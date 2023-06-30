Drones Replace Fireworks in Some Fourth of July Shows This Year

Fireworks have been around for thousands of years. In this country, they've been used to celebrate Independence Day since 1777. But now, after centuries without competition, fireworks finally have a challenger.
Drone shows — in which hundreds of illuminated drones buzz around the sky displaying shapes, pictures and other spectacles — have exploded onto the event market, according to Graham Hill, CEO and founder of Denver-based drone performance producer Hire UAV Pro.
At least three municipalities in the metro area — Lakewood, Castle Rock and Boulder — are opting for Fourth of July drone shows rather than traditional fireworks displays. Outside the metro region, Durango and Woodland Park both made the switch to drones last year and will continue with drones in 2023.
Most of these cities point to the wildfire risks posed by fireworks as the primary reason for the change.
"Based upon the fire chief’s review, the town no longer has an area large enough to accommodate not only the safe discharge of aerial fireworks, but also allow maximum viewing in Castle Rock during the summer months," says Carrie Mahan Groce, a spokesperson for Castle Rock.
"Even with the unusual amount of precipitation we’ve had so far this year, wildfire still poses a risk, particularly in lower elevations, where this spring’s vegetation is drying out as summer heats up," notes Steven Hall, the Colorado communications director for the Bureau of Land Management.
Even so, Parker, which also had a drone show last year, is switching back to fireworks.
According to communications manager Andy Anderson, Parker decided to do a drone show in 2022 "due to recurring drought conditions that have often affected the region in recent years, as well as the risk of local fire restrictions."
Last year's show went well, but a survey conducted after the event revealed the town's strong preference for fireworks. The survey was "one of the most popular....in the history of the town’s engagement platform," Anderson says. "More than 800 individuals participated in the survey...with 76 percent showing preference for fireworks over drones for Parker’s Independence Day celebration."
Although Parker officials will cancel the fireworks show if weather conditions pose a high fire risk, Anderson notes that "the Town of Parker has strong working relationships with our fireworks vendor and South Metro Fire Rescue that help to mitigate risk that a professional fireworks display may pose to the community."
Drones aren't gone from Parker for good, though. "Drones are expected to remain a part of the town’s community events lineup moving forward," Anderson says. "This year, the town has expanded its Parker Fall Fest event to include a drone light show." That event is slated for September 30.
Because of the exceptional amount of rain that Colorado has received this year, Hill says there's been a slight decrease in the amount of drone display business he expected here this summer. But across the country, drones continue to take off.
Hill got all the necessary approvals to conduct drone shows from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2019. Back then, Hill says, "the first wave of interest was just based on the technology itself." The second big wave of interest was driven by "persistent summer drought conditions in places that have officially banned fireworks," he notes.
But other factors — particularly the volume level — give drone shows an edge over fireworks.
Because of the mass shooting during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, last year, Hill says that the Chicago suburb opted to do a drone show in 2023 to prevent loud fireworks explosions from stirring up memories of the tragedy. Other places do drone shows in consideration of veterans with PTSD, he adds.
And in places like Martha's Vineyard, Hill says, "pyrotechnics have been banned....because loud noises [cause] disturbances to wildlife."
Making drone shows even more desirable is the fact that advancing technology and loosening regulations have made their price comparable to a fireworks display. Hire UAV Pro drone shows start at around $10,000. Professional fireworks providers typically charge in the range of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars a minute. "We're at the infant stage of this technology," Hill notes. "I can bet [drone shows] are going to rapidly grow, just like everything else we've seen in the drone industry."
As for more traditional Fourth of July displays, "I'm not saying that fireworks don't have the ability to evolve, but fireworks have been around for thousands of years," Hill concludes. "I don't think there's going to be any major technological advancement."