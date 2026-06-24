Another ex-Jeffco Public Schools worker arrested on sex abuse charges

Jeffco Public Schools faces scrutiny after nine investigations regarding sexual assault on minors have occurred between 2023 and 2026.

Former Jefferson County Public Schools security guard Brian Richie fainted when his bond was read to him.

Richie, 67, turned himself in to the Longmont Police Department on June 22 after being wanted on suspicion of a slew of charges, including sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child by possessing videos and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification of a person under 15, according to his arrest affidavit.

When Boulder County Judge Jonathan Martin read the conditions of his $250,000 bond, Richie fell to the floor, and had to be helped up by deputies.

Richie was not arrested for an incident within Jeffco Public Schools, but he was a full-time employee until March 2024, and was rehired as an “external consultant” in 2025, where he worked until the investigation began at the beginning of 2026, according to the district. This would place him as the ninth Jeffco employee to be charged with sexual misconduct-related charges between the end of 2023 and June 2026, including an investigation into the school district’s former chief of schools over child pornography.

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The latest case

The Longmont Police Department began investigating Richie in February after an unnamed juvenile told Blue Sky Bridge, a child abuse intervention nonprofit, that Richie had been touching her inappropriately when “people leave the room,” according to arrest records.

Richie used to babysit the girl around once a week, according to the arrest affidavit. Witnesses told investigators that the man had developed a strange relationship with the girl, allegedly “facilitating a relationship where she would go to him and no one else.” This also allegedly included purchasing her gifts and spending time with her alone, even when other adults were in the home.

When investigators obtained a search warrant for Richie’s cellphone and went to retrieve it, he admitted to having pictures and videos of the girl from the age of three and up, calling it a “private” collection of “intimate” photos that may “get me into some pretty hot water,” the records said.

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In an attempt to excuse himself, Richie reportedly told police that he wasn’t a pedophile, but instead had a fetish.

Police say Richie also told them that he set up a camera in his bedroom to record his wife naked without her knowing.

Ultimately, numerous photos and videos that contained child sexual abuse material were found on his phone, leading to the arrest warrant.

According to Jeffco Schools, Richie worked as a bus driver for the district between 2006 and 2015. He was also a maintenance worker during that time. Between 2015 and 2024, he was a “patrol operations” worker and was brought back as an “external” safety consultant to “support additional patrol needs” in September 2025, right after the Evergreen High School shooting in the district.

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The arrest affidavit dated June 17 stated that he was an armed campus security employee.

Jeffco Schools told Westword Richie was placed on administrative leave and his employment was terminated when the investigation began.

Richie is due back in court for the filing of charges on June 24. His arrest marks the ninth related arrest or investigation in the district since 2023.

Arrests among Jeffco Schools employees

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Former Jeffco Schools paraprofessional Imagine Kay Ewer was arrested at the end of 2023 and later sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student while she was working in the district. In February 2024, an employee at Creighton Middle School was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, but was later found not guilty after his trial.

The trend continued when an afterschool care program worker in Jeffco was arrested in May 2024 for allegations of sexual assault on a child. His case is still ongoing. Security officer Rubel Martinez was also arrested on the same charges in August 2024 and was later sentenced to 18 years in prison in March.

Just a few months later, in November 2024, school social worker Chloe Castro was arrested for sexual assault after starting a relationship with a 14-year-old student. She was later sentenced to life on the sex offender registry, three years of community corrections and 20 years to life on Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Probation (ISP).

In December 2024, Jeffco Chief of Schools David Weiss was being investigated for possessing sexual material that included minors. Weiss later shot and killed himself in Maryland, according to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and determined that Weiss had purchased child sexual assault material online.

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In May 2025, James Michael Chevrier, a psychologist at Green Mountain High School and Bear Creek High School in Jeffco, was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was found guilt and sentenced last week to five years to life in prison.

In March, Jeffco Schools bus driver Robert Charles Watters was arrested on charges of a pattern of committing sexual assault on a child. His case is still ongoing..

What Jeffco going to do about it?

Jeffco Schools has been pressed about the trend of arrests for years, with watchdog group Jeffco Kids First approaching the district multiple times with lists of other cases it alleges have gone uninvestigated.

The district has said all employees must undergo a fingerprint-based CBI/FBI background check prior to being hired, and that Richie’s background checks were clear at the time of his hire. Jeffco Schools did not respond when asked how the district was going to address the string of cases and protect students going forward.

Superintendent Tracy Dorland announced her resignation last month but did not mention student safety in her letter. Her tenure began in 2021.