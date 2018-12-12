John Hickenlooper a Less-Than-One-Percenter in MoveOn Straw Poll

Who's the leading Democratic contender in the 2020 presidential race? Someone Else/Don’t Know.

On December 12, MoveOn released the results of its 2020 straw poll of a crowded field of possible Democratic candidates to take on incumbent Donald Trump. Someone Else/Don't Know garnered 17.89 percent of the vote; that mysterious contender was followed by Beto O’Rourke at 15.60 percent, Joe Biden at 14.95 percent, Bernie Sanders at 13.15 percent, and Kamala Harris at 10.02 percent.

No one else broke 10 percent; the next largest vote-getter was Elizabeth Warren at 6.42 percent. As for Governor John Hickenlooper? He didn't crack 1 percent, netting just 0.71 percent. But then, Senator Michael Bennet, who's said to be pondering a run, didn't even make the list.

And remember this: When Hickenlooper, then a brewpub magnate, first announced in January 2003 that he was running for mayor of Denver, he was polling at just 3 percent in Denver, where people might not have known his name, but at least knew his beer. But Hickenlooper pulled up fast over the next four months, besting another crowded field that included Ari Zavaras and Don Mares.

Here's the entire MoveOn roster:

Someone Else / Don’t Know 17.89%

Beto O’Rourke 15.60%

Joe Biden 14.95%

Bernie Sanders 13.15%

Kamala Harris 10.02%

Elizabeth Warren 6.42%

Sherrod Brown 2.92%

Amy Klobuchar 2.75%

Michael Bloomberg 2.71%

Cory Booker 2.63%

Joseph Kennedy III 1.90%

Stacey Abrams 1.16%

Kirsten Gillibrand 1.09%

Tulsi Gabbard 0.78%

John Hickenlooper 0.71%

Eric Holder 0.59%

Eric Swalwell 0.54%

Julián Castro 0.48%

Jeff Merkley 0.42%

Jay Inslee 0.38%

Andrew Gillum 0.36%

Mitch Landrieu 0.35%

Chris Murphy 0.33%

Tom Steyer 0.28%

Marianne Williamson 0.26%

Deval Patrick 0.24%

Eric Garcetti 0.20%

Richard Ojeda 0.18%

Steve Bullock 0.17%

Pete Buttigieg 0.12%

John Delaney 0.11%

Bill de Blasio 0.10%

Howard Schultz 0.10%

Terry McAuliffe 0.10%

