JoyAnn Ruscha, Bernie's 2016 CO Political Director, Running for RTD

Even though the Regional Transportation District's taxpayer-funded budget runs well over a billion dollars a year, the eight-county transit agency mostly flies under the radar until service cuts, fare increases or striking bus drivers make headlines.

And not everyone is happy with the direction RTD is heading, with its rising fares and reduced service routes. Just last week, RTD officials began a listening tour to see if transit users were willing to consider fares of up to $3 starting next year under the threat of future service cuts if fares remain stagnant. So transit activists are running for seats on the RTD board of directors to steer the agency in a new direction. (Seven of the board's fifteen seats are on the ballot, and only three incumbents are running for re-election.)

JoyAnn Ruscha, 33, is a progressive Democrat who is running to represent District B, which extends from Five Points to Denver International Airport. Ruscha is a first-time candidate but is well-known among politicos for her consultancy company, J. Ruscha Communications, which has helped launch the campaigns of Denver progressives like Emily Sirota in House District 9 and Julie Gonzales in Senate District 34 this primary election cycle. Ruscha was also the Colorado political director for Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential bid.