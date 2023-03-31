Gun Reform and SROs Won't Solve School Violence, Say Denver Leaders



"But our young people aren't buying weapons at a gun store," Herod continued. "They're not waiting three days to go to the park and get their gun. They're buying guns on campus, playgrounds, online, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. And so none of these laws will apply."



Beyond gun regulations and cops in schools, leaders and community members say students need more role models and mental health support. Those suggestions were also brought up at a discussion on youth violence hosted by John Bailey at New Hope Baptist Church on March 28.



"I don't pretend to believe that putting officers back in schools is going to make schools safer," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas at that event. Public outrage in Denver over the violence at East on March 22 resulted in last week's swift — and uncoordinated — reinstatement of SROs, who had been removed by Denver Public Schools in June 2020.



At the March 28 forum, community leaders from around Denver talked about the need for positive and understanding support structures for at-risk youth, both in schools and out of schools. The panel included Attorney General Phil Weiser; East Dean of Students Kam Perkins; Dr. Anthony Young, president of the Denver-Rocky Mountain Association of Black Psychologists; and public policy analyst Dr. Marjorie Lewis.

I do believe that our young people need to be able to foster positive relationships with folks within our community that serve in a magnitude of roles, and policing is definitely one of them."

