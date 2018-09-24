Meet Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Deborah Ramirez's Colorado Attorney

Boulder's Deborah Ramirez says U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago at a college party. And Colorado's Stan Garnett, who was initially identified as Ramirez's attorney by the New Yorker, which broke the story, and John Clune, to whom the case has been transitioned, are powerhouses with a long history of representing victims of sexual assault and misconduct on the local and national stage.

We've reached out to both Clune, to whom Garnett's representatives say all questions about the case should now be directed. If and when he gets back to us, we'll share his thoughts in this space.

Clune currently works for Hutchinson, Black and Cook, LLC, a Boulder-based firm he joined in 2013. According to his online bio, he started his career as a criminal prosecutor as chief deputy district attorney for Eagle County. In 2004, after he went into private practice, he repped the woman who accused basketball star Kobe Bryant of sexually assaulting her as co-counsel alongside L. Lin Wood, best known as the lawyer for JonBenét Ramsey's family.