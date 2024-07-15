 Former Denver Bronco Terrell Davis Pulled From Flight, Detained | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Says He Was Wrongfully Detained After United Flight

"I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."
July 15, 2024
Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis says he will pursue legal charges after being "humiliated" by law enforcement and United Airlines employees.
Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis says he will pursue legal charges after being "humiliated" by law enforcement and United Airlines employees. Aaron Thackeray
Share this:
Over the weekend, Terrell Davis — the Denver Broncos' all-team leading rusher and 1997 Super Bowl MVP with the team — was detained by FBI officers after a United Airlines flight from Denver to Orange County.

Davis shared his side of the story in an Instagram post today, July 15. According to the post, Davis's son requested a cup of ice from a fight attendant and was ignored. Davis says he tapped the flight attendant's arm to let him know about his son's request.

"His response and the events that followed should stun all of us," Davis says in the post. "These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future."

According to Davis, the flight attendant yelled "Don't hit me!" after being touched. Davis says he thought it was rude, but the two did not interact for the rest of the flight. Upon landing, however, six law enforcement agents boarded the plane, placing Davis in handcuffs and taking him in for questioning.

"I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry," Davis writes.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer says that in the course of questioning, it was determined that the flight attendant had made an inaccurate report. Davis says the FBI even offered to support him and his family in any way it could. 

United Airlines, which is based in Denver, hasn't reached out to Davis, according to his Instagram post.

Davis writes that he has retained a legal team and wants compensation for the traumatic experience for his family.

"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines," Davis said in his statement. "I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Reader: A Lot of Copy/Paste People Walking Around Denver, for Sure

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: A Lot of Copy/Paste People Walking Around Denver, for Sure

By Westword Readers
New Poll Finds Denver Residents Live Up to Colorado Stereotypes

Beer

New Poll Finds Denver Residents Live Up to Colorado Stereotypes

By Catie Cheshire
Denver Rallies to Help 11-Year-Old Whose Skateboard Was Thrown Into River in Viral Video

Social Media

Denver Rallies to Help 11-Year-Old Whose Skateboard Was Thrown Into River in Viral Video

By Hannah Metzger
How to Register Your Car in Colorado: Cost, Special Plates and Paperwork

Government

How to Register Your Car in Colorado: Cost, Special Plates and Paperwork

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation