Lauren Boebert's Restraining Order "Not Enforceable" as Ex-Husband Jayson Skips Court

"Even if he knows about it, he doesn't know about it."
That was the explanation given to Representative Lauren Boebert on Thursday morning, February 8, after her ex-husband, Jayson, failed to show up for a permanent restraining order hearing in Garfield County.
Jayson has yet to be served with the temporary restraining order that Lauren filed against him last week in relation to a series of police-involved incidents that happened between them over the past month and a half. Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky informed Lauren on Thursday that the order would still be in place moving forward, but it wasn't technically active because Jayson had not been served.
“Is there a protection order in place?" Lauren asked. "Is there still no contact even though he has not been served?”
Potosky replied, "The temporary protection order has been issued but it’s technically not enforceable until he is served with it. Because he doesn't know about it."
Potosky informed Lauren that she had a "couple options" on what to do in the meantime: "Option one is you could have it dismissed and no longer need it. Option two is you ask for what’s called an alias summons, which means we continue this for another couple of weeks and the temporary order will stay in place so they have an opportunity to try and serve him.”
Lauren went with option two, then asked: "Does any of it matter that Jayson Boebert is quoted saying that he knew that there was a hearing today?" To which Potosky replied, "Doesn't matter. The law says he has to be personally served."
The case was continued, with another court hearing agreed upon for March 4.
Speaking to Westword on Thursday after the hearing, Jayson said he was "preparing a dinner for my son and grandson tonight" and was unaware of what happened.
"I just want to put our anguish aside and come to a common ground that is in the best interest of our children," he explained. "I hope the dust begins to settle and she and I can work together to continue to give our boys what they deserve. I also want the best for Lauren, and I will always keep her in my prayers."
Asked if he thought there was any chance at all Lauren would drop the restraining order, Jayson said: "I am unsure of Lauren's thought process through this. I just pray that she be led by the Holy Spirit."
The congresswoman's press team declined to comment on the hearing and status of the order. She was in court by herself on Thursday.
At the beginning of the hearing, Potosky gave Jayson an extra ten minutes to appear in court. Jayson told Westword he was busy preparing to smoke "some steers" he processed last fall.
"I have a brine made up this morning," he said.
Asked if he plans to keep in touch with his children since he still hasn't been served the temporary restraining order, which applies to three of their four kids, Jayson said: "I tell them I love them every night."
Lauren, meanwhile, has stayed out of contact completely.
"Unless she has been calling from a blocked number," Jayson said.