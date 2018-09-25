 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Donald Trump in full cry during a 2016 Colorado campaign appearance.
Donald Trump in full cry during a 2016 Colorado campaign appearance.
Photo by Brandon Marshall

Donald Trump Calls Deborah Ramirez Forgetful Drunk Who "Has Nothing"

Michael Roberts | September 25, 2018 | 10:44am
AA

Just hours ago, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that her boss, President Donald Trump, was open to Boulder's Deborah Ramirez testifying on Thursday, September 17, before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, something else appears to be closed: Trump's mind in regard to Ramirez's claim that Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without consent" 35 years ago at a Yale University party.

Related Stories

During an exchange with reporters at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump (as quoted by Axios) referred to Ramirez as "the second accuser," adding that she "has nothing. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk, She admits that there are time lapses. ... She said, well, it might not be him, and there were gaps, and she was totally inebriated and messed up."

Trump continued:  "She doesn't know it was him, but it might have been him, and 'Oh, gee, let's not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.'"

He characterized her account, first shared by the New Yorker on September 23, as "a con game being played by the Democrats."

Boulder's Deborah Ramirez has been thrust into the national spotlight.
Boulder's Deborah Ramirez has been thrust into the national spotlight.
heavy.com file photo

Learn more about Deborah Ramirez in our earlier coverage:

"Deborah Ramirez's Brett Kavanaugh Accusation Spotlights Colorado Again"

"Meet Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Deborah Ramirez's Colorado Attorney"

"Deborah Ramirez Gives Former Boss Permission to Describe Her Character During Protest"

"White House Open to Deborah Ramirez Testifying About Kavanaugh"

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >