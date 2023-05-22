"Earth Monster" Olmec Head Found in Private Colorado Collection Finally Goes Home





The one-ton stone carving — dedicated to an Olmec creature that's believed to be guarding a portal to an underworld — was repatriated and made property of the Mexican government last week; it was flown back across the border on Friday, May 19, from Denver International Airport. Mexican officials have praised the move, calling it a major accomplishment that means the world to Mexico's people.



"Our cultural heritage allows us to generate a sense of belonging that serves as acts of linkage with our roots," said Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York, whose legal complaint last year finally brought back the highly sought national treasure.



"The restitution of this piece will allow us to understand more of our ancestral culture," Islas added.

The "Earth Monster" — also called a dragon or jaguar based on its design — was repatriated at a ceremony at the Signature Flight Services building near DIA. The monolith was kept in its crate before being shipped off on a cargo plane with a military escort back to Mexico. It will stay at the Palacio de Cortés in Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City, before being returned to its home at an archeological site in Chalcatzingo, Morelos, in September or soon after.



Like any good ancient-relic story, mystery surrounded the details of the Earth Monster's arrival in both the United States and the Mile High City after its repatriation was announced earlier this month. On Friday, officials finally pulled back the curtain on the monolith's journey to Colorado and where it had been before its arrival in Denver.



Made out of a 21-million-year-old type of volcanic rock called granodiorite, it was stolen and cut into eighteen pieces sometime in the 1950s or early 1960s before being brought to the U.S., where it was reassembled in the 1970s and eventually put on public display at an exhibition in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



It was later put on display in upstate New York in the 1980s and then again in Chicago in 2004 and 2006, according to Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, principal legal advisor for the Mexican Foreign Affairs office. Its appearance in 2006 was the last that Mexico had known of the Earth Monster's whereabouts before it went off the grid again.



"A lot of people in the U.S. were looking for it," noted Mario Córdova Tello, a researcher for the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History. "A lot of people in North America were looking for it."



The monolith was possibly removed by "people of war" working for collectors, said Córdova at Friday's ceremony. Mexican officials don't know exactly when it showed up in the U.S. or how it got into the country.



click to enlarge Mexico Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard talks about the importance of bringing the "Earth Monster" back to Mexico. Bennito L. Kelty

American Antiquity journal.



"The greatness of Mexico doesn't only depend on the size of its population or its economy," Islas explained. "It also depends on its history and its cultural diversity." Although Mexican officials knew that it was in the U.S. being displayed in famous museums, Islas said they never began the legal process of working with American authorities to pin down its location or find out who took it until after he filed a criminal complaint in June 2022, after which the wheels were set in motion.



The monolith was located on a property in Colorado, but officials did not say where. It is believed that the owner thought he bought it from people in Mexico and that “it changed hands multiple times,” Alcántara says.



"He had [the Earth Monster] in his house," Córdova noted.



The long-lost relic made stops in Washington, D.C., in addition to New York and Chicago over the years, while also being featured in "a lot of American archeological publications," according to Córdova.



"This piece always, always was being shown off, but nobody said anything," Córdova said.



It was normal at one time for archeological pieces to be taken and sold to collectors, he added, but now more international patrolling, including by agencies like INTERPOL — the International Criminal Police Organization — enforce against it.

click to enlarge Mario Córdova Tello, an researcher for the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History, talks about the meaning of the iconography on the "Earth Monster." Bennito L. Kelty



"The recuperation of this piece is a step that restores part of the greatness of the mother culture of all Mexicans," Islas added. "The repatriation of this monument was a formidable challenge."

click to enlarge Jorge Islas Lopez, the Consul General of Mexico in New York, whose criminal complaint brought the "Earth Monster" back to Mexico, talks about its importance for their heritage. Bennito L. Kelty