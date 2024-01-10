Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Arrested on Charges of Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Prohibited Use of Firearm and More

Just days after a domestic violence incident at a restaurant in Silt, Representative Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson, was arrested on Tuesday, January 9, and charged with six crimes — including misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited use of a firearm — after claiming that he was the victim.
A criminal history report obtained by Westword through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows that Jayson Boebert was taken into custody and charged with "simple assault in the third degree, simple assault 3 - knowingly/recklessly causing injury to another person, prohibited use of a weapon - aiming firearm, obstructing police/obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture." The last two charges are petty offenses; the rest are misdemeanors.
Garfield County jail records show that Jayson, 43, was released shortly after his arrest. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
The father of four had earlier opened up to Westword about what went down at Miner's Claim Restaurant on Saturday, January 6, when his domestic violence incident with Lauren reportedly took place; he claimed that he called the cops in response to what happened. The Silt Police Department declined to comment late Tuesday night when asked to confirm if all of Jayson's charges stemmed from the public spat.
A criminal history report obtained by Westword through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows that Jayson Boebert was taken into custody and charged with "simple assault in the third degree, simple assault 3 - knowingly/recklessly causing injury to another person, prohibited use of a weapon - aiming firearm, obstructing police/obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct - offensive gesture." The last two charges are petty offenses; the rest are misdemeanors.
Garfield County jail records show that Jayson, 43, was released shortly after his arrest. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
The father of four had earlier opened up to Westword about what went down at Miner's Claim Restaurant on Saturday, January 6, when his domestic violence incident with Lauren reportedly took place; he claimed that he called the cops in response to what happened. The Silt Police Department declined to comment late Tuesday night when asked to confirm if all of Jayson's charges stemmed from the public spat.
In text messages, Jayson allegedly told the anti-Boebert super PAC American Muckrakers that his ex-wife had punched him in the face that night at Miner's Claim, prompting him to call the police. The two had been arguing following an incident earlier in the day when Jayson attempted to hug Lauren and talk to her after she arrived at his house to pick up one of their sons for dinner and she denied his advances. Jayson told Westword that he later asked to speak with Lauren in person and she agreed, choosing the restaurant as their meeting spot.
An aide for Lauren Boebert told the Daily Beast that Jayson was "being disrespectful," "being an asshole" and getting "lewd" during their meeting at Miner's Claim. According to the Daily Beast, "the alleged behavior revolted Lauren ... but that seemed to make her ex more aggressive." There was then "apparently a physical altercation of indeterminate severity," the outlet reported. The aide said Jayson "made a motion" toward his ex-wife "to grab her" and that it was "an aggressive move, not romantic." In the process of keeping him back, Lauren "put her hand in his face" and "put her hand on his nose."
Asked if the aide's allegations were true, Jayson cryptically told Westword: "That's her story." He said he was trying to reconcile with Lauren earlier in the day on January 6, and he was attempting to make things right at Miner's Claim.
"I was telling her I want her back," he said. "She started bringing up some of the things that she didn't like that I have done in our relationship."
"I was telling her I want her back," he said. "She started bringing up some of the things that she didn't like that I have done in our relationship."
Jayson added, "I should have handled it more responsibly. I mean, look how it escalated. It turned into this big deal, and honestly, it's just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other and how to move forward from here. It's just unfortunate, because now it's turned into this big story. And I know it's hurt her. She's a good person; she didn't deserve that. And it just sucks when you're kind of in the spotlight that, you know, any of your family matters are in the spotlight. Anything."