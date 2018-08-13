Jordan Vong's Teenage Aunt to Be Charged as an Adult With Murder

The Denver District Attorney's Office has announced that it will file murder and child-abuse charges against the sixteen-year-old aunt of Jordan Vong, a seven-year-old killed in Montbello last week. Moreover, the teen will be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors have not yet released the name of the suspect, and the Denver coroner's office notes that Vong's cause of death remains under investigation.

However, the DA's office reveals that Vong's body was found in his home, located on the 900 block of Fairplay Street, wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a portable closet in the suspect's basement bedroom.