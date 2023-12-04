Russell Wilson, Sean Payton Battle for Blame After Broncos' Loss to Texans

Russell Wilson SUCKS! — M AR (@mar80525) December 3, 2023

You have to be trolling. Russ threw 3 ints today at times it mattered the most. He played mediocre. Far from Payton’s fault. — Officer Square Head (@CrptMtchsDrps) December 3, 2023

Wilson is so . I don't care what his TD/int ratio is. Dude sucks. Missed wide open WRs. Under throws wide open WRs. Denver once again strikes out on a QB they severely over paid for — James Fullmer (@SparkyJ1992) December 3, 2023

Russell Wilson had 3 interceptions! He suck! — M AR (@mar80525) December 3, 2023

Russell Wilson still sucks — . (@ModinhaDeKC) December 3, 2023

Fanboys will say this isn’t Russell Wilson’s fault of course. His three interceptions in clutch moments were not Russell Wilson’s fault. Well according to fanboys anyway. Real ones know better. Defense didn’t cost the Broncos. Wilson did. He is washed. — MileHigh420 (@morelands698) December 3, 2023

Every one gonna put blame on Russell Wilson which he should get, today was his worst game all season, but Sean Payton burning a time out right out the two minute warning was costly. Could of used that time out on the last play when there was confusion — Juke’em Jamie (@TheRealSageBell) December 3, 2023

It’s a no blame to go around period. Sean Payton did not have to call a timeout after the two minute warning. There is no reason for that and then we wasted 30 seconds on one play. The OL needed to protect Wilson better. This was a winnable game. — Mel (@MsKarmabrown) December 3, 2023

Mannnnnnnnnn its sean payton fault — ℣ Cinco (@XxDantrealxX) December 3, 2023

Denver put firmly back in their place. Fuck Sean Payton. — Bri (@IrishBrian30) December 3, 2023

FUCK YOU RUSSELL FUCK YOU SEAN PAYTON FUCK YOU DENVER AND FUCK EVERY SINGLE REFEREE. y’all deserved a much worse loss. refs couldn’t save you like the jaguars. — colin ⚕ ♖ (@colin_hatten) December 3, 2023

Russ with the 3 worst throws possible on that red zone possession.



Sean Payton dumb as fuck too for not trying one rush. — Aaron (@AaronTheEra) December 3, 2023

Blaming Sean Payton for Russell Wilson throwing 3 INTs and missing Jeudy open? And what’s the other game lol? https://t.co/j1fSDsEo1P — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) December 3, 2023

Sean Payton the second he’s allowed to cut Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/QmA0UFn1Xg — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) December 3, 2023

TERRIBLE play on 3rd and goal by the broncos. Terrible play call by Sean Payton, terrible job communicating by Russell Wilson, receivers had no idea what was going on; Russ terrible throw right into traffic. Awful all around — Ethan (@ethanlculver) December 3, 2023

Russell Wilson is the Achilles Heel for Sean Payton



so terrible — Sports Buckaroo (@SportsBuckaroo) December 3, 2023

STUPID ASS SEAN PAYTON LOST LETS FUCKING GOOOO

RUSSELL WILSON IS ASS

3 INTS LMFAOOO — SawyerTheViking IN JOSH DOBBS WE TRUST (@SawyerTheViking) December 3, 2023

Russell Wilson is getting on Sean Payton's nerves #broncoscountry — I Green (@IsaacGr26475362) December 3, 2023

Blame the Oline, or even court with the two costly non catxhss in the first Q. Or blame singleton, or blame the WRs or defense for not doing better the FIRST half. 2nd half they kept us in the game, but their is a lot to point fingers and play the blame game, in the end we LOST. — Denver Broncos (@MileHighAvenu_E) December 3, 2023

Broncos game was good. If it wasn’t for that trash 1st qtr. good shit! — Tarbender (@chavo505) December 3, 2023