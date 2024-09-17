Ten Dumbest Denver Bike Lanes, Ranked



Broadway



Responding to Evans, Troy De Baca agreed, writing "that's what happens when you give decision makers who 'ride' the [lanes] $M's instead of due diligence with the people who actually own bikes."



"Broadway. And it’s not even close," wrote @sqwirrelofrage on X.



"South Broadway by far," @southstands303 said on X



"Broadway in general. Bicyclists and motorists alike have yet to figure it out," wrote Monte Aaron on Facebook. "I've seen a ton of people narrowly avoid death."



"I never take Broadway," Sophie Scholl wrote responding to Aaron. "Bannock [Street] feels much safer."

Denver west from 20th to Denver West



They made a 4 lane Rd 2 lanes . Put up barrier which means we can't pull over for 🚒 🚑.



And it doesn't go anywhere. It just makes office park traffic worse. (Lakewood wants fed $$) pic.twitter.com/hNXZd9mgmZ — L (@l29923941) September 5, 2024

"It disappears at Platte River? I think they want bikes to move to the Cherry Creek path. You're right though," B Jean Clayton replied on Facebook.



Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Aaron Wong posted on Facebook that "we have all these great east-west lanes at MLK, 26th [Avenue], 23rd [Avenue], Montview [Boulevard] and no easy safe connection to Cherry Creek Trail."







Central Park Boulevard Monte Aaron wrote in his Facebook: "Central Park blvd going south because cars have to cross through the bike lane at multiple points to make turns at busy intersections. Kind of defeats the point of a protected lane if cars have to use it at the most dangerous spots." click to enlarge This cyclist going down Broadway isn't supposed to be using the sidewalk, but with the construction and traffic, biking on the street seems like a death wish, which is why several residents considered it to have the dumbest bike lanes in a recent poll. Bennito L. Kelty On X, @freeeeeeeda_bro called out "the unprotected [lane] from MLK and Colorado Blvd. towards Monaco given that you are taking your own life into your hands when using it."

Federal Boulevard

On Facebook, Alex Lin wrote: "South bound Federal past 6th right lane. Oh wait. That’s a death trap. My bad."



29th Avenue

"I love feeling safer biking in Denver and appreciate the bike lanes so much! I don’t love on 29th [Avenue] when crossing Speer towards Zuni," Kelsey Barton posted on Facebook, "how the bike lane disappears into the car lane for half a block, it’s dangerous!"

"Are you absolutely serious? The dumbest one is on Grant St that is only two blocks long and should go the entire length of Grant through Cap Hill," wrote @rlyjohnconnor on X.





Blake Street





Bryce_Chandler agreed, writing "It is so weird! I mean, I do like getting a chance to swing closer to Slice Works for a whiff of pizza, but it’s so bizarre."

16th Avenue

On X, @pixelform wrote: "16th street east of downtown is also dumb. Any lane that has those bumps to keep cars out also keeps bikes from being [able] to freely enter and exit when conditions require... like when ding dongs leave their trash bins in the lanes."



Eighth Avenue

Niccolo Casewit on Facebook named “8th Ave parkway from Federal Blvd. to Knox CT rinkidink plastic bollards and all.



Elizabeth Teng responded, saying “really what were they thinking? Who felt good about getting paid for that?"



Casewit then suggested the lane could be a “pop up demonstration project photo opportunity.”



