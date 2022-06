Why Denver Could Set an All-Time Record for Traffic Deaths in 2022

2010: 42

2011: 41

2012: 40

2013: 47

2014: 49

2015: 57

2016: 61

2017: 51

2018: 64

2019: 71

2020: 57

2021: 84

The number of traffic deaths in Denver has been steadily increasing over recent years . In 2021, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents in the city — the highest number in more than a decade and by far the most since Denver launched Vision Zero , a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" as of 2030.Instead, the situation continues to get worse — so much so that 2022 may set an all-time record for traffic deaths in Denver.As of June 18, the most recent date on the official rundown provided by the Denver Police Department , 39 people had died in Mile High City traffic accidents this year. That's seven more than the number of deaths through the same date in 2021.According to the DPD, the deadliest traffic year in its recorded history was 1969 , when the fatality count hit an even 100 — but that mark could be in jeopardy should fatalities continue to occur at the current pace.The total traffic-death toll since February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero, is now at 421, according to data collected by Denver Streets Partnership Annual traffic death totals for Denver weren't widely accessible until recent years. However, the DPD was able to providewith numbers for each year since 2010, when the fatality count was 42, exactly half of the 2021 total. The previous high-water mark over this span was 2019, with 71 — thirteen fatalities fewer than in 2021.Here are the names of the 39 individuals who died in Denver traffic accidents in 2022 through June 18, listed in chronological order, along with the location of the incident; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; and the type of vehicle involved. Note that five of the deaths were associated with hit-and-runs.1. January 11, 2022Victim: Paul Hobrecht5200 block of Peña BoulevardAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None2, January 14, 2022Victim: Patricia YoungEast Alameda Avenue/South Dayton StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death3. January 21, 2022Victim: Matthew Goodman1800 block of South Federal BoulevardPedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined4. February 6, 2022Victim: Joaquin Romero600 block of South Eliot StreetAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending5. February 6, 2022Victim: Steven AguilarNorthbound I-25/Colfax AvenueAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None6. February 9, 2022Victim: Jeffrey Jones3700 Park Avenue WestPedestrian/TrainCriminal charges: None7. February 12, 2022Victim: Oscar ChicconNorth Williams Street/East 31st AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death8. February 25, 2022Victim: Mary VaccaroNorth Tower Road/East 69th AvenueAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Declined9. February 26, 2022Victim: Kevin Maczo-Hernandez1200 block of South Santa Fe DriveAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None10. March 2, 2022Victim: Jaime Gonzalez-ValdezLeetsdale Drive/South Monaco ParkwayMotorcycle/AutoCriminal charges: Declined11. March 3, 2022Victim: April MataSouthbound I-25/West Eighth AvenueAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death12, March 12, 2022Victim: Joshua JonesNorthbound I-25/West Alameda AvenuePedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Felony hit and run13. March 23, 2022Victim: Michael LewisSouthbound I-25/West 13th AvenuePedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined14. March 24, 2022Victim: Daniel RubioWest 5th Avenue/North Kalamath StreetAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death15. March 28, 2022Victim: Dennis NeelyWest Alameda Avenue/South Sheridan BoulevardAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: Careless driving with death16. April 1, 2022Victim: Rodolfo RiveraEast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Colorado BoulevardAuto/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide17. April 1, 2022Victim: Anthony YagovaneSpeer Boulevard/North Broadway StreetAuto/PedestrianCriminal charges: Declined18. March 31, 2022Carla AndreEast Mississippi Avenue/South Geneva StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None19. April 8, 2022Dale BluecoatEast Colfax Avenue/North Race StreetPedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined20. April 8, 2022Gustavo CorderoCalifornia Street/22nd StreetMotorcycle/AutoCriminal charges: Declined21. April 9, 2022Victor Cruz-PerezSouth Sheridan Boulevard/West Alameda AvenueScooter/AutoCriminal charges: Declined22. April 11, 2022Eugene Guzman13600 block of East 56th AvenueAuto/Fixed objectCriminal charges: None23. April 12, 2022Benjamin MurphyWest 38th Avenue/North Quivas StreetAuto/MotorcycleCriminal charges: Careless driving with death24. April 17, 2022Victor HallcyNorth Syracuse Street/East 14th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death25. May 4, 2022Maximilian RyanSouth Jason Street/South Platte River DriveAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None26. May 5, 2022Jose MedranoSouth Federal Boulevard/West Yale AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Pending27. May 6, 2022Edgar Johnson13600 Block of East 56th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide28. May 11, 2022Steven PetersNorth Colorado Boulevard/East 48th AvenuePedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Pending29. May 13, 2022Kevin MaezWestbound Interstate 70/Central Park BoulevardAuto/MotorcycleCriminal charges: Pending30. May 17, 2022Christopher Apodaca4300 block of East Colfax AvenuePedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Felony hit and run31. May 21, 2022Paul HoardEast 13th Avenue/North BroadwayAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None32. May 22, 2022Elmil Parada-FunezNorth Chambers Road/East 40th AvenueAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None33. May 24Lynn WillcocksonEast Harvard Avenue/South Quebec StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide34. May 30, 2022Muslima WarsameEast 46th Avenue/North Brighton BoulevardAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Vehicular homicide35. May 30, 2022Samantha WhatleyNorthbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover rampAuto/AutoCriminal charges: None36. May 30Juvenile (name not provided)Northbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover rampAuto./AutoCriminal charges: None37. June 2, 2022Alfred McClendonPena Boulevard outbound/E-470Auto/RolloverCriminal charges: None38. June 5, 2022Manuel Ruiz6400 block of Pena Boulevard outboundAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None39. June 18, 2022Jason Fujiwara1500 block of North Colorado BoulevardPedestrian/AutoHit and RunCriminal charges: Pending