Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Says He Was Wrongfully Detained After United Flight

Davis shared his side of the story in an Instagram post today, July 15. According to the post, Davis's son requested a cup of ice from a fight attendant and was ignored. Davis says he tapped the flight attendant's arm to let him know about his son's request.
"His response and the events that followed should stun all of us," Davis says in the post. "These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future."
According to Davis, the flight attendant yelled "Don't hit me!" after being touched. Davis says he thought it was rude, but the two did not interact for the rest of the flight. Upon landing, however, six law enforcement agents boarded the plane, placing Davis in handcuffs and taking him in for questioning.
"I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry," Davis writes.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer says that in the course of questioning, it was determined that the flight attendant had made an inaccurate report. Davis says the FBI even offered to support him and his family in any way it could.
United Airlines, which is based in Denver, hasn't reached out to Davis, according to his Instagram post.
Davis writes that he has retained a legal team and wants compensation for the traumatic experience for his family.
"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines," Davis said in his statement. "I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family."