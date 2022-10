Fifty Latest Crimes in Union Station Area

It's been nearly a year since the Denver Police Department began cracking down on crime in the Union Station area following safety complaints from RTD and encouragement from Mayor Michael Hancock . But while the number of arrests and citations remains high there, a sampling of the fifty most recent crimes reported by the DPD is dominated by minor, non-violent offenses.The DPD's Denver Crime Map tracks offenses across the city. From September 19 to October 3, Union Station was among the top three in all of the department's four major categories : violent crime (murder, robbery and aggravated assault), property crime (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft and theft from a motor vehicle) other crimes (drug-and-alcohol crimes, public disorder, white-collar crime, other crimes against persons and all other crimes), and all crimes. However, the number of violent crimes paled in comparison to less serious violations.That same division held in the fifty latest crimes counted by the Denver Police Department in the Union Station area (it's not officially a neighborhood, and covers a region that stretches from LoDo northwest to the South Platte River) from early on October 4 to mid-afternoon on October 12. Only three — a trio of aggravated assaults causing serious bodily injury — are classified as violent crimes. (Four assaults causing minor bodily injury — likely fistfights — are considered "other crimes.") There were also three weapons violations, with one a part of an aggravated assault and the other two involving possession and brandishing. But the lion's share involve charges such as drug offenses (nine), theft from a motor vehicle (six), stolen bicycles (five) and shoplifting (four).Thirteen of the crimes happened on Chestnut Place, mostly from the 1700 to 1900 blocks, while four were centered on the 1400 block of Delgany Street, another four took place at or near Chestnut Pavilion, 1701 Chestnut Place, and two were tied to Union Station's 1701 Wynkoop Street address.Her are the fifty most recent crimes in the Union Station area in reverse chronological order, complete with time, date and description of the offense.10/12/2022, 4:29 p.m.1701 Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia10/12/2022, 4:22 p.m.1701 Chestnut PlaceAll Other Crimes: Public order offense10/12/2022, 3:55 p.m.1701 Wynkoop StreetLarceny Theft10/12/2022, 12:20 p.m.Little Raven Street/Bassett CircleLarceny purse snatching without force10/11/2022, 10:14 p.m.1500 block of Blake StreetAggravated assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon10/11/2022, 1:02 p.m.1701 Wynkoop StreetDrug & Alcohol: Selling a synthetic narcotic drug10/11/2022, 11:30 a.m.1490 Delgany StreetPublic disorder: Criminal mischief10/11/2022, 8:57 a.m.1900 18th StreetLarceny shoplifting10/10/2022, 7:30 p.m.1650 18th StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle10/10/2022, 10:55 a.m.1800 block of Market StreetAuto Theft: Motor vehicle theft10/10/2022, 4:30 a.m.1615 17th StreetArson: Arson of a business10/9/2022, 8 p.m.19th Street/Wewatta StreetAuto Theft: Motor vehicle theft10/9/2022, 8 p.m.1400 block of Delgany StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle10/9/2022, 7:45 p.m.1950 Chestnut PlaceLarceny shoplifting10/9/2022, 4 p.m.1800 block of Wynkoop StreetLarceny bicycle theft10/9/2022, 10:04 a.m.1850 Chestnut PlaceLarceny theft from a building10/9/2022, 10 a.m.1490 Delgany StreetBurglary: Burglary and auto theft from a residence without forced entry10/9/2022, 1:47 a.m.1300 block of 20th StreetOther Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury10/9/2022, 1:42 a.m.1900 block of Market StreetOther Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury10/9/2022, 1:22 a.m.1946 Market StreetAggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury10/9/2022, 1:22 a.m.1946 Market StreetOther Crimes: Resisting arrest10/8/2022, 11:30 p.m.1946 Market StreetOther Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury10/8/2022, 11:30 p.m.1946 Market StreetPublic Disorder: Disturbing the peace10/8/2022, 8:15 p.m.1800 block of Blake StreetLarceny bicycle theft10/8/2022, 6:30 p.m.1600 block of Little Raven StreetDrug & Alcohol: Dangerous drugs — possession of a controlled substance10/8/2022, 11:30 a.m.1930 Blake StreetPublic Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle10/8/2022, 2:16 a.m.1500 block of Market StreetAggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury10/8/2022, 1:15 a.m.1448 19th StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle10/8/2022, 12:23 a.m.1900 block of Blake StreetOther Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury10/8/2022, 12 a.m.1900 Little Raven StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle10/7/2022, 8:15 p.m.1701 Wewatta StreetLarceny shoplifting10/7/2022, 5:50 p.m.1701 Wewatta StreetLarceny shoplifting10/7/2022, 12:46 p.m.1900 18th StreetAll Other Crimes: Criminal trespassing10/7/2022, 4:16 a.m.1601 19th StreetPublic Disorder: Criminal mischief10/7/2022, 4 a.m.1824 Little Raven StreetLarceny theft10/6/2022, 7:07 p.m.1701 Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Other dangerous drugs — possession of a controlled substance10/6/2022, 6:55 p.m.1700 block of Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Selling a hallucinogenic drug10/6/2022, 6:50 p.m.15th Street/Wewatta StreetDrug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia10/6/2022, 3 p.m.1485 Delgany StreetLarceny bicycle theft10/6/2022, 1:10 p.m.Lawrence Street/20th StreetRobbery: Robbery of a person in the open10/6/2022, 10:45 a.m.1500 Wynkoop StreetLarceny bicycle theft10/6/2022, 2 a.m.1600 block of Blake StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle10/5/2022, 9:18 p.m.1701 Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia10/5/2022, 9 p.m.1880 Little Raven StreetBurglary: Burglary of a residence with forced entry10/4/2022, 11:06 p.m.1800 block of Chestnut PlaceAll Other Crimes: Possession of an illegal/dangerous weapon10/4/2022, 11:06 p.m.1800 block of Chestnut PlaceAll Other Crimes: Flourishing a weapon at another person10/4/2022, 6:05 p.m.1460 Little Raven StreetLarceny bicycle theft10/4/2022, 3:45 p.m.16th Street/Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Possession of opium or an opium derivative10/4/2022, 3:45 p.m.16th Street/Chestnut PlaceDrug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia10/4/2022, 6:30 a.m.1550 Larimer StreetWhite Collar Crime: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device10/4/2022, 1:30 a.m.1800 Wazee StreetTheft from a Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle