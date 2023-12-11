Jerry Jeudy Ripped Despite Broncos Win Over Chargers

Yet a significant amount of the online reaction to the W was vitriol poured on one person: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who followed up predictable displays of petulance with a performance so putrid that it should have required nose plugs. And even though the team itself overcame his gaffes, this response is entirely justified.
When the Broncos drafted the University of Alabama product fifteenth overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the selection looked like a steal. Jeudy had been among the most highly touted pass magnets available, and the reasons he slid down the board weren't immediately evident. True, he didn't exactly seem like a Mensa candidate; he revealed in the weeks before he was chosen that he wore a Star of David necklace not because of his religious affiliation, but because pals sometimes shortened his name to "Jew." However, his blazing speed and success at the collegiate level suggested that he would fill a huge need for the Broncos, whose offense since the retirement of Peyton Manning would have needed to improve exponentially to earn the term "anemic."
But Jeudy's career stats brim with promise unrealized: While the likes of Justin Jefferson regularly notched annual receptions in the triple digits, Jeudy recorded 52 grabs during his rookie campaign, 38 in his second, 67 last season and forty in 2023 to date. So average are these numbers that they've earned far less attention than his 2021 arrest in Arapahoe County on suspicion of criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer — a charge that was later dropped.
Nonetheless, Jeudy has consistently acted as if he's among pro football's elite athletes, and when Wilson didn't notice that he was wide open on several occasions during Denver's December 3 loss to the Houston Texans, his diva-scale frustration would have been visible from Mars.
Cut to the Chargers contest, which was largely non-competitive owing to the shortcomings of Justin Herbert. The alleged generational Bolts quarterback underwhelmed even before he injured a finger and had to be replaced by backup Easton Stick, many of whose relatives had probably forgotten he was still in the league. Stick, who played his college ball at North Dakota State, has been around since 2019, but Sunday marked his first appearance since a brief cameo three years ago.
And then there's L.A. coach Brandon Staley, who enhanced his already sterling odds of getting fired by passing up a pair of field goals in favor of unwise fourth-down attempts to gain enough yardage to keep the offense on the field — both of which failed. As a result, the Chargers scored their only touchdown too late in the game to have any chance of a comeback.
Not that Jeudy can be credited with a significant role in Denver's point-scoring. Depending on your level of kindness, he either dropped or was unable to ensnare two bombs from Wilson, and although he hauled in an end zone strike, he didn't bother dragging his back foot as he zoomed toward the sideline — a lapse that led to the touchdown being overturned by referees aided by instant replay. He ended the day with just two catches for sixteen yards, and a TD by fellow receiver Courtland Sutton, who had to secure the ball with one hand because a Chargers defender was holding his other arm, made him look even worse by comparison.
Afterward, many commentators on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter took a break from celebrating the Broncos' continuing relevance to blast Jeudy — and the majority of their critiques hit the target. See what we mean by counting down the twenty most memorable takes below:
Number 20:
How many good games Jerry Jeudy had in his career? Zero?— Jack Hoff (@AlphaDiesel69) December 11, 2023
Number 19:
Knowing what we know now, do you believe the Broncos should have traded Jerry Jeudy for a 3rd round pick at the NFL Trade Deadline?— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 11, 2023
Number 18:
now don't cry about not getting thrown to anymore when you drop 3 passes and are more focused on making a stupid dance than catching an easy af touchdown. It woulda been your second of the season bro!— rule343cortana (@rule343cortana) December 11, 2023
Number 17:
Not many complaints outside of how horrible Jerry Jeudy played…. The only thing would be for Vance Joseph to throw away the “prevent” section of his playbook.— Chris (@cjkrier) December 11, 2023
Number 16:
lol if you watched the game today and continue to support @jerryjeudy I can’t have a conversation with you.— JOSH PRIMO (@natedawg4u) December 11, 2023
Good bye
He’s an absolute bum
Number 15:
Jerry Jeudy would like a word— Brandon Palmer (@brandonpalm3r) December 11, 2023
Number 14:
@DMacSportsCO What you think about benching @jerryjeudy ? He's an absolute joke, can't make a catch on a long ball, can't do THE EASIEST FOOT DRAG EVER! Never helps Russell on off script plays. He just plain sticks and has been such a disappointment. Should've traded for FRITOS!— Brady McAndrew (@BradyMcandrew) December 11, 2023
Number 13:
What's that bust Alabama running back #TrentRichardson @trentrich yeah @jerryjeudy career going to be very similar. Alabama #Bust— steve Stephens (@striggasteve) December 11, 2023
Number 12:
What did @jerryjeudy do today?— JOSH PRIMO (@natedawg4u) December 11, 2023
2 catches
2 drops including wide open 50 yarder
1 couldn’t drag foot for TD
9 yards
50 cardios
1 stupid ass human
Number 11:
Cut @jerryjeudy— North Denver (@North_Denver) December 11, 2023
Number 10:
Could never be Jerry jeudy.— Ryan (@RyanRuss30) December 11, 2023
Number 9:
Jerry jeudy might need to take a look at being a defensive back.— David Jones (@dxopherj) December 11, 2023
Number 8:
@jerryjeudy has got to go.— Stephen C (@madcat033) December 11, 2023
You can't bitch about not getting targets, then be out of bounds on the easiest shit. Adios mfer
Number 7:
Number 6:
Broncos are 7-6, 1 game out of being on top AFC West— Merry Strexmas (@imStrexies) December 11, 2023
But I’m out on Jerry Jeudy now.
Lazy. Unprofessional. @jerryjeudy #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/wwAKwIeYid— John T 🦬 (@_Mr_JT_) December 11, 2023
Number 5:
What do you trust more - Brandon Staley's play calling on 4th down and 3 from your own 45....— Chris Nickel (@GolfSpyC) December 10, 2023
or Jerry Jeudy on a wide-ass open corner route?
Number 4:
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO nah let's start the conversation. Jerry Jeudy is JUST A GUY on that team. Sutton WR1 https://t.co/Ov0K5X2Ibx— Dox (10-2) (@DoxBrando25) December 11, 2023
Number 3:
Daily reminder that Jerry Jeudy is ass— Q (@QuintonJamal11) December 11, 2023
Number 2:
Today was a GREAT game by the @Broncos clicked on all cylinders except for Jeudy. If he made some catches this game could have been 31-7. Or more.. but just put the work in I believe in you bro!!! @jerryjeudy more opportunities will come!!!! Be READY!— Denver Broncos (@MileHighAvenu_E) December 11, 2023
Number 1:
When Jerry Jeudy plays terrible,but people don’t care as much cause The Broncos still won pic.twitter.com/lKcX4PESLC— aDreal ell (@fewwillbechosen) December 11, 2023