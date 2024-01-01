Is Jarrett Stidham the Only One Excited by Broncos Win Over Chargers?

For him, certainly, since the victory was his first from the pilot seat since entering the NFL. But most Broncos fans on social media and beyond were notably less enthusiastic, and who can blame them? During the previous week, the franchise had essentially transformed itself into a giant wienie roast, and even after the win, there were more than enough flaming dicks to go around.
The leader of this non-exclusive club was head coach Sean Payton, who days earlier had said he'd decided to bench pricey QB Russell Wilson for the final two games of the bizarre 2023-2024 season and install Stidham as his replacement, in part because he thought the move might spark the squad — so disingenuous a lie that it could have, and probably should have, prompted the reporters to whom he made this claim to burst into derisive laughter. In truth, Payton simply needed someone to blame for the Broncos' underperformance other than his dyspeptic self. Hence, the Russ-for-Stidham swap, which could save the Broncos $37 million if/when they jettison Wilson in the weeks and months to come, but is all but guaranteed to plunge the franchise into years of futility.
Not that Payton would ever admit such a thing. His belief in his own genius is positively Trumpian, as is his confidence that he can transform any stiff into a superstar. Witness his earlier attempt to turn New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill into a field general — which didn't exactly end with Hill hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But the Stidham move buys Payton time, positioning him as the only person capable of resurrecting the Broncos even if the path to redemption looks suspiciously like the Bataan death march.
For his part, Stidham eagerly seized his opportunity. But on the field, he looked like exactly what he is — a career backup whose floor and ceiling are in close proximity. Stidham wound up completing twenty of 34 passes for 224 yards versus the Chargers, who were helmed by another longtime bench-sitter, the soon-to-be-forgotten Easton Stick, and were simply playing out the string on an ultra-disappointing campaign that had already cost coach Brandon Staley his job. But these stats are padded by the performance of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, whose miraculous 54-yard touchdown pass was 5 percent Stidham and 95 percent him. Subtract that, and Stidham's numbers would have essentially duplicated Wilson's play at its most mediocre.
Granted, Stidham is a handsome fella — the hunkiest Broncos quarterback since Brady Quinn, who now makes his living on television panel shows rather than the gridiron. Start practicing your punditry now, Jarrett.
At the outset of the contest, the Broncos had not yet been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs — but Kansas City's belated triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals put an end to that fantasy. Now, all that's left for the Broncos is the drama, and there's plenty of that. Wilson has been left to wander the Denver sidelines like the world's saddest motivational speaker; CBS cameras captured him several times on Sunday trying to pump up his teammates, who mostly avoided making eye contact with him. Meanwhile, general manager George Paton, whose trade for Russ is already being called one of the worst in professional football history, has disappeared from sight entirely. Perhaps the Walmart executives who now own the team have placed him in the witness protection program for fear that he might spread some of the blame for the current catastrophe to them.
And fans? Judging from the following takes on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter, they're alternately bitter, confused and conflicted over Wilson, Stidham and the other events that have set so many tube steaks ablaze. See what we mean below:
Number 20:
Only 16 points? Raiders got 63— Lord Dan Val (@LordDanVal) January 1, 2024
Number 19:
He dealt with the offense shooting itself in the foot.— B something (@YeahKSureWhatev) January 1, 2024
Everything was on schedule. Were there any 3 and outs?
People called russ a game manager. Stidham is actually the game manager. Russ is shitty but can make a home run play every now and again
Number 18:
Seriously PEOPLE already saying Stidham sucks?? Did you see how Russ looked without Sutton ?? Stidham is playing without Court & M²jr and IT WAS 1 DRIVE.— ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) December 31, 2023
Number 17:
payton sucks and russ > stidham— aidanwootah (@sosakilay) January 1, 2024
Number 16:
So far, Stidham takes sacks and checks down... Things that y'all told me Russ was doing wrong... Was it Russ or does the playcalling suck? #BroncosCountry— EP (@epark1016) December 31, 2023
Number 15:
Russell Wison wins 5 in a row against the likes of Buffalo and Kansas City. "Yea but, word vomit, Russ sucks. Blah blah blah."— The Answer Is 42 (@_TheAnswerIs42) January 1, 2024
Stidham barely clings to a win against the same Charger team Russ dominated. "You go into the week so much more confident in what you have in the guy." pic.twitter.com/LqliF8cqzi
Number 14:
Stidham sucks, Russ isn’t SB Russ. At least the Broncos aren’t settling for mediocre. Hopefully they can land a diamond of a QB this next year. Wishful Broncos fan thinking.— Jeff (@Mr_MileHighMan) January 1, 2024
Number 13:
Stidham sucks. Get russ back in there.— Tanner Jones 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@Cptsixtyniner) December 31, 2023
Number 12:
Both suck. Stidham can’t even throw a damn open slant or out route shyt is crazy— Hollywood 1116 2k (@Ben34788) January 1, 2024
Number 11:
Watching Stidham cook (Thank God the rest of the AFC West sucks)..... pic.twitter.com/TxhIs1Wvwt— OG Thor (@ThorSpirit) January 1, 2024
Number 10:
Raiders dropped 60+ on them 2 weeks ago.. this should be a blowout but stidham sucks.— 12tolife (@12tolife_) December 31, 2023
Number 9:
Stidham ain’t doing shit, chargers just suck.— Chad Williams (@chadwill801) December 31, 2023
Number 8:
Well when you take into account that Stidham is the better QB then the money really doesn’t make sense. Russ sucks bad!— Mike77667766 (@mike77667791279) December 31, 2023
Number 7:
observations so far the Broncos game.— Sean Payton can suck it. (@broncosbebad) December 31, 2023
Russell Wilson would have been winning this game also.
Jared stidham isn't doing anything to make me think Russell Wilson's benching isn't anything other than financially related.
The plays that have been there are due to players being open.
Number 6:
I know this . Stidham throws in middle of field that Russell can’t make. A few effective screens finally because Russell couldn’t make them. Why - too LITTLE!! I’m not sure where Stidham fits in but what I’m sure of is Russ DOESNT!!! So move the fuck on!— Krvin (@prsjconroy) January 1, 2024
Number 5:
lol Stidham stats tonight vs Russ last game with Denver…Stidham “balled out” according to some and Russ was benched the delusion in #BroncosCountry is insane…. I’ll be so glad when Russ gets cut and get the fuck outta there pic.twitter.com/tnv0ne32XL— shan (@SlickMoufShan) January 1, 2024
Number 4:
Fuck no— Chris Hitchcock (@Chris_Hitchcock) December 31, 2023
This just proves we need a QB
Stidham a serviceble backup https://t.co/4JEJQTYjtT
Number 3:
Wow, Stidham REALLY SPARKED THE OFFENSE---so much so they scored less at home vs the Chargers than they did on the road a few weeks ago---any #Broncos fan that thinks what they saw today was better than what Russ could bring is an idiot. #LACvsDEN #Chargers #BroncosCountry— Keith Russell🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@KeithBeingKeith) January 1, 2024
Number 2:
The Broncos losing when it counts and winning in garbage time doesn't make it as palpable. Especially when they needed draft position so that they can draft the replacement to both Russ and Stidham as a long term starter. They basically just did the same shit as always.— J Ngai (@newtype_jk47) January 1, 2024
Number 1:
with the broncos season over (stidham goated btw) it's time for me to move full time to basketball season ill see yall come draft time pic.twitter.com/bN51ZNZ1FC— deez mf nutz (@datboii_daygo) January 1, 2024