USPS to Colorado Over Misleading Mailer: Pound Sand

On September 12, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order in a fast response to a lawsuit filed against the United States Postal Service and embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold over a USPS postcard delivered to residents across the state (and the country). The mailer contains several pieces of misinformation regarding the vote-by-mail process as it applies to Colorado, yet the postal service's response to complaints from Griswold has basically been a politely stated variation on "Go to hell."

The screen capture below, grabbed from a mailer sent to a voter in Douglas County, highlights the crux of the problem. The flier acknowledges that "rules and dates vary by state" and encourages recipients to "contact your election board to confirm." But then it directs folks to "request your mail-in ballot (often called 'absentee' ballot) at least fifteen days before Election Day" and encourages them to mail it "at least 7 days before Election Day."

The problem: In Colorado, voters don't have to request a ballot, since one is mailed automatically to everyone who's registered to vote, and they're encouraged to return it well in advance of the election, to prevent the sort of vote-counting chaos that critics accuse DeJoy and the Trump administration of trying to foment.

The lawsuit was filed September 11 in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. As Griswold explains in a statement: "On Thursday [September 10], my office received notice that the United States Postal Service would be sending out a national pre-election mailer to every household in America that contains incorrect election information for Colorado. The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election. In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election. My office asked USPS officials to delay or not send the mailer in Colorado, but they refused to commit to that."

Griswold adds: "As the Chief Election Official of the state of Colorado, it’s my job to try to stop misinformation and any unnecessary election confusion. The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans. That is why I am filing a lawsuit against the USPS to cease this mailer and help shield Colorado voters from this misinformation."

The USPS response to the lawsuit includes this:



Our mail-piece provides general, all-purpose guidance on the use of the mail, and not guidance on state election rules. The mail-piece – which has already been delivered to most households and will reach every American residential mailing and P.O. Box addresses in the coming week – contains a single set of simple recommendations for voters throughout the nation, regardless of where they live and where they vote. At the same time, we are aware that each state has its own specific rules, deadlines and requirements, and the mail-piece acknowledges that fact. The main message of the mail-piece is that voters should plan ahead, educate themselves about voting options available in their jurisdiction, and, if they choose to vote by mail, to give themselves enough time to receive, complete and return their ballot. We specifically encourage voters to visit their local election board website and provide a link for this purpose (usps.com/votinginfo). The Postal Service recognizes that not every state requires a voter to request a ballot in order to obtain one by mail for the November election. The Postal Service’s guidance remains that individuals need to understand their state’s rules and deadlines, and to plan ahead.

The USPS's insistence that it's trying to inform voters rather than sow confusion clearly hasn't persuaded Griswold, who's been getting national attention for her stance, as exemplified by her appearance over the weekend on ABC's Good Morning America:

Still, considerable damage may already have been done in Colorado and other states whose specific rules don't correspond to the postal service's one-size-fits-all advice.

Which may have been the goal all along.