls Deborah Ramirez Forgetful Drunk Who "Has Nothing"

Just hours ago, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that her boss, President Donald Trump, was open to Boulder's Deborah Ramirez testifying on Thursday, September 17, before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, something else appears to be closed: Trump's mind in regard to Ramirez's claim that Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without consent" 35 years ago at a Yale University party.

During an exchange with reporters at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump (as quoted by Axios) referred to Ramirez as "the second accuser," adding that she "has nothing. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk, She admits that there are time lapses. ... She said, well, it might not be him, and there were gaps, and she was totally inebriated and messed up."