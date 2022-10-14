Fifty Latest Crimes in Union Station Area

It's been nearly a year since the Denver Police Department began cracking down on crime in the Union Station area following safety complaints from RTD and encouragement from Mayor Michael Hancock. But while the number of arrests and citations remains high there, a sampling of the fifty most recent crimes reported by the DPD is dominated by minor, non-violent offenses.
The DPD's Denver Crime Map tracks offenses across the city. From September 19 to October 3, Union Station was among the top three in all of the department's four major categories: violent crime (murder, robbery and aggravated assault), property crime (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft and theft from a motor vehicle) other crimes (drug-and-alcohol crimes, public disorder, white-collar crime, other crimes against persons and all other crimes), and all crimes. However, the number of violent crimes paled in comparison to less serious violations.
That same division held in the fifty latest crimes counted by the Denver Police Department in the Union Station area (it's not officially a neighborhood, and covers a region that stretches from LoDo northwest to the South Platte River) from early on October 4 to mid-afternoon on October 12. Only three — a trio of aggravated assaults causing serious bodily injury — are classified as violent crimes. (Four assaults causing minor bodily injury — likely fistfights — are considered "other crimes.") There were also three weapons violations, with one a part of an aggravated assault and the other two involving possession and brandishing. But the lion's share involve charges such as drug offenses (nine), theft from a motor vehicle (six), stolen bicycles (five) and shoplifting (four).
Thirteen of the crimes happened on Chestnut Place, mostly from the 1700 to 1900 blocks, while four were centered on the 1400 block of Delgany Street, another four took place at or near Chestnut Pavilion, 1701 Chestnut Place, and two were tied to Union Station's 1701 Wynkoop Street address.
Her are the fifty most recent crimes in the Union Station area in reverse chronological order, complete with time, date and description of the offense.
10/12/2022, 4:29 p.m.
1701 Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia
10/12/2022, 4:22 p.m.
1701 Chestnut Place
All Other Crimes: Public order offense
10/12/2022, 3:55 p.m.
1701 Wynkoop Street
Larceny Theft
10/12/2022, 12:20 p.m.
Little Raven Street/Bassett Circle
Larceny purse snatching without force
10/11/2022, 10:14 p.m.
1500 block of Blake Street
Aggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon
10/11/2022, 1:02 p.m.
1701 Wynkoop Street
Drug & Alcohol: Selling a synthetic narcotic drug
10/11/2022, 11:30 a.m.
1490 Delgany Street
Public disorder: Criminal mischief
10/11/2022, 8:57 a.m.
1900 18th Street
Larceny shoplifting
10/10/2022, 7:30 p.m.
1650 18th Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
10/10/2022, 10:55 a.m.
1800 block of Market Street
Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
10/10/2022, 4:30 a.m.
1615 17th Street
Arson: Arson of a business
10/9/2022, 8 p.m.
19th Street/Wewatta Street
Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
10/9/2022, 8 p.m.
1400 block of Delgany Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
10/9/2022, 7:45 p.m.
1950 Chestnut Place
Larceny shoplifting
10/9/2022, 4 p.m.
1800 block of Wynkoop Street
Larceny bicycle theft
10/9/2022, 10:04 a.m.
1850 Chestnut Place
Larceny theft from a building
10/9/2022, 10 a.m.
1490 Delgany Street
Burglary: Burglary and auto theft from a residence without forced entry
10/9/2022, 1:47 a.m.
1300 block of 20th Street
Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
10/9/2022, 1:42 a.m.
1900 block of Market Street
Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
10/9/2022, 1:22 a.m.
1946 Market Street
Aggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
10/9/2022, 1:22 a.m.
1946 Market Street
Other Crimes: Resisting arrest
10/8/2022, 11:30 p.m.
1946 Market Street
Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
10/8/2022, 11:30 p.m.
1946 Market Street
Public Disorder: Disturbing the peace
10/8/2022, 8:15 p.m.
1800 block of Blake Street
Larceny bicycle theft
10/8/2022, 6:30 p.m.
1600 block of Little Raven Street
Drug & Alcohol: Dangerous drugs — possession of a controlled substance
10/8/2022, 11:30 a.m.
1930 Blake Street
Public Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
10/8/2022, 2:16 a.m.
1500 block of Market Street
Aggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
10/8/2022, 1:15 a.m.
1448 19th Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
10/8/2022, 12:23 a.m.
1900 block of Blake Street
Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
10/8/2022, 12 a.m.
1900 Little Raven Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
10/7/2022, 8:15 p.m.
1701 Wewatta Street
Larceny shoplifting
10/7/2022, 5:50 p.m.
1701 Wewatta Street
Larceny shoplifting
10/7/2022, 12:46 p.m.
1900 18th Street
All Other Crimes: Criminal trespassing
10/7/2022, 4:16 a.m.
1601 19th Street
Public Disorder: Criminal mischief
10/7/2022, 4 a.m.
1824 Little Raven Street
Larceny theft
10/6/2022, 7:07 p.m.
1701 Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Other dangerous drugs — possession of a controlled substance
10/6/2022, 6:55 p.m.
1700 block of Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Selling a hallucinogenic drug
10/6/2022, 6:50 p.m.
15th Street/Wewatta Street
Drug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia
10/6/2022, 3 p.m.
1485 Delgany Street
Larceny bicycle theft
10/6/2022, 1:10 p.m.
Lawrence Street/20th Street
Robbery: Robbery of a person in the open
10/6/2022, 10:45 a.m.
1500 Wynkoop Street
Larceny bicycle theft
10/6/2022, 2 a.m.
1600 block of Blake Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
10/5/2022, 9:18 p.m.
1701 Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia
10/5/2022, 9 p.m.
1880 Little Raven Street
Burglary: Burglary of a residence with forced entry
10/4/2022, 11:06 p.m.
1800 block of Chestnut Place
All Other Crimes: Possession of an illegal/dangerous weapon
10/4/2022, 11:06 p.m.
1800 block of Chestnut Place
All Other Crimes: Flourishing a weapon at another person
10/4/2022, 6:05 p.m.
1460 Little Raven Street
Larceny bicycle theft
10/4/2022, 3:45 p.m.
16th Street/Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Possession of opium or an opium derivative
10/4/2022, 3:45 p.m.
16th Street/Chestnut Place
Drug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia
10/4/2022, 6:30 a.m.
1550 Larimer Street
White Collar Crime: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device
10/4/2022, 1:30 a.m.
1800 Wazee Street
Theft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle