Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Arrested on Charges of Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited Use of Firearm and More

Daily Beast that Jayson was "being disrespectful," "being an asshole" and getting "lewd" during their meeting at Miner's Claim. According to the Daily Beast, "the alleged behavior revolted Lauren ... but that seemed to make her ex more aggressive." There was then "apparently a physical altercation of indeterminate severity," the outlet reported. The aide said Jayson "made a motion" toward his ex-wife "to grab her" and that it was "an aggressive move, not romantic." In the process of keeping him back, Lauren "put her hand in his face" and "put her hand on his nose." An aide for Lauren Boebert told thethat Jayson was "being disrespectful," "being an asshole" and getting "lewd" during their meeting at Miner's Claim. According to the, "the alleged behavior revolted Lauren ... but that seemed to make her ex more aggressive." There was then "apparently a physical altercation of indeterminate severity," the outlet reported. The aide said Jayson "made a motion" toward his ex-wife "to grab her" and that it was "an aggressive move, not romantic." In the process of keeping him back, Lauren "put her hand in his face" and "put her hand on his nose."

Asked if the aide's allegations were true, Jayson cryptically told Westword: "That's her story." He said he was trying to reconcile with Lauren earlier in the day on January 6, and he was attempting to make things right at Miner's Claim.



"I was telling her I want her back," he said. "She started bringing up some of the things that she didn't like that I have done in our relationship."



Jayson added, "I should have handled it more responsibly. I mean, look how it escalated. It turned into this big deal, and honestly, it's just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other and how to move forward from here. It's just unfortunate, because now it's turned into this big story. And I know it's hurt her. She's a good person; she didn't deserve that. And it just sucks when you're kind of in the spotlight that, you know, any of your family matters are in the spotlight. Anything."

